Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 17

> Columbia Banking (COLB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $32

> Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> SAP SE (SAP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $143

> Bath & Body Works (BBWI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> First Republic Bank (FRC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Argus

> Konami Holdings (KNMCY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at CLSA

> Sage plc (SGPYY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Xero (XROLF) downgraded to Outperform from Buy at CLSA

> Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $5

> Cellectis (CLLS) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $6

> CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $70

> FactSet (FDS) initiated with an Outperform at CICC; tgt $500

