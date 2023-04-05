Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, April 5

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Commercial Metals (CMC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $60
> H&M (HNNMY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $270
> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
> Secure Energy Services (SECYF) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank Financial
> Wartsila (WRTBY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
Downgrades:
> AbbVie (ABBV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup
> Kinross Gold (KGC) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $4.70
> Steel Dynamics (STLD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $123
Others:
> Aker Solutions (AKRTF) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Arhaus (ARHS) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $11
> Ascendis Pharma (ASND) removed from Focus List at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $146
> CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $47
> GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $10
> Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $18
> Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> The Vita Coco Company (COCO) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $25
> United Airlines (UAL) placed on 30-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.