Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, April 5

Upgrades:

> Commercial Metals (CMC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $60

> H&M (HNNMY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $270

> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> Secure Energy Services (SECYF) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

> Wartsila (WRTBY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

Downgrades:

> AbbVie (ABBV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup

> Kinross Gold (KGC) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $4.70

> Steel Dynamics (STLD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $123

Others:

> Aker Solutions (AKRTF) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Arhaus (ARHS) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $11

> Ascendis Pharma (ASND) removed from Focus List at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $146

> CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $47

> GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $10

> Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $18

> Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> The Vita Coco Company (COCO) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $25

> United Airlines (UAL) placed on 30-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup