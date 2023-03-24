First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 24

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Axonics Modulation (AXNX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $71
> Cracker Barrel (CBRL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $126
> First Horizon (FHN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $25
> Genuine Parts (GPC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $186
> Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies; tgt raised to $14
> KB Home (KBH) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $42.50
> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $925
Downgrades:
> Block (SQ) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt lowered to $70
> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt $36
> Crane (CR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $120
> UBS AG (UBS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
Others:
> 8×8 (EGHT) initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $6
> Farfetch (FTCH) initiated with a Mkt Perform at JMP Securities
> Five9 (FIVN) initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $85
> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $73
> lululemon athletica (LULU) placed on 30-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt $350
> RingCentral (RNG) initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $35
> Zoom Video (ZM) initiated with a Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt $75
