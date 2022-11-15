Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> California Resources Corp (CRC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $58

> Getty Images (GETY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $8

> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

> Philip Morris International (PM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $110

> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Northland Capital; tgt $30

Downgrades:

> AMMO (POWW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt lowered to $3

> Brunswick (BC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $82

> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $113

> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities

> Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPF) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Others:

> Campbell Soup (CPB) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $48

> Conagra (CAG) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $42

> General Mills (GIS) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $90

> Hershey Foods (HSY) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $235

> Hikma (HKMPF) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse

> J.M. Smucker (SJM) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $138

> Kellogg (K) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $66

> Kodiak Sciences (KOD) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $24

> Kraft Heinz (KHC) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $39

> McCormick (MKC) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $94

> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $68

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.