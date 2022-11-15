Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> California Resources Corp (CRC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $58
> Getty Images (GETY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $8
> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS
> Philip Morris International (PM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $110
> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Northland Capital; tgt $30
Downgrades:
> AMMO (POWW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt lowered to $3
> Brunswick (BC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $82
> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $113
> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities
> Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPF) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
Others:
> Campbell Soup (CPB) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $48
> Conagra (CAG) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $42
> General Mills (GIS) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $90
> Hershey Foods (HSY) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $235
> Hikma (HKMPF) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse
> J.M. Smucker (SJM) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $138
> Kellogg (K) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $66
> Kodiak Sciences (KOD) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $24
> Kraft Heinz (KHC) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $39
> McCormick (MKC) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $94
> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $68
