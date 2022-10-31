Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, October 31, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Centrica (CPYYY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
> Drax Group (DRXGY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
> Pure Storage (PSTG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $37
> Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies
Downgrades:
> Ageas SA/NV (AGESY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> DigitalOcean (DOCN) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Financial Inst. (FISI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt lowered to $29
> Newell Brands (NWL) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $11
> Sanmina (SANM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti
> SmartFinancial (SMBK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $33
> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Kempen; tgt $6
Others:
> ADT (ADT) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $8
> Dell (DELL) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $39
> Federated Hermes (FHI) removed from Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI
> Globalstar (GSAT) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $5
> nCino (NCNO) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $42
> NetApp (NTAP) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $88
> Procore Technologies (PCOR) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank
> ServiceNow (NOW) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $516
> SES AI Corporation (SES) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen
> Solid Power (SLDP) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.
