Investing

Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 2

24/7 Wall St. Staff
February 2, 2023 9:26 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here

Upgrades:

> Align Tech (ALGN) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $307

> Graco (GGG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $82

> McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $127

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $220

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt raised to $220

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $215

> TC Energy (TRP) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC

Downgrades:

> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $195

> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $65

> Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

> Sysco (SYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

Others:

> 10x Genomics (TXG) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $50

> Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $14

> Darden Restaurants (DRI) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $170

> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $22

> NanoString Technologies (NSTG) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $15

> Pacific Biosciences (PACB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $13

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

6 Jefferies Franchise List 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Big Upside and Dependable...

California to Start Tokenizing Car Titles and Transfers With Tezos

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision, Apple, Chewy, Etsy,...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Bank of America,...