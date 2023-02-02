Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 2

Upgrades:

> Align Tech (ALGN) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $307

> Graco (GGG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $82

> McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $127

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $220

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt raised to $220

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $215

> TC Energy (TRP) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC

Downgrades:

> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $195

> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $65

> Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

> Sysco (SYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

Others:

> 10x Genomics (TXG) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $50

> Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $14

> Darden Restaurants (DRI) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $170

> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $22

> NanoString Technologies (NSTG) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $15

> Pacific Biosciences (PACB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $13