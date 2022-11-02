Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $16
> Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $38
> KKR (KKR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $60
> Premier (PINC) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $41
Downgrades:
> Avista (AVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $40
> Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Catalent (CTLT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $60
> Iberdrola SA (IBDRY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Ocado (OCDGF) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> SeaSpine (SPNE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $6.75
> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $85
Others:
> Cronos Group (CRON) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $3
> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $40
> OneSpaWorld (OSW) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $12
> Tilray (TLRY) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $3.90
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.