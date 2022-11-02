Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Upgrades:

> BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $16

> Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $38

> KKR (KKR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $60

> Premier (PINC) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $41

Downgrades:

> Avista (AVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $40

> Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Catalent (CTLT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $60

> Iberdrola SA (IBDRY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Ocado (OCDGF) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> SeaSpine (SPNE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $6.75

> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $85

Others:

> Cronos Group (CRON) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $3

> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $40

> OneSpaWorld (OSW) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $12

> Tilray (TLRY) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $3.90

