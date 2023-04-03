Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 3

Upgrades:

> Anglo American (NGLOY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> H&M (HNNMY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse

Downgrades:

> DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler

> Man Group (MNGPF) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Others:

> Altus Power (AMPS) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $9

> Array Tech (ARRY) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $17

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $25

> Bloom Energy (BE) assumed with an Overweight and named Top Pick at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $32

> Expro Group (XPRO) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $24

> Fluence (FLNC) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $22

> Maxeon Solar (MAXN) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $32

> Monadelphous (MOPHY) initiated with a Sell at Goldman

> Paramount Global (PARA) added to Q2 Tactical Ideas List at Wells Fargo

> Rigel Pharma (RIGL) assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $2

> Scholar Rock (SRRK) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $26

> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $29

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $370

> Spotify (SPOT) added to Q2 Tactical Ideas List at Wells Fargo

> Stem (STEM) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $12

> SunPower (SPWR) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15

> Sunrun (RUN) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $30

> Verbund AG (OEZVY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley