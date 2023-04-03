Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 3

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Anglo American (NGLOY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> H&M (HNNMY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse
Downgrades:
> DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler
> Man Group (MNGPF) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
Others:
> Altus Power (AMPS) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $9
> Array Tech (ARRY) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $17
> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities
> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $25
> Bloom Energy (BE) assumed with an Overweight and named Top Pick at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $32
> Expro Group (XPRO) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $24
> Fluence (FLNC) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $22
> Maxeon Solar (MAXN) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $32
> Monadelphous (MOPHY) initiated with a Sell at Goldman
> Paramount Global (PARA) added to Q2 Tactical Ideas List at Wells Fargo
> Rigel Pharma (RIGL) assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $2
> Scholar Rock (SRRK) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $26
> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $29
> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $370
> Spotify (SPOT) added to Q2 Tactical Ideas List at Wells Fargo
> Stem (STEM) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $12
> SunPower (SPWR) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15
> Sunrun (RUN) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $30
> Verbund AG (OEZVY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.