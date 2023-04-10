Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 10

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> CF Industries (CF) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $95
> Kelt Exploration (KELTF) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank
> Nutrien (NTR) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $90
> Western Union (WU) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS
Downgrades:
> America Movil SA (AMX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $21.50
> BCE Inc (BCE) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
Others:
> Buckle (BKE) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $37
> Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen
> Toyota Industries (TYIDY) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman
