Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 10

Upgrades:

> CF Industries (CF) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $95

> Kelt Exploration (KELTF) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank

> Nutrien (NTR) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $90

> Western Union (WU) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

Downgrades:

> America Movil SA (AMX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $21.50

> BCE Inc (BCE) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Others:

> Buckle (BKE) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $37

> Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen

> Toyota Industries (TYIDY) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman