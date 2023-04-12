First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, April 12

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Arrowhead (ARWR) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt raised to $35

> Becton Dickinson (BDX) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $304

> Celanese (CE) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $120

> Confluent (CFLT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $30

> Dow (DOW) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $68

> Eastman Chemical (EMN) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $99

> Essex Property (ESS) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Underperform at Scotiabank; tgt $240

> Evercore (EVR) upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS

> Evercore (EVR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $131

> LyondellBasell (LYB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $118

> Methanex (MEOH) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $49

> Raytheon Technologies (RTX) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $117

> Realty Income (O) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $69

> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Mkt Outperform from Mkt Perform at JMP Securities; tgt $65

> Westlake Corporation (WLK) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $140

Downgrades:

> ADS-TEC Energy GmbH (ADSE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $5

> ADTRAN (ADTN) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $13

> Arconic (ARNC) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Audiocodes (AUDC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $9.50

> Bombardier (BDRBF) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $7

> Insight Enterprises (NSIT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $150

> Kaiser Alum (KALU) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $67

> Lockheed Martin (LMT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $513

> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) downgraded to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $150

> NETSTREIT (NTST) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Take-Two (TTWO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $120

Others:

> Accolade (ACCD) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $18

> Alerus Financial (ALRS) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $18

> Apollo Medical (AMEH) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $44

> Certara (CERT) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $28

> Computer Programs (CPSI) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $30

> Concentrix (CNXC) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $150

> DoubleVerify (DV) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $35

> FS KKR Capital (FSK) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $21

> Globant (GLOB) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $205

> Integral Ad Science (IAS) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Las Vegas Sands (LVS) initiated with a Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $74

> Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $12

> NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $24

> Phreesia (PHR) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $37

> Privia Health (PRVA) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $33

> R1 RCM (RCM) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $18

> Teladoc (TDOC) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $25

> Veradigm (MDRX) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $13

> ZipRecruiter (ZIP) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets