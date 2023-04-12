First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, April 12

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Arrowhead (ARWR) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt raised to $35
> Becton Dickinson (BDX) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $304
> Celanese (CE) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $120
> Confluent (CFLT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $30
> Dow (DOW) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $68
> Eastman Chemical (EMN) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $99
> Essex Property (ESS) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Underperform at Scotiabank; tgt $240
> Evercore (EVR) upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS
> Evercore (EVR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $131
> LyondellBasell (LYB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $118
> Methanex (MEOH) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $49
> Raytheon Technologies (RTX) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $117
> Realty Income (O) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $69
> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Mkt Outperform from Mkt Perform at JMP Securities; tgt $65
> Westlake Corporation (WLK) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $140
Downgrades:
> ADS-TEC Energy GmbH (ADSE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $5
> ADTRAN (ADTN) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $13
> Arconic (ARNC) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Audiocodes (AUDC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $9.50
> Bombardier (BDRBF) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $7
> Insight Enterprises (NSIT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $150
> Kaiser Alum (KALU) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $67
> Lockheed Martin (LMT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $513
> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) downgraded to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $150
> NETSTREIT (NTST) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> Take-Two (TTWO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $120
Others:
> Accolade (ACCD) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $18
> Alerus Financial (ALRS) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $18
> Apollo Medical (AMEH) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $44
> Certara (CERT) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $28
> Computer Programs (CPSI) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $30
> Concentrix (CNXC) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $150
> DoubleVerify (DV) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $35
> FS KKR Capital (FSK) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $21
> Globant (GLOB) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $205
> Integral Ad Science (IAS) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Las Vegas Sands (LVS) initiated with a Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $74
> Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $12
> NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $24
> Phreesia (PHR) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $37
> Privia Health (PRVA) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $33
> R1 RCM (RCM) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $18
> Teladoc (TDOC) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $25
> Veradigm (MDRX) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $13
> ZipRecruiter (ZIP) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
