Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank

> Biogen (BIIB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $370

> Biohaven (BHVN) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt lowered to $27

> Braskem SA (BAK) upgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

> Vicor (VICR) upgraded to Market Outperform from Market Perform at CJS Securities; tgt $63

> Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush

> AGCO Corp (AGCO) downgraded to Negative from Mixed at OTR Global

> Banco de Chile (BCH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> CNH Industrial (CNHI) downgraded to Negative from Mixed at OTR Global

> Corning (GLW) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.

