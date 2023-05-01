58 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Monday, May 1

After U.S. markets close Monday afternoon, 58 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Three of these companies are reporting quarterly results after markets close.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Addus HomeCare ADUS 0.92 0.77 251.41 Air Lease AL 1.46 1.76 616.27 Ameresco AMRC 0.05 231.56 Amkor AMKR 0.18 0.69 1514.18 Arista Networks ANET 1.34 0.84 1307.67 Avis Budget CAR 3.35 9.99 2537.41 Axonics Modulation AXNX -0.29 -0.50 65.03 Brixmor Property BRX 0.50 0.49 306.68 California Resources Corp CRC 1.96 1.13 737.50 CF Industries CF 2.56 4.21 1860.95 Chegg CHGG 0.26 0.32 185.17 CNO Financial CNO 0.61 0.42 926.00 Community Health CYH -0.16 0.14 3088.71 Credit Acceptance Corp. CACC 10.33 13.76 458.12 CRISPR Therapeutics * CRSP -1.64 -2.32 24.33 Diamondback Energy FANG 4.29 5.20 1940.39 Douglas Dynamics PLOW 0.88 -0.11 191.17 Everest Re RE 12.54 10.31 3102.19 Flowserve FLS 0.26 0.07 898.83 FMC Corp FMC 1.74 1.88 1427.68 Forward Air FWRD 1.30 1.57 460.54 Four Corners Property Trust FCPT 0.40 0.41 59.03 Hologic HOLX 0.88 2.07 957.53 Instructure INST 0.18 0.28 127.05 Invitation Homes INVH 0.44 0.40 581.04 J&J Snack Foods JJSF 0.46 0.17 335.18 Kennametal KMT 0.34 0.47 530.40 Lattice Semi LSCC 0.50 0.37 178.31 Leggett & Platt LEG 0.26 0.66 1188.78 Logitech Int’l SA LOGI 0.29 0.64 920.18 Medifast MED 2.40 3.59 319.50 MGM Resorts MGM 0.16 0.01 3611.24 MicroStrategy MSTR 0.18 -10.42 119.04 MSA Safety MSA 1.05 1.10 361.77 Mueller Water * MWA 0.15 0.15 331.42 National Storage Affiliates NSA 0.69 0.68 206.10 NXP Semi NXPI 3.02 2.48 3002.36 ONE Gas OGS 1.86 1.83 688.68 Otter Tail Power OTTR 1.02 1.72 312.07 Piedmont Office Realty Trust PDM 0.45 0.51 143.93 Rambus RMBS 0.42 -0.60 145.99 SBA Comm SBAC 2.91 2.96 672.47 Service Corp SCI 0.91 1.34 1027.01 Sonoco Products SON 1.32 1.85 1844.37 Sprouts Farmers Market SFM 0.85 0.79 1717.85 Stryker SYK 2.01 1.97 4558.55 Symbotic * SYM -0.03 224.82 Terex TEX 1.04 0.74 1134.33 TransMedics Group TMDX -0.25 36.05 Transocean RIG -0.22 -0.28 646.29 Two Harbors Investment TWO 0.71 0.18 14.41 Varonis Systems VRNS -0.05 -0.09 106.97 Vertex Pharma VRTX 3.02 3.52 2337.00 VICI Properties VICI 0.61 0.44 846.48 Viper Energy Partners VNOM 0.31 1.76 163.02 Vornado Rlty Trust VNO 0.62 0.79 452.70 Woodward WWD 0.71 0.72 648.42 ZoomInfo ZI 0.22 0.18 300.40