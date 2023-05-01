58 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Monday, May 1

After U.S. markets close Monday afternoon, 58 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Three of these companies are reporting quarterly results after markets close.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Addus HomeCare
|ADUS
|0.92
|0.77
|251.41
|Air Lease
|AL
|1.46
|1.76
|616.27
|Ameresco
|AMRC
|0.05
|231.56
|Amkor
|AMKR
|0.18
|0.69
|1514.18
|Arista Networks
|ANET
|1.34
|0.84
|1307.67
|Avis Budget
|CAR
|3.35
|9.99
|2537.41
|Axonics Modulation
|AXNX
|-0.29
|-0.50
|65.03
|Brixmor Property
|BRX
|0.50
|0.49
|306.68
|California Resources Corp
|CRC
|1.96
|1.13
|737.50
|CF Industries
|CF
|2.56
|4.21
|1860.95
|Chegg
|CHGG
|0.26
|0.32
|185.17
|CNO Financial
|CNO
|0.61
|0.42
|926.00
|Community Health
|CYH
|-0.16
|0.14
|3088.71
|Credit Acceptance Corp.
|CACC
|10.33
|13.76
|458.12
|CRISPR Therapeutics *
|CRSP
|-1.64
|-2.32
|24.33
|Diamondback Energy
|FANG
|4.29
|5.20
|1940.39
|Douglas Dynamics
|PLOW
|0.88
|-0.11
|191.17
|Everest Re
|RE
|12.54
|10.31
|3102.19
|Flowserve
|FLS
|0.26
|0.07
|898.83
|FMC Corp
|FMC
|1.74
|1.88
|1427.68
|Forward Air
|FWRD
|1.30
|1.57
|460.54
|Four Corners Property Trust
|FCPT
|0.40
|0.41
|59.03
|Hologic
|HOLX
|0.88
|2.07
|957.53
|Instructure
|INST
|0.18
|0.28
|127.05
|Invitation Homes
|INVH
|0.44
|0.40
|581.04
|J&J Snack Foods
|JJSF
|0.46
|0.17
|335.18
|Kennametal
|KMT
|0.34
|0.47
|530.40
|Lattice Semi
|LSCC
|0.50
|0.37
|178.31
|Leggett & Platt
|LEG
|0.26
|0.66
|1188.78
|Logitech Int’l SA
|LOGI
|0.29
|0.64
|920.18
|Medifast
|MED
|2.40
|3.59
|319.50
|MGM Resorts
|MGM
|0.16
|0.01
|3611.24
|MicroStrategy
|MSTR
|0.18
|-10.42
|119.04
|MSA Safety
|MSA
|1.05
|1.10
|361.77
|Mueller Water *
|MWA
|0.15
|0.15
|331.42
|National Storage Affiliates
|NSA
|0.69
|0.68
|206.10
|NXP Semi
|NXPI
|3.02
|2.48
|3002.36
|ONE Gas
|OGS
|1.86
|1.83
|688.68
|Otter Tail Power
|OTTR
|1.02
|1.72
|312.07
|Piedmont Office Realty Trust
|PDM
|0.45
|0.51
|143.93
|Rambus
|RMBS
|0.42
|-0.60
|145.99
|SBA Comm
|SBAC
|2.91
|2.96
|672.47
|Service Corp
|SCI
|0.91
|1.34
|1027.01
|Sonoco Products
|SON
|1.32
|1.85
|1844.37
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|SFM
|0.85
|0.79
|1717.85
|Stryker
|SYK
|2.01
|1.97
|4558.55
|Symbotic *
|SYM
|-0.03
|224.82
|Terex
|TEX
|1.04
|0.74
|1134.33
|TransMedics Group
|TMDX
|-0.25
|36.05
|Transocean
|RIG
|-0.22
|-0.28
|646.29
|Two Harbors Investment
|TWO
|0.71
|0.18
|14.41
|Varonis Systems
|VRNS
|-0.05
|-0.09
|106.97
|Vertex Pharma
|VRTX
|3.02
|3.52
|2337.00
|VICI Properties
|VICI
|0.61
|0.44
|846.48
|Viper Energy Partners
|VNOM
|0.31
|1.76
|163.02
|Vornado Rlty Trust
|VNO
|0.62
|0.79
|452.70
|Woodward
|WWD
|0.71
|0.72
|648.42
|ZoomInfo
|ZI
|0.22
|0.18
|300.40
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.