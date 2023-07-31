86 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, August 1

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 86 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed five earnings reports due out Tuesday afternoon: AMD, Devon Energy, Starbucks, Uber, and Virgin Galactic will release earnings results.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Advanced Micro AMD 0.57 1.05 5318.84 Aflac AFL 1.44 1.46 4472.57 Alight ALIT 0.12 0.12 800.79 Allstate ALL -4.04 -0.76 12301.86 American Intl AIG 1.59 1.19 11510.04 Andersons ANDE 1.09 2.39 4133.90 Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt APAM 0.73 0.79 245.55 Aspen Tech AZPN 2.17 2.43 326.55 Assurant AIZ 2.51 3.25 2643.90 Avid Tech * AVID 0.21 n/a 103.47 Axalta Coating Systems AXTA 0.38 0.41 1340.54 AXIS Capital AXS 1.97 1.74 1390.79 Blackbaud BLKB 0.93 0.75 274.22 Boston Properties BXP 1.80 1.94 788.22 Bright Horizons BFAM 0.60 0.71 584.25 Caesars Entertainment CZR 0.33 0.16 2868.30 Camping World CWH 0.78 2.16 1978.22 Cardlytics CDLX -0.73 -0.65 69.11 CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS 0.07 n/a 208.48 Chesapeake Energy CHK 0.40 4.87 1579.74 Columbia Sportswear COLM 0.01 0.11 586.45 Credit Acceptance Corp. CACC 8.18 13.92 463.83 Denny’s DENN 0.16 0.11 120.65 Devon Energy DVN 1.19 2.59 3138.88 Douglas Dynamics * PLOW 0.89 n/a 193.73 Douglas Emmett DEI 0.47 0.51 253.93 e.l.f. Beauty ELF 0.57 0.39 184.58 Electronic Arts EA 1.02 1.11 1587.78 Encompass Health EHC 0.75 0.89 1160.82 Exact Sciences EXAS -0.47 -0.94 601.14 Exelixis EXEL 0.17 0.28 446.29 FirstEnergy FE 0.45 0.53 2911.90 Flowserve FLS 0.40 0.30 979.68 Four Corners Property Trust FCPT 0.40 0.40 61.08 Freshworks FRSH 0.02 -0.06 141.44 Frontier Group Holdings ULCC 0.28 0.09 965.82 Horace Mann HMN 0.02 -0.01 264.90 Hudson Pacific Properties HPP 0.25 0.51 234.51 Inspire Medical Systems INSP -0.57 -0.53 136.86 JBT Corp JBT 0.92 1.13 466.98 Kadant KAI 2.14 2.24 231.14 Lemaitre Vascular LMAT 0.32 0.29 48.08 Littelfuse LFUS 3.35 4.26 623.50 Lumen Technologies LUMN 0.08 0.35 3667.26 Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY 0.42 1.32 287.39 Match Group MTCH 0.44 -0.11 811.37 Matson MATX 1.92 9.49 762.35 MeridianLink MLNK 0.05 0.09 77.57 MicroStrategy MSTR -0.19 -92.81 123.08 Mosaic MOS 1.11 3.64 3144.61 Nevro NVRO -0.69 -0.71 108.19 NMI Hldgs NMIH 0.85 0.86 123.95 Nu Skin NUS 0.53 0.77 509.30 O-I Glass OI 0.84 0.73 1845.89 Olo Inc. OLO 0.02 0.01 53.16 Omnicell OMCL 0.28 0.84 284.52 Paycom Software PAYC 1.60 1.26 398.13 Penumbra PEN 0.28 0.01 253.58 Phillips Edison & Company PECO 0.56 0.56 147.00 Pinterest PINS 0.12 0.11 696.40 Pioneer Natural Resources PXD 4.14 9.36 4733.69 Proterra PTRA -0.26 -0.38 92.63 Prudential PRU 3.02 1.74 12644.83 Quaker Chemical KWR 1.85 1.32 507.00 Rover Group ROVR -0.01 -0.02 52.18 Safehold SAFE 0.35 0.43 82.90 Service Corp SCI 0.81 0.84 986.10 Shoals Technologies SHLS 0.13 0.07 115.36 Silk Road Medical SILK -0.39 -0.44 43.24 Skyline Champion SKY 0.88 2.04 463.48 SolarEdge Technologies SEDG 2.53 0.95 992.39 Sprouts Farmers Market SFM 0.64 0.57 1687.34 Starbucks SBUX 0.95 0.84 9292.21 Steris STE 1.86 1.90 1207.44 Terex TEX 1.66 1.07 1268.75 Ternium S.A. TX 1.95 4.07 4111.88 TFI International * TFII 1.73 2.61 1927.39 Unisys UIS -0.47 0.24 463.17 Unum Group UNM 1.86 1.91 3086.23 V.F. Corp VFC -0.11 0.09 2065.57 Varex Imaging VREX 0.28 0.37 228.57 Vertex Pharma VRTX 3.86 3.60 2420.62 Vimeo VMEO -0.10 -0.16 100.59 Virgin Galactic SPCE -0.51 -0.43 2.52 Voya Financial VOYA 2.00 1.67 1725.18 W&T Offshore WTI -0.06 1.32 123.60