86 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, August 1

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 86 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed five earnings reports due out Tuesday afternoon: AMD, Devon Energy, Starbucks, Uber, and Virgin Galactic will release earnings results.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Advanced Micro
|AMD
|0.57
|1.05
|5318.84
|Aflac
|AFL
|1.44
|1.46
|4472.57
|Alight
|ALIT
|0.12
|0.12
|800.79
|Allstate
|ALL
|-4.04
|-0.76
|12301.86
|American Intl
|AIG
|1.59
|1.19
|11510.04
|Andersons
|ANDE
|1.09
|2.39
|4133.90
|Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt
|APAM
|0.73
|0.79
|245.55
|Aspen Tech
|AZPN
|2.17
|2.43
|326.55
|Assurant
|AIZ
|2.51
|3.25
|2643.90
|Avid Tech *
|AVID
|0.21
|n/a
|103.47
|Axalta Coating Systems
|AXTA
|0.38
|0.41
|1340.54
|AXIS Capital
|AXS
|1.97
|1.74
|1390.79
|Blackbaud
|BLKB
|0.93
|0.75
|274.22
|Boston Properties
|BXP
|1.80
|1.94
|788.22
|Bright Horizons
|BFAM
|0.60
|0.71
|584.25
|Caesars Entertainment
|CZR
|0.33
|0.16
|2868.30
|Camping World
|CWH
|0.78
|2.16
|1978.22
|Cardlytics
|CDLX
|-0.73
|-0.65
|69.11
|CCC Intelligent Solutions
|CCCS
|0.07
|n/a
|208.48
|Chesapeake Energy
|CHK
|0.40
|4.87
|1579.74
|Columbia Sportswear
|COLM
|0.01
|0.11
|586.45
|Credit Acceptance Corp.
|CACC
|8.18
|13.92
|463.83
|Denny’s
|DENN
|0.16
|0.11
|120.65
|Devon Energy
|DVN
|1.19
|2.59
|3138.88
|Douglas Dynamics *
|PLOW
|0.89
|n/a
|193.73
|Douglas Emmett
|DEI
|0.47
|0.51
|253.93
|e.l.f. Beauty
|ELF
|0.57
|0.39
|184.58
|Electronic Arts
|EA
|1.02
|1.11
|1587.78
|Encompass Health
|EHC
|0.75
|0.89
|1160.82
|Exact Sciences
|EXAS
|-0.47
|-0.94
|601.14
|Exelixis
|EXEL
|0.17
|0.28
|446.29
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|0.45
|0.53
|2911.90
|Flowserve
|FLS
|0.40
|0.30
|979.68
|Four Corners Property Trust
|FCPT
|0.40
|0.40
|61.08
|Freshworks
|FRSH
|0.02
|-0.06
|141.44
|Frontier Group Holdings
|ULCC
|0.28
|0.09
|965.82
|Horace Mann
|HMN
|0.02
|-0.01
|264.90
|Hudson Pacific Properties
|HPP
|0.25
|0.51
|234.51
|Inspire Medical Systems
|INSP
|-0.57
|-0.53
|136.86
|JBT Corp
|JBT
|0.92
|1.13
|466.98
|Kadant
|KAI
|2.14
|2.24
|231.14
|Lemaitre Vascular
|LMAT
|0.32
|0.29
|48.08
|Littelfuse
|LFUS
|3.35
|4.26
|623.50
|Lumen Technologies
|LUMN
|0.08
|0.35
|3667.26
|Magnolia Oil & Gas
|MGY
|0.42
|1.32
|287.39
|Match Group
|MTCH
|0.44
|-0.11
|811.37
|Matson
|MATX
|1.92
|9.49
|762.35
|MeridianLink
|MLNK
|0.05
|0.09
|77.57
|MicroStrategy
|MSTR
|-0.19
|-92.81
|123.08
|Mosaic
|MOS
|1.11
|3.64
|3144.61
|Nevro
|NVRO
|-0.69
|-0.71
|108.19
|NMI Hldgs
|NMIH
|0.85
|0.86
|123.95
|Nu Skin
|NUS
|0.53
|0.77
|509.30
|O-I Glass
|OI
|0.84
|0.73
|1845.89
|Olo Inc.
|OLO
|0.02
|0.01
|53.16
|Omnicell
|OMCL
|0.28
|0.84
|284.52
|Paycom Software
|PAYC
|1.60
|1.26
|398.13
|Penumbra
|PEN
|0.28
|0.01
|253.58
|Phillips Edison & Company
|PECO
|0.56
|0.56
|147.00
|PINS
|0.12
|0.11
|696.40
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|PXD
|4.14
|9.36
|4733.69
|Proterra
|PTRA
|-0.26
|-0.38
|92.63
|Prudential
|PRU
|3.02
|1.74
|12644.83
|Quaker Chemical
|KWR
|1.85
|1.32
|507.00
|Rover Group
|ROVR
|-0.01
|-0.02
|52.18
|Safehold
|SAFE
|0.35
|0.43
|82.90
|Service Corp
|SCI
|0.81
|0.84
|986.10
|Shoals Technologies
|SHLS
|0.13
|0.07
|115.36
|Silk Road Medical
|SILK
|-0.39
|-0.44
|43.24
|Skyline Champion
|SKY
|0.88
|2.04
|463.48
|SolarEdge Technologies
|SEDG
|2.53
|0.95
|992.39
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|SFM
|0.64
|0.57
|1687.34
|Starbucks
|SBUX
|0.95
|0.84
|9292.21
|Steris
|STE
|1.86
|1.90
|1207.44
|Terex
|TEX
|1.66
|1.07
|1268.75
|Ternium S.A.
|TX
|1.95
|4.07
|4111.88
|TFI International *
|TFII
|1.73
|2.61
|1927.39
|Unisys
|UIS
|-0.47
|0.24
|463.17
|Unum Group
|UNM
|1.86
|1.91
|3086.23
|V.F. Corp
|VFC
|-0.11
|0.09
|2065.57
|Varex Imaging
|VREX
|0.28
|0.37
|228.57
|Vertex Pharma
|VRTX
|3.86
|3.60
|2420.62
|Vimeo
|VMEO
|-0.10
|-0.16
|100.59
|Virgin Galactic
|SPCE
|-0.51
|-0.43
|2.52
|Voya Financial
|VOYA
|2.00
|1.67
|1725.18
|W&T Offshore
|WTI
|-0.06
|1.32
|123.60
