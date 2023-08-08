44 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, August 9

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 74 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We have previewed two companies scheduled to report earnings early Wednesday: Roblox and WeWork.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 1stdibs.com DIBS -0.22 -0.01 20.76 3D Systems DDD -0.06 -0.07 134.03 Atmus Filtration Technologies ATMU 0.48 n/a 399.87 Avanos Medical AVNS 0.30 0.41 186.30 Ballard Power BLDP -0.13 -0.19 15.86 Berry Global BERY 1.99 2.03 3422.87 Brinks BCO 1.33 1.29 1210.19 CAE CAE 0.15 0.06 774.32 Ceva CEVA 0.07 0.18 31.01 Charles River CRL 2.64 2.77 1053.71 Cyxtera Technologies * CYXT n/a -0.27 n/a Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH -0.62 -0.60 36.09 Ebix EBIX 0.26 0.63 197.85 Everi EVRI 0.25 0.33 207.68 First Advantage Corp. FA 0.22 0.09 182.38 Geo Group GEO n/a 0.42 588.27 GoodRx GDRX 0.06 0.06 186.84 International Seaways INSW 2.55 n/a 253.77 Ionis Pharma IONS -0.88 -0.74 140.44 Jack In The Box JACK 1.34 1.38 393.89 Kornit Digital KRNT -0.20 -0.22 57.52 LifeStance Health Group LFST -0.08 -0.19 255.19 LL Flooring Holdings LL -0.41 0.13 257.90 Nomad Foods NOMD 0.37 0.40 741.01 Nuvei Corporation * NVEI 0.44 0.51 305.86 ODP Corporation ODP 0.77 0.79 1983.79 OGE Energy OGE 0.44 0.36 784.27 Olink Holding OLK -0.10 n/a 33.34 PENN Entertainment PENN 0.42 0.15 1663.39 Reata Pharmaceuticals * RETA -2.76 -1.36 0.16 Reynolds Consumer Products REYN 0.28 0.26 937.42 Roblox RBLX -0.44 -0.30 784.99 Sharecare SHCR -0.03 -0.08 109.77 Stratasys SSYS 0.00 0.02 153.90 Sylvamo SLVM 1.00 2.02 950.84 Syneos Health * SYNH 0.79 1.25 1271.46 Taboola TBLA -0.11 0.06 315.43 The Beauty Health Company SKIN 0.05 0.14 114.89 Valvoline VVV 0.36 0.58 367.53 Vertex VERX 0.08 0.06 136.08 Vishay VSH 0.63 0.82 879.80 Warby Parker WRBY 0.02 -0.01 162.56 Wendy’s WEN 0.27 0.24 566.24 Xometry XMTR -0.20 n/a 110.69