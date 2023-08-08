44 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, August 9

Before U.S. markets open Tuesday morning, 74 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We have previewed two companies scheduled to report earnings early Wednesday: Roblox and WeWork.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|1stdibs.com
|DIBS
|-0.22
|-0.01
|20.76
|3D Systems
|DDD
|-0.06
|-0.07
|134.03
|Atmus Filtration Technologies
|ATMU
|0.48
|n/a
|399.87
|Avanos Medical
|AVNS
|0.30
|0.41
|186.30
|Ballard Power
|BLDP
|-0.13
|-0.19
|15.86
|Berry Global
|BERY
|1.99
|2.03
|3422.87
|Brinks
|BCO
|1.33
|1.29
|1210.19
|CAE
|CAE
|0.15
|0.06
|774.32
|Ceva
|CEVA
|0.07
|0.18
|31.01
|Charles River
|CRL
|2.64
|2.77
|1053.71
|Cyxtera Technologies *
|CYXT
|n/a
|-0.27
|n/a
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
|DCPH
|-0.62
|-0.60
|36.09
|Ebix
|EBIX
|0.26
|0.63
|197.85
|Everi
|EVRI
|0.25
|0.33
|207.68
|First Advantage Corp.
|FA
|0.22
|0.09
|182.38
|Geo Group
|GEO
|n/a
|0.42
|588.27
|GoodRx
|GDRX
|0.06
|0.06
|186.84
|International Seaways
|INSW
|2.55
|n/a
|253.77
|Ionis Pharma
|IONS
|-0.88
|-0.74
|140.44
|Jack In The Box
|JACK
|1.34
|1.38
|393.89
|Kornit Digital
|KRNT
|-0.20
|-0.22
|57.52
|LifeStance Health Group
|LFST
|-0.08
|-0.19
|255.19
|LL Flooring Holdings
|LL
|-0.41
|0.13
|257.90
|Nomad Foods
|NOMD
|0.37
|0.40
|741.01
|Nuvei Corporation *
|NVEI
|0.44
|0.51
|305.86
|ODP Corporation
|ODP
|0.77
|0.79
|1983.79
|OGE Energy
|OGE
|0.44
|0.36
|784.27
|Olink Holding
|OLK
|-0.10
|n/a
|33.34
|PENN Entertainment
|PENN
|0.42
|0.15
|1663.39
|Reata Pharmaceuticals *
|RETA
|-2.76
|-1.36
|0.16
|Reynolds Consumer Products
|REYN
|0.28
|0.26
|937.42
|Roblox
|RBLX
|-0.44
|-0.30
|784.99
|Sharecare
|SHCR
|-0.03
|-0.08
|109.77
|Stratasys
|SSYS
|0.00
|0.02
|153.90
|Sylvamo
|SLVM
|1.00
|2.02
|950.84
|Syneos Health *
|SYNH
|0.79
|1.25
|1271.46
|Taboola
|TBLA
|-0.11
|0.06
|315.43
|The Beauty Health Company
|SKIN
|0.05
|0.14
|114.89
|Valvoline
|VVV
|0.36
|0.58
|367.53
|Vertex
|VERX
|0.08
|0.06
|136.08
|Vishay
|VSH
|0.63
|0.82
|879.80
|Warby Parker
|WRBY
|0.02
|-0.01
|162.56
|Wendy’s
|WEN
|0.27
|0.24
|566.24
|Xometry
|XMTR
|-0.20
|n/a
|110.69
