40 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, May 5

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 40 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are previews of what to expect from three companies reporting results Friday morning. AMC Entertainment and Enbridge are included in one article, and Warner Bros. Discovery in another. There are no earnings reports scheduled for release Friday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|ACM Research
|ACMR
|-0.01
|-0.01
|68.03
|AMC Entertainment
|AMC
|-0.17
|-0.52
|937.70
|American Axle
|AXL
|-0.07
|0.19
|1476.83
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals
|AMRX
|0.10
|0.12
|542.18
|Arbor Realty Trust
|ABR
|0.46
|0.55
|100.78
|Brookfield Renewable Partners
|BEP
|0.41
|0.45
|1276.17
|Cboe Global Markets
|CBOE
|1.87
|1.73
|482.03
|Cinemark
|CNK
|-0.28
|-0.62
|569.14
|CNH Industrial
|CNHI
|0.32
|0.28
|5392.62
|Construction Partners
|ROAD
|-0.18
|-0.18
|282.10
|Dominion Energy
|D
|0.97
|1.18
|4457.60
|Editas Medicine
|EDIT
|-0.81
|-0.74
|3.29
|Enbridge
|ENB
|0.84
|0.84
|15995.54
|EPAM Systems
|EPAM
|2.34
|2.49
|1213.45
|Essent Group
|ESNT
|1.44
|1.21
|250.57
|Evergy
|EVRG
|0.58
|0.58
|1228.32
|Fluor
|FLR
|0.37
|0.16
|3530.66
|Frontier Communications Parent
|FYBR
|0.09
|0.26
|1434.44
|FS KKR Capital
|FSK
|0.75
|n/a
|444.44
|fuboTV
|FUBO
|-0.38
|-0.69
|303.41
|Fulgent Genetics
|FLGT
|-0.52
|5.08
|60.05
|Gray Television
|GTN
|-0.29
|0.52
|788.22
|Huntsman
|HUN
|0.14
|1.19
|1671.15
|Interface
|TILE
|0.11
|0.28
|297.35
|International Seaways
|INSW
|2.90
|-0.26
|271.83
|Johnson Controls
|JCI
|0.74
|0.63
|6507.74
|Koppers Holdings
|KOP
|0.88
|0.91
|473.50
|Magna
|MGA
|0.83
|1.28
|9896.56
|Newmark Group
|NMRK
|0.15
|0.36
|514.07
|Owens & Minor
|OMI
|-0.09
|0.96
|2403.67
|PBF Energy
|PBF
|2.60
|0.35
|8391.21
|Plains All American
|PAA
|0.36
|0.31
|14434.26
|PNM Resources
|PNM
|0.41
|0.50
|460.14
|Protolabs
|PRLB
|0.23
|0.38
|118.22
|Scripps
|SSP
|-0.37
|0.10
|528.02
|Sunstone Hotel
|SHO
|0.17
|0.08
|229.54
|The Cigna Group
|CI
|5.24
|6.01
|45427.80
|TransAlta
|TAC
|0.20
|0.69
|632.12
|Twist Bioscience
|TWST
|-1.10
|-1.13
|56.59
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|WBD
|-0.12
|0.69
|10765.82
