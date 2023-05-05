40 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, May 5

Before U.S. markets open Friday morning, 40 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from three companies reporting results Friday morning. AMC Entertainment and Enbridge are included in one article, and Warner Bros. Discovery in another. There are no earnings reports scheduled for release Friday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) ACM Research ACMR -0.01 -0.01 68.03 AMC Entertainment AMC -0.17 -0.52 937.70 American Axle AXL -0.07 0.19 1476.83 Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX 0.10 0.12 542.18 Arbor Realty Trust ABR 0.46 0.55 100.78 Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP 0.41 0.45 1276.17 Cboe Global Markets CBOE 1.87 1.73 482.03 Cinemark CNK -0.28 -0.62 569.14 CNH Industrial CNHI 0.32 0.28 5392.62 Construction Partners ROAD -0.18 -0.18 282.10 Dominion Energy D 0.97 1.18 4457.60 Editas Medicine EDIT -0.81 -0.74 3.29 Enbridge ENB 0.84 0.84 15995.54 EPAM Systems EPAM 2.34 2.49 1213.45 Essent Group ESNT 1.44 1.21 250.57 Evergy EVRG 0.58 0.58 1228.32 Fluor FLR 0.37 0.16 3530.66 Frontier Communications Parent FYBR 0.09 0.26 1434.44 FS KKR Capital FSK 0.75 n/a 444.44 fuboTV FUBO -0.38 -0.69 303.41 Fulgent Genetics FLGT -0.52 5.08 60.05 Gray Television GTN -0.29 0.52 788.22 Huntsman HUN 0.14 1.19 1671.15 Interface TILE 0.11 0.28 297.35 International Seaways INSW 2.90 -0.26 271.83 Johnson Controls JCI 0.74 0.63 6507.74 Koppers Holdings KOP 0.88 0.91 473.50 Magna MGA 0.83 1.28 9896.56 Newmark Group NMRK 0.15 0.36 514.07 Owens & Minor OMI -0.09 0.96 2403.67 PBF Energy PBF 2.60 0.35 8391.21 Plains All American PAA 0.36 0.31 14434.26 PNM Resources PNM 0.41 0.50 460.14 Protolabs PRLB 0.23 0.38 118.22 Scripps SSP -0.37 0.10 528.02 Sunstone Hotel SHO 0.17 0.08 229.54 The Cigna Group CI 5.24 6.01 45427.80 TransAlta TAC 0.20 0.69 632.12 Twist Bioscience TWST -1.10 -1.13 56.59 Warner Bros. Discovery WBD -0.12 0.69 10765.82