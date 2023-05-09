49 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, May 10

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 49 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from five companies reporting quarterly results early Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 1stdibs.com DIBS -0.22 -0.17 21.79 Atlas Air Worldwide * AAWW n/a 2.99 n/a Ballard Power BLDP -0.13 -0.14 19.12 Beam Therapeutics * BEAM -1.30 -1.01 15.64 Bilibili * BILI -2.88 -4.20 5142.63 Brinks BCO 1.10 1.15 1136.97 Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM n/a 0.96 n/a Camtek CAMT 0.41 0.44 72.50 Cellebrite DI CLBT 0.02 n/a 69.44 Ceva CEVA 0.12 0.18 31.20 Coherent COHR 0.82 1.70 1334.11 Cyxtera Technologies * CYXT -0.10 -0.23 198.81 Ebix EBIX 0.19 0.62 227.00 Endeavour Silver EXK 0.31 0.07 1565.79 Everi EVRI 0.24 0.31 190.62 First Advantage Corp. FA 0.19 n/a 171.66 GoodRx GDRX -0.01 0.10 182.09 Hecla Mining HL 0.02 0.01 194.84 Immunocore * IMCR -0.34 n/a 41.35 IVERIC bio * ISEE -0.42 n/a n/a Kornit Digital KRNT -0.28 0.16 48.95 Li Auto LI 0.11 0.23 18653.50 LifeStance Health Group LFST -0.03 -0.18 246.69 Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO 0.00 -0.39 838.33 Middleby MIDD 1.97 2.13 969.18 N-able NABL 0.07 0.09 97.82 New York Times NYT 0.17 0.19 569.18 Nomad Foods NOMD 0.39 0.28 774.40 ODP Corporation ODP 1.34 1.27 2101.46 Performance Food Group PFGC 0.71 0.51 13932.52 Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA -1.81 -1.33 0.16 Reynolds Consumer Products REYN 0.08 0.26 847.96 Roblox RBLX -0.40 -0.27 766.02 Sharecare SHCR -0.04 -0.02 110.91 Sphere Entertainment Co. * SPHR -0.96 -0.51 139.30 Syneos Health SYNH 0.66 1.01 1281.73 Taboola TBLA -0.06 0.09 311.88 TEGNA * TGNA 0.47 0.59 752.01 Teva Pharma TEVA 0.55 0.55 3589.38 The Beauty Health Company SKIN -0.02 -0.06 90.37 Tupperware TUP 0.11 0.12 n/a Valvoline VVV 0.20 0.48 345.60 Vericel VCEL -0.16 -0.15 37.37 Vertex VERX 0.08 0.08 132.03 Vishay VSH 0.56 0.71 845.83 Wendy’s WEN 0.20 0.17 521.88 Wolverine WWW 0.03 0.41 577.53 Xometry XMTR -0.23 n/a 100.82 Zentalis Pharma * ZNTL -1.02 -1.31 n/a