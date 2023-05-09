49 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, May 10

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 49 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are previews of what to expect from five companies reporting quarterly results early Wednesday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|1stdibs.com
|DIBS
|-0.22
|-0.17
|21.79
|Atlas Air Worldwide *
|AAWW
|n/a
|2.99
|n/a
|Ballard Power
|BLDP
|-0.13
|-0.14
|19.12
|Beam Therapeutics *
|BEAM
|-1.30
|-1.01
|15.64
|Bilibili *
|BILI
|-2.88
|-4.20
|5142.63
|Brinks
|BCO
|1.10
|1.15
|1136.97
|Brookfield Asset Mgmt
|BAM
|n/a
|0.96
|n/a
|Camtek
|CAMT
|0.41
|0.44
|72.50
|Cellebrite DI
|CLBT
|0.02
|n/a
|69.44
|Ceva
|CEVA
|0.12
|0.18
|31.20
|Coherent
|COHR
|0.82
|1.70
|1334.11
|Cyxtera Technologies *
|CYXT
|-0.10
|-0.23
|198.81
|Ebix
|EBIX
|0.19
|0.62
|227.00
|Endeavour Silver
|EXK
|0.31
|0.07
|1565.79
|Everi
|EVRI
|0.24
|0.31
|190.62
|First Advantage Corp.
|FA
|0.19
|n/a
|171.66
|GoodRx
|GDRX
|-0.01
|0.10
|182.09
|Hecla Mining
|HL
|0.02
|0.01
|194.84
|Immunocore *
|IMCR
|-0.34
|n/a
|41.35
|IVERIC bio *
|ISEE
|-0.42
|n/a
|n/a
|Kornit Digital
|KRNT
|-0.28
|0.16
|48.95
|Li Auto
|LI
|0.11
|0.23
|18653.50
|LifeStance Health Group
|LFST
|-0.03
|-0.18
|246.69
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment
|MLCO
|0.00
|-0.39
|838.33
|Middleby
|MIDD
|1.97
|2.13
|969.18
|N-able
|NABL
|0.07
|0.09
|97.82
|New York Times
|NYT
|0.17
|0.19
|569.18
|Nomad Foods
|NOMD
|0.39
|0.28
|774.40
|ODP Corporation
|ODP
|1.34
|1.27
|2101.46
|Performance Food Group
|PFGC
|0.71
|0.51
|13932.52
|Reata Pharmaceuticals
|RETA
|-1.81
|-1.33
|0.16
|Reynolds Consumer Products
|REYN
|0.08
|0.26
|847.96
|Roblox
|RBLX
|-0.40
|-0.27
|766.02
|Sharecare
|SHCR
|-0.04
|-0.02
|110.91
|Sphere Entertainment Co. *
|SPHR
|-0.96
|-0.51
|139.30
|Syneos Health
|SYNH
|0.66
|1.01
|1281.73
|Taboola
|TBLA
|-0.06
|0.09
|311.88
|TEGNA *
|TGNA
|0.47
|0.59
|752.01
|Teva Pharma
|TEVA
|0.55
|0.55
|3589.38
|The Beauty Health Company
|SKIN
|-0.02
|-0.06
|90.37
|Tupperware
|TUP
|0.11
|0.12
|n/a
|Valvoline
|VVV
|0.20
|0.48
|345.60
|Vericel
|VCEL
|-0.16
|-0.15
|37.37
|Vertex
|VERX
|0.08
|0.08
|132.03
|Vishay
|VSH
|0.56
|0.71
|845.83
|Wendy’s
|WEN
|0.20
|0.17
|521.88
|Wolverine
|WWW
|0.03
|0.41
|577.53
|Xometry
|XMTR
|-0.23
|n/a
|100.82
|Zentalis Pharma *
|ZNTL
|-1.02
|-1.31
|n/a
