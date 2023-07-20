10 Earnings Reports Due Friday, July 21

There are 10 earnings reports scheduled for release before U.S. markets open Friday morning. No reports are expected after markets close Friday.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Friday morning: American Express, CSX, Intuitive Surgical, and Schlumberger.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) American Express AXP 2.81 2.57 15409.74 Autoliv ALV 1.41 0.90 2544.08 AutoNation AN 5.91 6.48 6778.64 Comerica CMA 1.86 1.92 902.79 Huntington Banc HBAN 0.34 0.36 1837.55 Interpublic IPG 0.61 0.58 2391.66 Regions Fincl RF 0.59 0.59 1948.30 Roper ROP 3.99 3.95 1498.07 Sensient SXT 0.88 0.92 382.62 SLB SLB 0.71 0.50 8204.42