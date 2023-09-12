3 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, September 13

There are 3 earnings reports due out Wednesday, two before U.S. markets open and one after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
The pace of earnings reports has slowed to a trickle as the end of the September quarter approaches.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Cracker Barrel
|CBRL
|1.61
|1.57
|841.59
|REV Group
|REVG
|0.25
|0.24
|627.17
|After markets close
|Semtech
|SMTC
|0.02
|0.87
|237.37
