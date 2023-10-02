2 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, October 3

There are 2 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday, one before U.S. markets open and one after they close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Stay tuned for another handful of reports due out this week. The third-quarter earnings season begins in earnest next week.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open McCormick MKC 0.65 0.69 1696.77 After markets close Cal-Maine Foods CALM 0.33 2.57 479.52