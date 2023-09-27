5 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, September 28

There are 5 earnings reports on the release calendar for Thursday, three before U.S. markets open and two due after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Before markets open Thursday, Accenture and CarMax will report quarterly results. BlackBerry and Nike report quarterly earnings after markets close Thursday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Accenture ACN 2.65 2.60 16068.76 CarMax KMX 0.75 0.79 7024.32 Jabil JBL 2.32 2.34 8536.65 After markets close BlackBerry BB -0.07 -0.05 134.25 NIKE NKE 0.76 0.93 12999.85 Vail Resorts MTN -3.30 -2.70 282.26