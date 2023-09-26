6 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, September 27

There are 6 earnings reports on the release calendar for Wednesday, one before U.S. markets open and five due after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Before markets open Wednesday, Paychex will report quarterly results. Micron is among the companies reporting its quarterly earnings after markets close Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Paychex PAYX 1.12 1.03 1283.73 After markets close Concentrix CNXC 2.85 2.95 1641.02 H.B. Fuller FUL 1.14 1.06 956.26 Jefferies JEF 0.33 0.78 1253.90 Micron MU -1.15 1.45 3945.03 Worthington WOR 2.04 1.61 1225.50