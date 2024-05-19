Is NVIDIA About to Report a Monster Quarter on May 22? wellesenterprises / iStock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to report earnings on May 22nd. Anticipation is high. Last NVIDIA earnings CNBC even ran a “countdown clock” leading into the company’s earnings release, and their first-quarter earnings will be just as closely followed. With NVIDIA being something of a bellwether stock in the AI space, its earnings have the potential to shape the direction of an entire segment of the market in the days and weeks following its report. So, what should you expect come May 22? We dive into the key factors to watch and what numbers NVIDIA needs to deliver to exceed loft expectations.

What To Watch For When NVIDIA Reports

The important numbers to keep in mind when NVIDIA reports earnings this week are:

Wall Street Average Revenue Estimates: $24.5 billion

Wall Street GAAP Net Income Estimates: $12.8 billion

That revenue number would represent an 11% sequential jump from last quarter on the revenue side. However, it’s likely if NVIDIA simply matched these expectations it would fall. You’ll often hear about “whisper” numbers when stocks that have been rising report earnings. These are guesses at what the real expectations for a stock are. In the case of NVIDIA, which has been rising strongly in recent weeks and is near all-time highs, it’s like the real expectations around its earnings report are higher.

That’s not impossible, UBS issued a research note last week that speculated NVIDIA’s revenue in the first quarter could go as high as $26 billion. Perhaps even more important is the estimates for next quarter. Currently, Wall Street estimates average at $26.7 billion in revenue, which continues the sequential growth (and momentum) of NVIDIA’s results. UBS estimates that NVIDIA could guide to $27 to $28 billion in revenue next quarter.

If NVIDIA hits the high end of UBS’ estimates ($26 billion in the first quarter and a guide to $28 billion next quarter), that would almost surely be strong enough for the stock to rise following its earnings, even with NVIDIA’s recent rise.

However, the bigger area to watch for when NVIDIA reports is commentary on the back half of the year. Right now NVIDIA lead times are coming down as they’re preparing their next-generation Blackwell chips. Reports out this week have AMD and NVIDIA booking all of Taiwan Semiconductor’s advanced packaging for the foreseeable future, which speaks well to demand trends. Other reports from Taiwanese media have NVIDIA preparing to produce 40,000 GB200 servers in 2025. With those servers selling for up to $3 million each, production at that level would likely lead the company to exceed already bullish Wall Street expectations.

The key point: any disclosure from NVIDIA that raises expectations for 2025 and into 2026 will matter far more in how the stock reacts in the weeks and months to come. While NVIDIA has lofty expectations for the first and second quarters, demand for NVIDIA’s upcoming Blackwell chips will shape how the stock performs across the next 12 months.

