Microsoft (MSFT) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

Everyone knows Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and its best-known products, including the Windows operating system and Microsoft 365 suite of productivity apps, but its growing cloud computing platform, Azure, is the future of the company.

Microsoft stock has been a millionaire maker for decades, with a stock split-adjusted IPO price of $0.14, which means at today’s stock price of $418.55, the stock is up 430064.44%. That would have turned a $1000 investment at Microsoft’s IPO into $4.30 million today.

As one of the most valuable companies in the world, the only thing investors focus on is what the stock will do over the coming years. Wall Street analysts only go as far as 1 year out when giving a stock prediction. But long-term investors want to know where Microsoft might be several years down the road.

24/7 Wall Street aims to give you our assumptions on the stock and provide our insights around the numbers coming from Microsoft and which markets the company is operating in that are most exciting to us.

Key Points in this Article:

Key growth drivers: Azure cloud services, productivity software, and LinkedIn dominate Microsoft’s future potential.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision boosts its gaming segment, enhancing its competitive edge in the personal computing market.

Recent Microsoft Stock Updates and News

1/13/2025

Microsoft announced the formation of a new team dedicated to developing AI applications and providing tools for other companies to utilize AI. The team, called “Core AI – Platform and Tools”, will be led by Jay Parikh, a former executive at Meta and Lacework.

1/9/2025

Microsoft is planning to lay off some of its employees, focusing on those who haven’t met performance expectations in various departments within the company. Microsoft has yet to confirm the exact number of employees that will affected by the job cuts.

1/8/2025

Microsoft executive Jason Ronald recently discussed plans to improve gaming on handheld PCs, combining the best features of Xbox consoles and Windows PCs on handheld devices.

1/7/2025

Microsoft is investing $3 billion in India directed toward expanding cloud and AI infrastructure, including new data centers over the next two years. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also emphasized the company’s commitment to training 10 million individuals in AI skills by 2030.

1/6/2025

Microsoft recently announced a major $80 billion investment in artificial intelligence, which will be used to build state-of-the-art data centers globally. Over half of this investment will be directed toward the United States.

1/3/2025

Microsoft’s shares increased 0.3% in price today, trading as high as $426.07. However, only 3,978,813 shares traded hands, an 81% decline from the average session volume.

12/30/2024

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been investigating Microsoft’s cybersecurity agreements with the federal government for the past several weeks. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the case under the incoming Trump administration, the FTC is continuing its investigation, which sheds light on Microsoft’s alleged strategy of using these agreements to lock government customers into its products and hinder competition.

12/27/2024

Microsoft is increasing the price of its 365 service in some regions, including Australia and parts of Asia. This price hike is due to the inclusion of Copilot, Microsoft’s AI assistant. This means Copilot will be a standard feature in certain 365 editions, leading to a price increase.

12/24/2024

To broaden its AI technology base and potentially reduce costs, Microsoft is integrating both its internally developed AI models and those from other companies into its flagship AI product, Microsoft 265 Copilot. This shift marks a departure from Microsoft’s previous heavy reliance on OpenAI’s technology, despite being a major investor in the company.

12/20/2024

UBS has raised its price target for Microsoft to $525, maintaining a “Buy” rating.

lcva2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft’s 10-Year Market Smashing Results

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2018.

Share Price Revenues Net Income 2014 $46.16 $86.83 $22.07 2015 $46.70 $93.58 $12.19 2016 $56.21 $91.15 $20.54 2017 $72.26 $96.57 $25.49 2018 $108.04 $110.36 $16.57 2019 $138.06 $125.84 $39.24 2020 $205.01 $143.02 $44.28 2021 $286.50 $168.09 $61.27 2022 $276.41 $198.27 $72.74 2023 $330.72 $211.92 $72.36 TTM $465.39 $279.99 $86.18

Revenue and net income in $billions

In the last decade, Microsoft’s revenue grew 222% while its net income went from $22.07 billion to over $86 billion (in the trailing 12 months). A big driver of profits over the past decade was Microsoft’s Intelligence cloud business, which grew 18% annually and drove operating profits of $37.88 billion in 2023 from $8.44 billion in 2014.

As Microsoft looks to the second of the decade, a few key areas will determine its performance.

Koto Amatsukami / Shutterstock.com

Key Drivers of Microsoft’s Stock Performance

Productivity and Business Processes: Microsoft’s Office and Dynamics 365 solutions and its LinkedIn products currently make up around one-third of the company’s revenue. Office in particular holds a near monopoly in office productivity software and most 3rd party applications have embeds, making switching costs high for this business line. LinkedIn also does not have a solid competitor in the professional networking space. High growth rates in this segment, but Microsoft has the advantage of controlling its price on its high market share products. Intelligence Cloud: Microsoft’s Azure, OpenAI, GitHub, and SQL, among other cloud businesses, make up close to half of the company’s revenue. But the crown jewel is Azure which only makes up close to 30% of Microsoft’s revenue and grew 30% over the past year alone. The future of Microsoft will depend on Azure and its competition with Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS will determine which company will dominate the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and reward shareholders handsomely in the process. Personal Computing: Windows, gaming, search, and devices are currently 25% of Microsoft’s business and this segment is the most open to competitors eroding market share. Outside of Windows, which has a solidified market share (and is not likely to dwindle), Microsoft search and devices will be facing a steep uphill battle over the coming years. Its acquisition of Activision is a positive for its gaming line but personal computing will play an ancillary part in Microsoft’s future.

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus 1-year price target for Microsoft stock is $500.00, which is a 19.46% upside from today’s stock price of $418.55. Of all the analysts covering Microsoft, the stock is a consensus buy, with a 1.39 “Buy” rating.

24/7 Wall Street’s 12-month forecast projects Microsoft’s stock price to be $495. We see Azure continuing its 20+% growth and earnings per share coming in right at $11.80.

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue Net Income EPS 2024 $244.97 $88.93 $13.32 2025 $278.00 $99.25 $15.67 2026 $321.63 $115.65 $18.10 2027 $370.79 $136.81 $20.40 2028 $416.08 $151.87 $22.62 2029 $453.39 $166.56 $25.45 2030 $503.13 $181.71 $28.70

Revenue and net income in $billions

Microsoft Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

24/7 Wall Street

How Microsoft’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

We expect to see revenue growth just over 8% and EPS of $15.67 for the year. We expect the stock to still trade at a similar multiple next year, putting our estimate for the stock price for Microsoft at $548.00 in 2025, which is 30.93% higher than the stock is trading today.

Going into 2026, we estimate the price to be $633.00, with small revenue gains but margins expanding and an EPS of $18.10. We expect to see Microsoft’s P/E ratio steep down slowly each year through 2030. The stock price estimate would represent a 51.24% gain over today’s share price of $418.55.

Heading into 2027, we expect the stock price increase not to be as pronounced and earnings estimates of $20.40 per share, the stock price target for the year is $652.00. That is a 3% year-over-year gain from the previous year, but still up 55.78% from today’s stock price.

When predicting more than 3 years out, we expect Microsoft’s P/E ratio to drop to 30x in 2028 but grow its top line 14%. In 2028, we have Microsoft’s revenue coming in around $420 billion and an EPS of $22.62 suggesting a stock price estimate at $678.00 or a gain of 61.99% over the current stock price.

24/7 Wall Street expects Microsoft to continue its 10% revenue growth again and to generate $12.30 per share of earnings. With a price-to-earnings multiple of 35, the stock price in 2029 is estimated at $687.00, or a gain of 64.14% over today’s price.

Microsoft Stocks Price Target for 2030

We estimate Microsoft’s stock price to be $717.00 per share with a sub 10% year-over-year revenue growth. Our estimated stock price will be 71.31% higher than the current stock price of $418.55.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2024 $495.00 Upside of 18.27 % 2025 $548.00 Upside of 30.93% 2026 $633.00 Upside of 51.24% 2027 $652.00 Upside of 55.78% 2028 $678.00 Upside of 61.99% 2029 $687.00 Upside of 64.14% 2030 $717.00 Upside of 71.31%

