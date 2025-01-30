Stock Market Today: Live Look at Meta Stock Canva

Live Updates

The broad market is less volatile today, but the big news continue to be tech stocks releasing quarterly earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 0.35%

Nasdaq: Up 0.04%

S&P 500: Up 0.26%

Meta Rises, Microsoft Sinks and Tesla Uncertain

In what has started as a volatile day on Wall Street, shares of Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) are trading decidedly higher in early morning trading, rising over 4% to a fresh all-time high. While shares of Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) were rising in early morning trading, they have since been meandering between positive and negative territory. Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) has been tumbling all morning, most recently sinking 6% to the bottom of the heap. Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) shares fell another 3.5% on DeepSeek fears, extending the high-flying stock’s weekly loss.

What is behind tech’s mixed picture? Big Tech earnings have sent the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average higher but have managed to weigh on the Magnificent 7 stocks. Meta had a massive quarter in which it surpassed consensus estimates on pretty much everything – sales, earnings, cash flow, etc. Tesla left investors wanting a bit more clarity, while Microsoft is getting punished for a revenue outlook that fell short.

Big Tech earnings results have not silenced the topic du jour – China startup DeepSeek’s looming threat to the U.S. leadership position in AI chatbots while corporate America continues to pour massive amounts of capital into the industry. Microsoft and Meta’s AI spending surpassed a combined $37.4 billion in Q4.

Key Points All three major indexes – the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq – are trading in the green.

Big Tech reported earnings, but China’s DeepSeek threat lingers.

Meta stock is soaring while Microsoft is sent reeling. Tesla is meandering between positive and negative ground.

Analysts Response to Meta’s Earnings

Barclays, Benchmark, Bernstein, BofA, among other banks all issued bullish notes on Meta following its strong Q4 earnings. Barclays raised its price target to $705, citing accelerating ad revenue growth despite infrastructure spending weighing on earnings. Benchmark upgraded Meta to Buy with an $820 price target, citing a strong 2025 outlook and AI automation advancements. Bernstein increased its target to $800, emphasizing Meta’s pricing power and its Advantage+ ad product’s $20B run rate.

BofA lifted its target to $765, noting solid AI-driven revenue growth, while Cantor Fitzgerald boosted its target to $790, pointing to engagement and monetization gains. Citi highlighted Meta’s “product super-cycle” with a $780 target. JPMorgan, with a $725 target, sees 2025 as a defining year but expects near-term digestion due to high expenses.

Mizuho, Oppenheimer, and Piper Sandler raised their targets to $750, $800, and $775, respectively, emphasizing AI innovations, ad pricing power, and core platform improvements. Pivotal Research issued the highest target at $875, calling Meta the biggest winner among internet giants due to its AI strategy. Wedbush, Stifel, and Cantor echoed similar bullish sentiment, maintaining strong ratings and raising their targets, while noting that FX headwinds slightly dampened Q1 guidance.

The consensus Wall Street price target for Meta is $748, which is 10% higher than the stock is trading today.

