Live Nasdaq Composite News: AMD Up, RKLB Sinks

After yesterday’s tariff-induced sell-off, stocks have made their way into positive territory. Now that the S&P 500 has erased all of 2025’s gains, there is seemingly nowhere to go but up. The Nasdaq Composite has suffered a steep 5.5% drop in February alone and is glad to see March right around the corner. As of mid-morning trading, all three of the major stock market indices are trading in the green.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is seeing green today after unveiling its newest chip architecture, the AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards, which the company says “deliver enthusiast-level gaming experiences supercharged by AI.” After dipping below $100 per share in the tech sell-off, AMD has made its way back above that key threshold.

Rocket Lab USA (Nasdaq: RKLB) is a different story, sinking about 4% as of mid-morning trading but off of its worst levels of a double-digit percentage decline. Rocket Lab has delayed its highly anticipated Neutron debut to H2 2025 and also reported a wider-than-expected loss in its Q4 report. The company also had record annual revenue of $436.2 million.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 240.42 (+0.56%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 15.33 (+0.08%)

S&P 500: Up 16.90 (+0.29%)

Key Points All three of the major stock market indices are trading in the green.

AMD has made its way back above the $100 level.

Rocket Lab USA has trimmed its losses.

Other Market Movers

Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR), which is famous for its moon landing, is down over 2% on the day. The company recently launched its second lunar mission, but the stock has been caught in the February selling pressure, falling 30% for the month.

Monster Beverage (Nasdaq: MNST) is helping the S&P 500 with a 5% gain on the day. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue on robust energy drink demand.

Automaker Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is gaining nearly 3% on the day and is recovering some recently lost ground.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has reportedly postponed the development of an Ohio chip factory until 2030. The stock is gaining about 3% on the day.

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) has muscled Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) out of the No. 2 spot among the largest companies in the world based on market cap. Microsoft’s value is $2.9 trillion compared with Nvidia’s $2.89 trillion.

