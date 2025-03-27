Live Nasdaq Composite: ORLY Rises, GM Sinks in Market Chaos monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets remain under pressure and fixated on the latest auto tariffs. All three of the major stock market averages – the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 – started out of the gate in the red today. President Trump is sticking to his commitment to a 25% tariff on autos not made in the U.S., pressuring the sector and catapulting the price of gold higher to almost revisiting record levels of over $3,050 per ounce. In a sector overview, consumer staple stocks are faring the best with fractional gains while technology is at the bottom of the heap today.

Gold miners Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) are up 1% and 0.50%, respectively.

Auto stocks General Motors (NYSE: GM), Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) are down sharply, while Ford (NYSE: F) stock has just widened its declines to 3%.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 165.64 (-0.43%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 103.37 (-0.57%)

S&P 500: Down 27.32 (-0.53%)

Key Points The markets remain in chaos in response to the latest hefty auto tariffs.

GM stock is sinking while some auto-parts companies are gaining.

Gold stocks are rising.

Trending Video ▶️

Market Movers

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) shares are rising 2.8% on the day, bucking the downward trend in the sector despite what Elon Musk has described as a “significant” effect on the company from the auto tariffs. Chinese automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is falling 5% in early morning trading.

O’Reilly Auto (Nasdaq: ORLY) is bucking the downward trend, rising over 2% and setting a new all-time high in this environment. AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) are up 2% this morning, inching closer to 52-week high levels.

Cybersecurity stock Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) is falling 3% on the day after inking a partnership deal with the National Hockey League (NHL).

Semiconductor stock Marvell Technology (Nasdaq: MRVL) is falling 2% on the day and is nearing 52-week low levels. The CEO has recently been buying up shares.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.