Industrial Stocks Up 8.86%: General Electric (NYSE:GE), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and UBER (NYSE: UBER) CandyRetriever / Shutterstock.com

The industrial sector finally got some good news after weeks of pains as investors sold international conglomerates on trade fears. However the markets cheered President Trump’s unexpected tariff pivot after days of chaos sparked by his sweeping tariff rollout—culminating in a brutal 1,679-point plunge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Dow itself exploded 3,000 points higher today, fueled by Trump’s decision to pause most “reciprocal” tariffs while jacking up duties on China to 125%. Trillions in market value were torched in the sell-off but today brought some respite as t he industrials sector leapt 8.86%.

General Electric ( GE General Electric surged $16.05, or 10.58%, today, riding the wave of Trump’s tariff reprieve. With a diversified portfolio spanning aerospace, power, and renewable energy, GE’s $47 billion in 2024 revenue (up 11%) showcases its industrial might. Tariffs barely dent its U.S.-centric supply chain, and its aerospace unit—fueling jet engine demand—thrives as air travel rebounds. Analysts peg GE at a $233 price target, implying 24% upside from today’s close.

RTX Corporation ( RTX RTX Corporation climbed $7.26, a 6.60% gain, proving its defense and aerospace chops are tariff-resistant. With $79 billion in 2024 sales, up 8%, RTX’s Patriot missile systems and Pratt & Whitney engines are locked into U.S. military contracts, shielding it from import chaos. Its $9 billion cash pile offers flexibility, and Wall Street’s $144 price target signals 13% growth ahead.

Uber Technologies ( UBER Uber Technologies soared $6.85, or 11.65%, as its service-driven model laughs off tariff threats. Raking in $40 billion in 2024 revenue (up 18%), Uber’s ride-hailing and delivery empire thrives on domestic demand, not imported goods. Its push into autonomous tech and $1.5 billion in free cash flow bolster its outlook. Analysts see a $91 price target, hinting at 25% upside.

Caterpillar ( CAT Caterpillar bulldozed ahead with a $26.01 gain, up 10.24%, as Trump’s tariff pause eased fears for this construction titan. With $67 billion in 2024 revenue (up 6%), CAT’s U.S.-heavy manufacturing base dodges the worst of trade disruptions. Infrastructure spending and mining demand keep its engines humming, and a $362 price target from Wall Street suggests 20% upside.

