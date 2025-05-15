CAVA (CAVA) Earnings LIVE: Q1 Keys to Watch 24/7 Wall Street

CAVA (NYSE: CAVA) enters its Q1 earnings print riding a +12.69% one-month gain, though shares are still down –13.58% year-to-date. Expectations are moderate: analysts project EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $330.46 million.

The Mediterranean fast-casual chain has delivered strong surprises in prior quarters. It posted a 1,004% EPS beat in Q4 2024 ($0.67 vs. $0.06 estimate), though shares dipped –0.3% post-report. In Q3 and Q2 2024, earnings beats of 49% and 40% led to stock rallies of +1.6% and +19.6%, respectively.

Short interest has climbed to 9.98% of float — a sign that bearish positioning has increased into the print. With a high-multiple valuation and volatile earnings reactions, tonight’s call could reset expectations in either direction — especially if comps slow or margin leverage stalls.

