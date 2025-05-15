Quantum-Si (QSI) Earnings Coverage: Complete 1Q Coverage 24/7 Wall Street

Quantum-SI (NASDAQ: QSI) is one of the more speculative name reporting tonight, with shares down –64.32% year-to-date despite a recent +23.6% rebound in the past month. Analysts expect a per-share loss of –$0.17 on revenue of just $1.01 million.

Despite beating EPS estimates in 3 of the last 4 quarters, post-earnings reactions have been mixed: +6.2% (Q4 beat), –22.0% (Q3 beat), and +3.7% (Q2 beat). This inconsistency reflects low visibility, weak revenue traction, and high burn.

Short interest stands at 17.1% of float — a high figure, showing many investors remain skeptical of QSI’s path to commercialization, especially with cash burn running near $20M per quarter and limited near-term revenue catalysts.

