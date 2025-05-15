Quantum-Si (QSI) Earnings Coverage: Complete 1Q Coverage

Live Updates
5 Big Questions for QSI
-
Has QSI signed any new Platinum platform customers this quarter?
-
Is the burn rate improving, or still near $20M per quarter?
-
Can management offer any revenue guidance or adoption metrics?
-
How far along is the consumables strategy for recurring revenue?
-
Will the new CFO change the company’s capital priorities?
Key Metrics to Watch
-
Platinum Platform Traction: Any mention of units shipped, demos, or early customer use cases will be critical.
-
Cash Burn Rate: Q1 operating cash flow and guidance on future capital needs.
-
Sales Funnel Detail: Updates on signed evaluations, pipeline growth, or consumables interest.
-
R&D vs. SG&A Spend: Investors will want to see a pathway toward operational leverage, even pre-revenue.
Past Quarterly Earnings and Price Reaction
QSI has beaten EPS expectations in 3 of its last 4 quarters, but the stock’s reaction has been erratic: a –22.0% decline followed a Q3 beat, while Q4’s result sparked a +6.2% rally. Revenue has remained below $2 million in every quarter.
The weak and inconsistent reaction is driven by lack of traction in commercial adoption. Peer diagnostics and life sciences tools firms — like NanoString and 10x Genomics — have also struggled with adoption and funding gaps. QSI remains a high-risk play that needs a more credible growth trajectory to change sentiment.
|Quarter
|EPS Actual
|EPS Est.
|Surprise
|Stock Reaction
|Q1 2025
|–$0.23
|–$0.18
|–$0.05
|+6.2%
|Q4 2024
|–$0.18
|–$0.20
|+$0.02
|–22.0%
|Q3 2024
|–$0.16
|–$0.18
|+$0.02
|+3.7%
|Q2 2024
|–$0.14
|–$0.20
|+$0.06
|–7.1%
Quantum-Si Key Indicators and Trends
QSI’s growth narrative hinges on scaling adoption of its Platinum platform — a next-gen proteomics system. The last call mentioned “early positive feedback” from initial placements, but no commercial revenue milestones.
R&D intensity remains high, with the company burning roughly $20 million per quarter. A recent CFO change has added to the uncertainty. Tonight’s call may be pivotal: if management can’t outline a clear customer acquisition pipeline or offer revenue guidance, investors may further discount the equity. Expect detailed questioning on channel development and consumables pricing strategy.
QSI Earnings Backdrop
Quantum-Si operates at the intersection of biotech instrumentation and proteomics, targeting academic and pharma customers with novel single-molecule protein sequencing tech. The industry has seen strong interest in next-gen diagnostic platforms, but commercial adoption remains slow.
Illumina’s recent restructuring and Guardant Health’s sales revisions reflect broader challenges in scaling cutting-edge life sciences tools. For QSI, whose revenue remains sub-$2M per quarter, the key macro trend is the consolidation of purchasing budgets and the prioritization of clinical-ready solutions over research tools. Venture-backed startups in this space are also under pressure from high burn rates and limited access to fresh capital. Without clear signs of product-market fit, investor patience could wear thin despite the stock’s recent bounce.
Quantum-SI (NASDAQ: QSI) is one of the more speculative name reporting tonight, with shares down –64.32% year-to-date despite a recent +23.6% rebound in the past month. Analysts expect a per-share loss of –$0.17 on revenue of just $1.01 million.
Despite beating EPS estimates in 3 of the last 4 quarters, post-earnings reactions have been mixed: +6.2% (Q4 beat), –22.0% (Q3 beat), and +3.7% (Q2 beat). This inconsistency reflects low visibility, weak revenue traction, and high burn.
Short interest stands at 17.1% of float — a high figure, showing many investors remain skeptical of QSI’s path to commercialization, especially with cash burn running near $20M per quarter and limited near-term revenue catalysts.
