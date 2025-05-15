Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Earnings Live: Q4 2025 Preview 24/7 Wall Street

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares have climbed +6.94% over the past month and +25.36% year-to-date, positioning it as one of the stronger software performers into earnings. Consensus calls for $1.08 in EPS and $1.55 billion in revenue for Q4.

TTWO has beaten estimates in each of the past four quarters, with post-earnings gains of +14.0%, +7.5%, +4.4%, and +1.2%. This quarter, sentiment remains bullish, supported by moderate short interest (4.66% of float) and increasing optimism around GTA VI’s commercial timeline.

The key for bulls: whether management provides visibility into its blockbuster pipeline and FY25 bookings — particularly around the expected GTA VI pre-launch monetization timeline and associated marketing ramp.

