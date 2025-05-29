Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) gained 0.50% over the past five trading sessions, doing little to deter the stock’s strong performance over the past month that has resulted in a gain of 16.09%. Year-to-date, the tech behemoth is now up 9.28% as it continues to reward investors with a dividend that currently yields 0.73%. While that may not seem like much in an era with income-focused, high-yield ETFs, MSFT provides investors with Magnificent Seven growth exposure while also featuring a dividend that — at its current share price — equates to 84 cents per share per quarter.

Microsoft is a leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. It is capitalizing on its Azure platform’s momentum as revenue jumped 33%, driven by AI services, though offset by tariff concerns following a U.S.-China trade pause on May 11 that momentarily reduced tariffs from 145% to 30%.

When the company reporting FY25 Q3 earnings, it announced that total revenue rose 13% to $70.1 billion and it generated earnings of $3.46 per share, beating estimates of $3.22 per share. Despite a $800 million charge last quarter from its investment in General Motors‘ (NYSE:GM) Cruise robotaxi initiative that the automaker subsequently shutdown, Microsoft’s focus on AI and cloud resilience continues to fuel optimism.

However, its decision earlier in May fire 6,000 employees, or 3% of its workforce, signals the tech giant is serious about cost discipline amid economic uncertainty. With analysts eyeing sustained cloud demand, 24/7 Wall St. conducted analysis to explore whether Microsoft can maintain its upward trajectory and drive long-term growth.

Key Points in This Article:

Microsoft is dedicating significant capex to AI and cloud infrastructure in order to compete with other tech firms.

Microsoft’s gaming segment grew 44% last year, providing significant revenue to complement its software, cloud and AI business lines.

Why Invest in Microsoft

Microsoft navigates challenges, but remains a prime investment due to its AI and cloud dominance. Third-quarter earnings showcased robust demand for its Intelligent Cloud segment, though tariff risks linger. Microsoft’s $80 billion cash reserve fuels its $80 billion investments in cloud and AI infrastructure, with over half in the U.S.

Its Microsoft 365 Copilot, adopted by over 70% of Fortune 500 firms, drives productivity revenue, positioning Microsoft to capture the AI market’s 37% compounded annual growth predicted through 2030. Similarly, partnerships with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) for multi-cloud solutions bolster its competitiveness against Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS.

When Microsoft last reported earnings, EPS beat by 7.40% and revenue beat by 2.37%. The EPS beat marked the 15th time in the past 16 quarters that the company surpassed estimates, with EPS coming in at $3.46 versus the consensus forecast of $3.20.

Microsoft (MSFT) As a Company

Tariff uncertainties do pose risks, even with the pause on China, as supply chain cost pressures for server hardware are not eliminated. Microsoft’s operating income of $32 billion was tempered by a 5% rise in operating expenses, reflecting heavy AI R&D investments. Despite no revenue from its $13 billion OpenAI stake, Microsoft reported $42.4 billion in Microsoft Cloud revenue, up 20% year-over-year.

Beyond cloud, Microsoft’s gaming segment grew 44% with 43 points of the gain coming from its acquisition of Activision, but bolstered by Xbox content and Bethesda’s Starfield expansion. A partnership with Oracle for multicloud solutions strengthens its enterprise offerings, further diversifying its revenue. Wall Street projects Q4 revenue of $73.8 billion, up 14%, driven by Microsoft’s AI and cloud momentum.

Microsoft As a Stock

Microsoft stock has gained just 6.60% over the past year, but since hitting its year-to-date low on April 8, the stock is up more than 29%. Analyst sentiment remains bullish, with 30 of 35 analysts covering MSFT assigning it a “Buy” rating, five assigning it a “Hold” rating and zero assigning it a “Sell” rating. Overall, the stock receives a consensus “Strong Buy” rating.

Wall Street’s price targets cover a significant range, spanning $475 per share on the low end to $600 per share on the high end. The median price target of $510 per share, ranging from $475 to $600. On May 15, Citigroup raised its price target to $540, reiterating its “Buy” rating, though Piper Sandler maintained a neutral position. Even at the low end of analysts’ estimates, there is forecasted growth from current prices.

Institutional ownership currently stands at 73.05%, with three of the four largest buy-side firms — Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street — holding a collective 1.570 billion shares of Microsoft.

Estimate Price Target %Change From Current Price Low $475 3.87% Median $514.07 12.41% High $600 31.20%

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Prediction in 2025

Microsoft’s 33% Azure growth and 20% cloud revenue increase in Q3 position it for AI market gains. However, $20 billion quarterly capex and tariff risks require caution. Its $80 billion cash reserve and Oracle partnership offer stability, making MSFT stock a buy for growth investors, even as valuation concerns linger.

24/7 Wall St.’s 12-month price target for Microsoft is $495.00, implying 8.24% upside potential from the stock’s current price. This cautious target reflects Azure’s strength and Q4 revenue guidance of $73.7 billion, balanced against the need for higher capex spending and potential supply chain disruptions, positioning it at a realistic estimate of its leading presence in the space.

