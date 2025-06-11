These Are the 3 Best-Performing IPOs So Far in 2025. Still Time to Buy? Shutterstock

Key Points in This Article: IPOs offer investors a chance to buy into companies early, potentially yielding significant long-term gains if the firm grows substantially.

Studies, like Jay Ritter’s, show IPOs often underperform market benchmarks in their first year, with high volatility and unproven financials increasing loss risks.

IPOs can be driven by excessive optimism, leading to inflated valuations and post-IPO price drops, especially for unprofitable companies.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) captivate investors with the chance to get in on the ground floor of promising companies, potentially reaping substantial long-term returns as firms like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) once did.

Investing $1,000 in AAPL at its IPO in 1980 would be worth over $5.1 million today with dividends reinvested. AMZN stock from 1997 until today would be worth over $2.8 million.

However, IPOs carry significant risks, often amplified by market hype and limited historical data. Studies, such as those by Jay Ritter and Dimensional, show IPOs frequently underperform broader market benchmarks in their first year, with Ritter noting a 34.47% three-year return for IPOs versus 61.86% for matched firms. Volatility, lock-up expirations, and overoptimism about growth prospects drive this underperformance, with smaller, unprofitable firms faring worst.

Despite these risks, select IPOs defy the odds, delivering outsized gains early on. The three stocks below, all debuting in 2025, have already generated significant returns, showcasing the high-reward possible for discerning investors.

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) is a Macau-based beverage wholesaler that debuted on March 15. With an offer price of $4 per share, the stock opened at $4.48 per share, but quickly began rising in May and never looked back. It closed yesterday at $18.25 per share, up 8.3%, and is running another 1.3% higher today. So far, it has clocked 356% worth of gains, making it the third-best IPO of 2025.

Specializing in trading and importing premium beverages and food products, Epsium taps Asia’s $300 billion beverage market, driven by rising demand for craft and health-focused drinks.

Its last earnings report for 2024 showed revenue tumbled 57% to $12.5 million due to pandemic-related restrictions on Macau depressing the local economy. As Epsium only operates in Macau, it is looking to grow by creating high-end personalized beverages, creating private label products, and launching an e-commerce platform. While expansion into mainland China is possible, the company notes that risks would substantially increase due to stricter regulatory scrutiny, though it remains an option.

With a $265 million market cap, this seems like a very risky bet. While Macau may one day re-emerge as the world’s gambling capital, only investors with a very high tolerance for risk would want to invest here, and its short track record warrants caution

LZ Technology Holdings (LZMH)

LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) is another Chinese stock, this time a B2B advertising firm that went public on February 27 at $4.00 per share. It peaked at over $32 per share in late May and has since lost 46% of its value. Trading around $17 per share today, LZ has added 325% since the IPO, the second-best performer so far.

Its low float (under 3 million shares) has fueled wild swings, amplified by insider option purchases signaling confidence. Growth drivers include its data-driven marketing platform, capitalizing on China’s $100 billion digital ad market, with personalized campaigns targeting small- to medium-sized enterprises.

However, regulatory risks in China’s tech sector and low trading volume pose challenges. Long-term investment potential is mixed: it reports high insider ownership (60%), suggesting alignment with shareholder interests, but LZMH’s lack of profitability (losses widened dramatically last year to $14.8 million from $6.4 million in 2023) and geopolitical uncertainties weigh on its immediate future.

LZ Technology might suit aggressive investors betting on China’s ad growth, but its volatility and opaque financials make it a risky long-term hold until it stabilizes. Investors may prefer waiting for clearer earnings trends.

Diginex (DGNX)

The top-performing IPO by far in 2025 is Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX), an ESG-focused tech firm that went public on January 22, at $4.10 per share, raising $9.2 million. While DGNX stock soared as high as $155 per share by April, it has fallen 62% since to around $58 per share. Still, that’s good enough to be the best IPO to date with a 1,314% gain. It makes it 2025’s top small-cap IPO.

Growth drivers include its blockchain and AI-driven diginexESG platform, supporting 17 global frameworks like GRI and TCFD, with partnerships such as Baker Tilly Singapore expanding its reach. A $300 million warrant deal with His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and a planned secondary listing in Abu Dhabi bolster DGNX’s liquidity.

However, it trades at absurd valuations relative to the stock price, and profitability remains elusive. Moreover, its long-term potential hinges on ESG regulation growth. While that’s possible in Europe, in the U.S. where Diginex derives 75% of its revenue, it is in a death spiral. The U.K.’s Guardian notes a “severe drop in support for ESG issues in the US.” Only 3% of companies had ESG shareholder proposals put forward in 2023, down sharply from 21% in 2021.

With such limiting regulations likely drying up under Trump, Diginex’s growth potential in the U.S. looks decidedly untenable. Even risk-tolerant investors should stay away. Investors should consider taking profits from DGNX’s IPO gains and avoid holding the stock as its prospects decline.

