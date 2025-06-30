Tesla Shares Stage Huge Recovery monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have rallied 23% in the past three months, compared to the S&P 500’s 11%. The surge is not based on much good news.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have rallied recently despite slumping sales.

The stock’s rally is based in part on the launch of Tesla’s fully autonomous robotaxi.

Tesla’s sales have collapsed in Europe. In many countries, the drop was in the mid-double-digit percentages in May. It is a continuation of a trend that started early in the year. In China, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market, they declined 15% in May to 61,662. Once again, it was part of a multimonth trend. By several estimates, its share in China is 5%, which puts it in fifth place behind local EV companies.

Tesla does not release U.S. sales numbers, but estimates are that its market share fell below 50% for the first time. No other car company has an EV market share of over 10%. But Ford, GM, and Hyundai/Kia are approaching that figure.

Tesla’s rally is based on two things. Musk has distanced himself from Donald Trump. He was called in by the president to help cut federal costs. After this, consumers staged protests outside its dealers and shamed Tesla owners. Musk departed that federal job a month ago and then got into a fight with President Trump, which some described as a potential threat to Musk’s businesses.

However, the primary reason for the Tesla rally was the launch of its fully autonomous robotaxi in Austin. The truly self-driving car is seen as the future of the car industry. These tests are small, but the fact that Tesla is doing it at all is a positive sign. While Google’s Waymo has an early lead in such vehicle tests, some investors believe that Tesla’s huge database of American roads gives its AI-powered vehicle an edge. However, there have been reports of glitches in its navigation.

The Tesla rally has legs if the robotaxi performs well.

