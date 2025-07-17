Live: Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) Crushes Q2 Earnings

Key Points
-
Taiwan Semiconductor reported this morning and its shares are soaring in premarket trading.
-
The headline figure is the company reported strong guidance for Q3 and raised its 2025 sales growth target to 30%.
-
We’ll continue updating this live blog with new updates as the market reacts to Taiwan Semi’s earnings. Simply stay on this page and new updates will automatically pop up as we update it throughout the day!
-
Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.
Live Updates
Wall Street Weighing in On Taiwan Semi's Q2
Needham has issued a note on today’s Taiwan Semiconductor earnings, here’s what they like:
- Next quarter’s 8% QoQ sales growth is a significant jump from prior implied guidance of flat growth.
- The company’s full-year guidance remains cautious on macro uncertainties, providing further upside potential.
- They like that TSM is hinting at 2026 pricing increases.
- The news that NVIDIA can resume selling H20’s into China provides more upside in the back half of the year as NVIDIA plans to begin producing a Blackwell chip designed for the Chinese market.
Needham has maintained its price target on Taiwan Semicondcutor at $270.
TSM's Customer Mix
Taiwan Semiconductor $TSM, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, reported record Q2 net income of $13.52 billion, soaring 60.7% year-over-year.
It also raised its 2025 sales growth forecast, citing strong AI-driven demand.
Taiwan Semi’s main customers include AMD… pic.twitter.com/U3leIDiWj1
— Jesse Cohen (@JesseCohenInv) July 17, 2025
Taiwan Semi Still Rising in Premarket Trading
Taiwan Semiconductor shares remain elevated in premarket trading. If the company’s 3.4% gains hold when the market opens, it will trade for more than $1 trillion in market cap.
No Change to Capital Expenditures Forecast
One note: while Taiwan Semiconductor raised its revenue target to 30% for the year, it helds its capital expenditures to $38 billion to $42 billion for the year.
Another note is that while gross margins were higher this quarter (58.6%), as the company continues to buildout fabs overseas its long-term gross margin target remains at 53%.
Segment Analysis
Let’s take a look at Taiwan Semiconductor’s different segments last quarter:
As you can see, the company’s revenue growth continues to be driven by HPC, which is mostly chips used for AI. However, strength is semiconductors has expanded to be more broad. The one segment that continues to lag is Automotive.
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) reported Q2 earnings this morning, and like we recently predicted at 24/7 Wall St., it absolutely smashed earnings.
In early after-hours trading the stock is up about 4%. We’ll be updating this live blog with analysis on the company’s earnings.
The Need-To-Know Numbers from Taiwan Semi’s Q2 Report
- Revenue: $30.07 billion (Wall Street expected $30.00 billion)
- EPS: $2.47 (Wall Street expected $2.12)
Both of those numbers beat, with the highlight being Taiwan Semiconductor continuing to deliver solid earnings beats. The company hit 58.6% gross margins, which was solidly above Wall Street targets of 58%.
However, the standout figure from Taiwan Semi’s earnings was their Q3 revenue guidance:
Q3 Guidance
- Revenue: $31.8 billion to $33 billion (Wall Street expected $31.7 billion)
- Gross Margin: 55.5% to 57.5%
That revenue guidance is a big beat, and what is helping propel Taiwan Semiconductor shares this morning. The company raised its 2025 outlook to 30% growth (was previously set to ‘mid-20s’).
The single area Wall Street could be upset with from these numbers is the gross margin forecast, which is below the 58.6% gross margins Taiwan Semiconductor posted this quarter. However, Wall Street can overlook the lower margin guidance with the company delivering such strong earnings guidance.
“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.