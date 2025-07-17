Live: Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) Crushes Q2 Earnings Canva

Key Points Taiwan Semiconductor reported this morning and its shares are soaring in premarket trading.

The headline figure is the company reported strong guidance for Q3 and raised its 2025 sales growth target to 30%.

We'll continue updating this live blog with new updates as the market reacts to Taiwan Semi's earnings.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) reported Q2 earnings this morning, and like we recently predicted at 24/7 Wall St., it absolutely smashed earnings.

In early after-hours trading the stock is up about 4%. We’ll be updating this live blog with analysis on the company’s earnings.

The Need-To-Know Numbers from Taiwan Semi’s Q2 Report

Revenue: $30.07 billion (Wall Street expected $30.00 billion)

$30.07 billion (Wall Street expected $30.00 billion) EPS: $2.47 (Wall Street expected $2.12)

Both of those numbers beat, with the highlight being Taiwan Semiconductor continuing to deliver solid earnings beats. The company hit 58.6% gross margins, which was solidly above Wall Street targets of 58%.

However, the standout figure from Taiwan Semi’s earnings was their Q3 revenue guidance:

Q3 Guidance

Revenue: $31.8 billion to $33 billion (Wall Street expected $31.7 billion)

$31.8 billion to $33 billion (Wall Street expected $31.7 billion) Gross Margin: 55.5% to 57.5%

That revenue guidance is a big beat, and what is helping propel Taiwan Semiconductor shares this morning. The company raised its 2025 outlook to 30% growth (was previously set to ‘mid-20s’).

The single area Wall Street could be upset with from these numbers is the gross margin forecast, which is below the 58.6% gross margins Taiwan Semiconductor posted this quarter. However, Wall Street can overlook the lower margin guidance with the company delivering such strong earnings guidance.

