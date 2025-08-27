Live: HP Inc. (HPQ) Reports Earnings Today - Will Shares Decline? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Consensus calls for Q3 revenue of ~$13.7B (+1% YoY) and EPS of $0.75 (–10% YoY).

Tariff-related cost pressures remain the swing factor for margins, with mitigation efforts in flight.

Stock has sold off after each of the last three earnings, averaging –8% 1-day moves.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) eports fiscal Q3 2025 earnings after the close. The PC and printer maker has been caught in the crosscurrents of AI PC demand tailwinds and tariff-driven cost headwinds. In Q2, HP delivered revenue of $13.22 billion (+3% YoY) but EPS of just $0.71, missing estimates by 11% due to tariffs. With shares down sharply after recent earnings calls, investors will be watching closely to see if cost mitigations and the AI PC cycle can turn the tide.

What to Expect When HP Reports Tonight

Wall Street consensus for fiscal Q3 2025:

Revenue: $13.71 billion

$13.71 billion EPS (Normalized): $0.75





$0.75 FY 2025 Revenue: $54.73 billion

$54.73 billion FY 2025 EPS: $3.12





$3.12 FY 2026 Revenue: $55.54 billion

$55.54 billion FY 2026 EPS: $3.37

That implies +1.4% YoY sales growth this quarter, but EPS falling nearly –10% YoY.

Key Areas to Watch

Tariff Mitigation & Supply Chain Shift- HP accelerated moving nearly all North America product manufacturing outside of China by June 2025. CEO Enrique Lores said cost impacts will be fully mitigated by Q4. AI PCs as Growth Engine- AI PCs now ~25% of HP’s PC mix, expected to hit 50% within three years. Management emphasized ASP uplift of 10–20% and strong ISV support. Future Ready Cost Program- Targeting $2B in gross annual savings by FY2025 through supply chain redesign, automation, and IT simplification. CFO Parkhill said Q3/Q4 margins should benefit as these savings ramp. Commercial PC & Windows 11 Refresh- Commercial unit growth +11% in Q2; Win11 and AI refresh cycles remain key to H2 demand, despite management moderating PC growth expectations to low single digits. Print Margins & Industrial Growth- Print revenue down –3% YoY, but margins at the high end of 16–19% range. New industrial graphics portfolio launched at drupa has seen strong adoption.

