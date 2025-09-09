Investing

Live: GameStop (GME) Earnings Out Soon, Will The Stock Move Higher?

24/7 Wall Street
Joel South
Published:
Last Updated:

Key Points

  • Sales continue to decline, but collectibles now nearly 30% of mix, offsetting hardware/software weakness.
  • Balance sheet remains exceptionally strong with $6.4B in cash/securities, though Bitcoin purchases add volatility.
  • Join us for live Oracle earnings coverage — real-time results, analysis, and what it means for investors. signup for our emails
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Reaction on the quarter

  • Bullish: Fortress balance sheet + Bitcoin optionality

  • Bearish: Core gaming hardware/software in secular decline

  • Neutral: Absent strategy from management limits conviction.

Guidance Est.

GameStop did not issue forward guidance in the release. Analysts had been modeling FY2026 revenue of $3.52B and EPS of $0.73; no formal update means Street models stay in place.

Metric Prior Consensus New Guidance Status
FY26 Revenue $3.52B N/A ⚖️ Flat
FY26 EPS $0.73 N/A ⚖️ Flat

Key Metrics

Collectibles now make up nearly a quarter of sales, SG&A leverage drove profitability, and the fortress balance sheet provides both security and optionality.

KPI Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YoY Change
Net Sales $972.2M $798.3M +21.8%
Gross Margin 29.1% 31.2% –210 bps
SG&A $218.8M $270.8M –19%
Net Income $168.6M $14.8M >10x
Collectibles Mix 23.4% 17.5% +590 bps
Cash & Securities $8.7B $4.2B +106%
Bitcoin Holdings $528.6M N/A New

GameStop Beats and Stock Up 2.4%

Metric Reported Consensus Beat/Miss
Revenue $972.2M $823.3M ✅ Beat
EPS (Adj.) $0.31 $0.16 ✅ Beat

  • Guidance: Not provided (no update in release).

  • Analyst Take: GameStop crushed expectations with revenue up 22% YoY and adjusted EPS nearly doubling Street forecasts. Massive cash pile ($8.7B) and $528M Bitcoin position give optionality, but the print raises fresh volatility questions given digital asset exposure.

Stock up 2.4% so far and more movement likely.

Earnings coming soon

GameStop will close the day out on a high note before earnings are released. Despite being down 23% in 2025, the stock has creeped higher the past month. Numbers will be coming shortly as well as our input on this past quarter.

How GME Performed After Recent Earnings

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move
Q1 2025 +325% –5.31% –22.19% –21.46%
Q4 2024 +275% +1.35% –3.81% –3.54%
Q3 2024 +300% +0.29% –1.37% +3.34%
Q2 2024 +112% –1.91% +3.86% –8.47%

 

GameStop (NYSE: GME) reports fiscal Q2 results after the close. The Q1 release in June highlighted cost cuts, divestitures, and a surprising swing to adjusted profitability despite ongoing revenue erosion. For Q2, attention shifts to whether these trends can continue against a shrinking top line, as well as how management positions the business heading into the holiday season.

Estimates Snapshot

  • Revenue: $823.25 million
  • EPS (Normalized): $0.16
  • FY 2026 Revenue: $3.52 billion
  • FY 2026 EPS: $0.73
  • FY 2027 Revenue: $3.14 billion
  • FY 2027 EPS: $0.44

Consensus implies 3% revenue growth YoY versus $0.01 EPS in Q2 2024. For FY26, revenue is expected to decline nearly 8% YoY, but EPS is forecast to more than double on efficiency gains.

Key Areas to Watch

  • SG&A leverage – Q1 SG&A dropped to $228.1M from $295.1M last year, enabling $27.5M in adjusted operating income. Investors want to see if this leaner cost base holds.

  • Category mix – Collectibles rose to 28.9% of sales in Q1, while hardware and software shrank. Mix will be key to sustaining gross margin.

  • Restructuring progress – The Canada divestiture closed in May, France remains classified as held-for-sale. Investors will look for any further portfolio moves.

  • Cash and Bitcoin – Cash and equivalents totaled $6.4B at Q1 close, but management disclosed purchases of 4,710 Bitcoin during May–June. This adds balance sheet volatility.

  • Inventory and holiday setup – Inventory was cut sharply to $421M from $676M LY, signaling caution but raising questions on readiness for holiday demand.
Read more: Investing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

LIVE

Live Earnings: Will Synopsys Breakout Tonight?

What If the Fed Cuts 50 Basis Points? 4 Ultra-High-Yield Favorites Will Explode
LIVE

Live: Will Oracle Pop After Earnings Tonight?