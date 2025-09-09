Live: GameStop (GME) Earnings Out Soon, Will The Stock Move Higher?

Key Points
- Sales continue to decline, but collectibles now nearly 30% of mix, offsetting hardware/software weakness.
- Balance sheet remains exceptionally strong with $6.4B in cash/securities, though Bitcoin purchases add volatility.
Live Updates
Reaction on the quarter
-
Bullish: Fortress balance sheet + Bitcoin optionality
-
Bearish: Core gaming hardware/software in secular decline
-
Neutral: Absent strategy from management limits conviction.
Guidance Est.
GameStop did not issue forward guidance in the release. Analysts had been modeling FY2026 revenue of $3.52B and EPS of $0.73; no formal update means Street models stay in place.
|Metric
|Prior Consensus
|New Guidance
|Status
|FY26 Revenue
|$3.52B
|N/A
|⚖️ Flat
|FY26 EPS
|$0.73
|N/A
|⚖️ Flat
Key Metrics
Collectibles now make up nearly a quarter of sales, SG&A leverage drove profitability, and the fortress balance sheet provides both security and optionality.
|KPI
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|YoY Change
|Net Sales
|$972.2M
|$798.3M
|+21.8%
|Gross Margin
|29.1%
|31.2%
|–210 bps
|SG&A
|$218.8M
|$270.8M
|–19%
|Net Income
|$168.6M
|$14.8M
|>10x
|Collectibles Mix
|23.4%
|17.5%
|+590 bps
|Cash & Securities
|$8.7B
|$4.2B
|+106%
|Bitcoin Holdings
|$528.6M
|N/A
|New
GameStop Beats and Stock Up 2.4%
|Metric
|Reported
|Consensus
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$972.2M
|$823.3M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Adj.)
|$0.31
|$0.16
|✅ Beat
-
Guidance: Not provided (no update in release).
-
Analyst Take: GameStop crushed expectations with revenue up 22% YoY and adjusted EPS nearly doubling Street forecasts. Massive cash pile ($8.7B) and $528M Bitcoin position give optionality, but the print raises fresh volatility questions given digital asset exposure.
Stock up 2.4% so far and more movement likely.
Earnings coming soon
GameStop will close the day out on a high note before earnings are released. Despite being down 23% in 2025, the stock has creeped higher the past month. Numbers will be coming shortly as well as our input on this past quarter.
How GME Performed After Recent Earnings
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+325%
|–5.31%
|–22.19%
|–21.46%
|Q4 2024
|+275%
|+1.35%
|–3.81%
|–3.54%
|Q3 2024
|+300%
|+0.29%
|–1.37%
|+3.34%
|Q2 2024
|+112%
|–1.91%
|+3.86%
|–8.47%
GameStop (NYSE: GME) reports fiscal Q2 results after the close. The Q1 release in June highlighted cost cuts, divestitures, and a surprising swing to adjusted profitability despite ongoing revenue erosion. For Q2, attention shifts to whether these trends can continue against a shrinking top line, as well as how management positions the business heading into the holiday season.
Estimates Snapshot
- Revenue: $823.25 million
- EPS (Normalized): $0.16
- FY 2026 Revenue: $3.52 billion
- FY 2026 EPS: $0.73
- FY 2027 Revenue: $3.14 billion
- FY 2027 EPS: $0.44
Consensus implies 3% revenue growth YoY versus $0.01 EPS in Q2 2024. For FY26, revenue is expected to decline nearly 8% YoY, but EPS is forecast to more than double on efficiency gains.
Key Areas to Watch
-
SG&A leverage – Q1 SG&A dropped to $228.1M from $295.1M last year, enabling $27.5M in adjusted operating income. Investors want to see if this leaner cost base holds.
-
Category mix – Collectibles rose to 28.9% of sales in Q1, while hardware and software shrank. Mix will be key to sustaining gross margin.
-
Restructuring progress – The Canada divestiture closed in May, France remains classified as held-for-sale. Investors will look for any further portfolio moves.
-
Cash and Bitcoin – Cash and equivalents totaled $6.4B at Q1 close, but management disclosed purchases of 4,710 Bitcoin during May–June. This adds balance sheet volatility.
-
Inventory and holiday setup – Inventory was cut sharply to $421M from $676M LY, signaling caution but raising questions on readiness for holiday demand.
