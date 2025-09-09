Live: GameStop (GME) Earnings Out Soon, Will The Stock Move Higher? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Sales continue to decline, but collectibles now nearly 30% of mix, offsetting hardware/software weakness.

Balance sheet remains exceptionally strong with $6.4B in cash/securities, though Bitcoin purchases add volatility.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) reports fiscal Q2 results after the close. The Q1 release in June highlighted cost cuts, divestitures, and a surprising swing to adjusted profitability despite ongoing revenue erosion. For Q2, attention shifts to whether these trends can continue against a shrinking top line, as well as how management positions the business heading into the holiday season.

Estimates Snapshot

Revenue: $823.25 million

EPS (Normalized): $0.16

FY 2026 Revenue: $3.52 billion

FY 2026 EPS: $0.73

FY 2027 Revenue: $3.14 billion

FY 2027 EPS: $0.44

Consensus implies 3% revenue growth YoY versus $0.01 EPS in Q2 2024. For FY26, revenue is expected to decline nearly 8% YoY, but EPS is forecast to more than double on efficiency gains.

Key Areas to Watch

SG&A leverage – Q1 SG&A dropped to $228.1M from $295.1M last year, enabling $27.5M in adjusted operating income. Investors want to see if this leaner cost base holds.

Category mix – Collectibles rose to 28.9% of sales in Q1, while hardware and software shrank. Mix will be key to sustaining gross margin.

Restructuring progress – The Canada divestiture closed in May, France remains classified as held-for-sale. Investors will look for any further portfolio moves.

Cash and Bitcoin – Cash and equivalents totaled $6.4B at Q1 close, but management disclosed purchases of 4,710 Bitcoin during May–June. This adds balance sheet volatility.

Inventory and holiday setup – Inventory was cut sharply to $421M from $676M LY, signaling caution but raising questions on readiness for holiday demand.