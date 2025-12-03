Wall Street Analysts Still Love Marvell, Amazon, and Broadcom

Analysts at Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on Broadcom ahead of earnings on December 11, 2025.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

With a good deal of momentum, the S&P 500 could easily test 7,000 before the end of 2025. All thanks to momentum, the potential for more interest rate cuts, and a possible Santa Claus rally.

Other analysts, including Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors, say we could reach 7,300.

In fact, he just told CNBC, “7,000 is only 2% for S&P. From here, I think 5% or maybe even 10% is possible in December,” as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

Analyst upgrades are also helping to push markets to higher highs.

Look at Marvell.

This morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), raising their price target to $125 from $90.

Marvell just reported EPS of 76 cents, which beat estimates by two cents. Revenue of $2.08 billion, up about 37% year over year, beat by $10 million. Even better, analysts at Jefferies, which has a buy rating and a $120 price target on MRVL, said:

“The confidence in the custom business continues to rise, pointing to 20% growth next year with a stronger 2H with PO for the year in hand,” they added, as quoted by Seeking Alpha, adding that Microsoft’s Maia 300 chips are likely to be a “key driver” for Marvell’s revenue doubling in fiscal 2028.

Amazon

Bank of America analysts just reiterated a buy rating on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), with a price target of $303 from $272 a share.

The firm noted, “We attended Amazon’s 14th annual cloud conference in Las Vegas with 60k in-person attendees. While the keynote lacked a big new hardware or LLM partnership announcement to materially change sentiment, AWS is improving its AI capabilities and building toward an agent-driven future,” as also quoted by Seeking Alpha.

Wells Fargo just raised its price target on Amazon to $295 a share, with an overweight rating.

The firm said that, “Should cloud industry supply constraints sustain, see management expectation for doubling AWS capacity by ’27 supporting multi-quarter revenue acceleration. Estimate new capacity could add $150B in annual revenue, driving material upside potential to ’27/’28 estimates,” as quoted by CNBC.

Broadcom

Analysts at Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) ahead of earnings on December 11, 2025.

“Overall, we believe that a combination of acceleration in AI-related growth and a cyclical rebound in the company’s core business should position the company well headed into FY26 despite increasing concerns surrounding the sustainability of industry-wide AI spend. As such, we maintain our Buy rating,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.