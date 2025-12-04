Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Gains on Lighter Regulation for Carmakers

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened 0.1% higher on Thursday as it attempted to string together a third straight day of gains. Investors learned yesterday that President Donald Trump will ease regulation in the automotive sector, proposing relaxed “CAFE” fuel efficiency standards for the nation’s automakers, in an effort to make cars and trucks more affordable to consumers — and thereby goose sales in the crucial automotive sector.

And the economy could certainly use the help. A new report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows U.S. employers announced more than 1 million job cuts through the end of November. The firm cited corporate restructuring, artificial intelligence, and tariffs as all factors contributing to job losses.

Current law requires companies such as Ford (NYSE: F) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) (the CEOs of both companies standing with the President as he made his announcement) to achieve an average of 50 miles-per-gallon fuel efficiency across their passenger car and light truck fleets by 2031. Trump’s proposal is to slash that target to just 34 mpg.

Investors may be hoping the lighter regulation will succeed in accelerating the economy long term, at the same time as a weak jobs market encourages the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates when it meets next week. And that could boost the stock market in the shorter term.

Ford, General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Stellantis stocks are all up this morning, by the way, with Stellantis gaining most of all — up more than 4%.

Grocer and S&P 500 component company Kroger (NYSE: KR) beat earnings by two cents this morning, reporting Q3 profit of $1.05 per share. Sales came in weaker than expected though, at $33.9 billion. Kroger also guided lower than Wall Street was expecting through the end of fiscal 2025, saying it will end up earning only $4.75 to $4.80 this year.

At the midpoint, that’s less than the $4.79 Wall Street wants to see, and Kroger stock is down more than 4%.