Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat on AI Trade Fatigue
- Oracle stock dropped 14.3% after revealing aggressive capex plans despite a debt-laden balance sheet.
- Alphabet will integrate its AI chatbot Gemini within Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices.
Live Updates
Disney AI
Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) stock is in focus after the company inked a deal to become OpenAI’s first major content licensing partner for Sora. As part of the agreement, Disney will invest a cool $1 billion in OpenAI equity and receive warrants to buy additional shares. Disney stock is gaining 1.2% today.
Technology stocks remain under pressure, with the Nasdaq Composite down close to 1%. ORCL stock remains the negative catalyst, down 14%.
AI Bubbles
Deutsche Bank says AI is in not one but two bubbles and both are still in the early stages. One is driven by cash-rich Big Tech companies pouring profits into AI spending (ahem, Oracle), while the other sits in riskier, mostly private “frontier” businesses that are still burning through cash. For now, the bank thinks things still look reasonable, but warns the real trouble will come if financing turns circular, debt piles up or politics and supply bottlenecks crash the party. The good news is that fears over an AI bubble bursting are overblown for the time being.
Wall Street Analyst Calls
Bank of America has emphasized its “buy” rating on Nvidia stock, describing it as a compelling buying opportunity.
Barclays is maintaining an “equal weight” rating on Tesla (Nasdaq; TSLA) stock, saying that the company’s Q4 deliveries are inconsequential for the stock.
UBS analysts have reiterated a “buy” rating on Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU), lifting the price target by $20 to $295 per share. MU stock is under pressure today, falling 4%.
After getting what they wanted from the Federal Reserve, markets have gone their own way. An earnings shocker out of software giant Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) after the closing bell yesterday is weighing on AI sentiment with a double-digit percentage drop, pulling technology stocks lower and pressuring the broader market. Major stock market averages are mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 losing ground while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is moving slightly higher. The S&P 500, which has advanced 16.7% year-to-date, remains within a stone’s throw of its most recent all-time high level.
In its quarterly results, Oracle revealed plans to ramp up its capex, but with a debt-laden balance sheet, investors are fleeing for fear of how the company will be able to finance this aggressive growth. ORCL stock is down 14.3% at last check. Bank of America analysts have lowered their price target on ORCL stock by $68 to $300 per share with a “buy” rating.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,376.42 Up 318.67 (+0.67%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,472.48 Down 186.67 (-0.75%)
S&P 500: 6,865.51 Down 21.17 (-0.31%)
Market Movers
Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is down in sympathy with the rest of the technology sector, falling 1.7%. The company revealed plans to integrate its AI chatbot Gemini within Apple’s (Nasdaq: AAPL) devices, including the iPhone and iPad.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) said it is experiencing promising results with the latest version of its weight loss drug. The stock is fractionally lower today.