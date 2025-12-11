Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat on AI Trade Fatigue

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

After getting what they wanted from the Federal Reserve, markets have gone their own way. An earnings shocker out of software giant Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) after the closing bell yesterday is weighing on AI sentiment with a double-digit percentage drop, pulling technology stocks lower and pressuring the broader market. Major stock market averages are mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 losing ground while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is moving slightly higher. The S&P 500, which has advanced 16.7% year-to-date, remains within a stone’s throw of its most recent all-time high level.

In its quarterly results, Oracle revealed plans to ramp up its capex, but with a debt-laden balance sheet, investors are fleeing for fear of how the company will be able to finance this aggressive growth. ORCL stock is down 14.3% at last check. Bank of America analysts have lowered their price target on ORCL stock by $68 to $300 per share with a “buy” rating.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,376.42 Up 318.67 (+0.67%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,472.48 Down 186.67 (-0.75%)

S&P 500: 6,865.51 Down 21.17 (-0.31%)

Market Movers

Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is down in sympathy with the rest of the technology sector, falling 1.7%. The company revealed plans to integrate its AI chatbot Gemini within Apple’s (Nasdaq: AAPL) devices, including the iPhone and iPad.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) said it is experiencing promising results with the latest version of its weight loss drug. The stock is fractionally lower today.