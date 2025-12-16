Live Nasdaq Composite: See-Saw Markets Take Investors on Wild Ride

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are mixed out of the gate, as investors brace for what is sure to become the latest volatile trading day of the holiday season. Traders and investors are spooked amid cracks in the economy showing from the labor market. As of early trading, the Nasdaq Composite is experiencing modest declines while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is attempting gains.

The Nasdaq exchange is gearing up for a major leap into 24/5 stock trading, as it plans to submit paperwork to the SEC for extending market hours. The goal is to make trading more accessible by expanding the window for stocks and ETFs from the current 16 hours to around 23 hours a day, five days a week, marking its first official push toward nearly round-the-clock trading.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) continues to capture the spotlight. Despite a 1.8% drop today, the stock has been barreling toward a fresh all-time high of late. Morgan Stanley predicts the EV maker will have around 1,000 fully self-driving robo-taxis on the road next year. By year-end 2035, the firm projects Tesla to operate 1 million robo-taxis across cities.

Separately, Silicon Valley software company Databricks reportedly seeks to raise over $4 billion at a valuation of a whopping $134 billion attached.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,416.30 Up 2.63 (+0.03%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,008.89 Down 53.51 (-0.21%)

S&P 500: 6,806.96 Down 10.55 (-0.15%)

Broader Market Movers

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) stock is rising after revealing its plans to increase its 2026 dividend by 14.5%, coupled with a fresh $3 billion share repurchase program. The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.945 per share.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is recapturing some lost ground, rising 1.8% today.

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is tacking on 2% today after revealing plans to scale back EV production and a Q4 write-down amid a highly competitive market.