S&P 500
6,778.80
-0.85%
Dow Jones
47,976.00
-1.01%
Nasdaq 100
24,966.80
-0.58%
Russell 2000
2,510.20
-0.98%
FTSE 100
9,671.00
-0.89%
Nikkei 225
49,668.00
-1.10%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Nasdaq Composite: See-Saw Markets Take Investors on Wild Ride

Quick Read

  • Nasdaq plans to extend trading hours from 16 to 23 hours per day across five days per week.
  • Morgan Stanley projects Tesla will operate 1 million robo-taxis by year-end 2035.
  • Waste Management raised its 2026 dividend by 14.5% and authorized a $3B buyback program.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here

Live Updates

Aggressive Apple

Live

According to reports, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) intends to bolster its iPhone lineup from five to seven versions in 2027. The stock is down fractionally today with much of the tech sector.

Quantum Stocks

Live

Jefferies analysts are upbeat about quantum stocks, launching coverage on a couple of names. The Wall Street firm has added IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) to its coverage universe with a “buy” rating, sending shares higher by 5.1% today. Also, Jefferies analysts are bullish on D-Wave Quantum (Nasdaq: QBTS), attaching a $45 price target and sending the stock 3.4% higher today.

 

Labor Market Mixed Signals

Live

The labor market is sending mixed signals. Non-farm payrolls came in stronger than expected in November, tacking on 64,000 jobs (data was delayed, owing to the government shutdown.) Results surpassed economist estimates of 45,000 and came on the heels of a sharp decline in October. On the flip side, the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6%, much higher than anticipated and the steepest in over four years. A wider measure that accounts for people who’ve given up looking for work and those stuck in part-time jobs climbed to 8.7%, its peak since Q3 2021.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are mixed out of the gate, as investors brace for what is sure to become the latest volatile trading day of the holiday season. Traders and investors are spooked amid cracks in the economy showing from the labor market. As of early trading, the Nasdaq Composite is experiencing modest declines while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is attempting gains.

The Nasdaq exchange is gearing up for a major leap into 24/5 stock trading, as it plans to submit paperwork to the SEC for extending market hours. The goal is to make trading more accessible by expanding the window for stocks and ETFs from the current 16 hours to around 23 hours a day, five days a week, marking its first official push toward nearly round-the-clock trading.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) continues to capture the spotlight. Despite a 1.8% drop today, the stock has been barreling toward a fresh all-time high of late. Morgan Stanley predicts the EV maker will have around 1,000 fully self-driving robo-taxis on the road next year. By year-end 2035, the firm projects Tesla to operate 1 million robo-taxis across cities.

Separately, Silicon Valley software company Databricks reportedly seeks to raise over $4 billion at a valuation of a whopping $134 billion attached.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,416.30 Up 2.63 (+0.03%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,008.89 Down 53.51 (-0.21%)
S&P 500: 6,806.96 Down 10.55 (-0.15%)

Broader Market Movers

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) stock is rising after revealing its plans to increase its 2026 dividend by 14.5%, coupled with a fresh $3 billion share repurchase program. The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.945 per share.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is recapturing some lost ground, rising 1.8% today.

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is tacking on 2% today after revealing plans to scale back EV production and a Q4 write-down amid a highly competitive market.

By Gerelyn Terzo Updated Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Live Nasdaq Composite: See-Saw Markets Take Investors on Wild Ride

© zignal_88 / Shutterstock.com

Continue Reading

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Steady, Oil Price Soars Amid Mideast Escalation
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Steady, Oil Price Soars Amid Mideast Escalation

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Rise on Trade-Deal Promise
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Rise on Trade-Deal Promise

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Stay Hopeful in Big Week for Tech Sector
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Stay Hopeful in Big Week for Tech Sector

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Take New Ground in Broad-Based Rally
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Take New Ground in Broad-Based Rally

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) Live: Broader Markets Rise on Bullish Trade Optimism
Gerelyn Terzo |

S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) Live: Broader Markets Rise on Bullish Trade Optimism

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Eye Upbeat Finish Amid Progress and Relief
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Eye Upbeat Finish Amid Progress and Relief

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Heed Fed, Trade With Caution
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Heed Fed, Trade With Caution

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Vanguard IT ETF (VGT): Tech Stocks Rise on Trade Deal Tailwinds
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Vanguard IT ETF (VGT): Tech Stocks Rise on Trade Deal Tailwinds

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Turn Higher in Face of Heightened Mideast Tensions
Gerelyn Terzo |

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Turn Higher in Face of Heightened Mideast Tensions

Live Updates Get The Best Ford Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Comcast
CMCSA Vol: 41,633,760
+$1.05
+3.70%
$29.26
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 2,503,293
+$3.10
+3.07%
$104.13
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 4,263,726
+$0.61
+2.14%
$28.88
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 3,033,461
+$2.26
+2.10%
$109.96
TKO Group Holdings
TKO Vol: 515,119
+$4.29
+2.07%
$211.74

Top Losing Stocks

Humana
HUM Vol: 1,624,025
-$15.93
5.80%
$258.81
APA
APA Vol: 3,328,320
-$1.46
5.76%
$23.82
Phillips 66
PSX Vol: 1,360,664
-$7.78
5.50%
$133.73
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 7,882,408
-$1.53
5.37%
$26.89
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 954,981
-$9.35
5.04%
$176.16