The Country with the Most Helicopter Carriers

When it comes to projecting power in naval operations helicopter carriers occupy a truly unique role. Unlike other aircraft carriers such as the Ford- or Nimitz-class that primarily launch fighter jets, helicopter carriers primarily deal with rotary-wing aircraft. Only some of the world’s strongest navies have these ships at their disposal because they are such valuable assets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most helicopter carriers. (Are aircraft carriers still relevant for defense?)
To identify the countries with the most helicopter carriers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vessels that are specifically designated as helicopter carriers. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, and other naval vessels, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.
The United States Navy is at the top of this list with the most helicopter carriers, with vessels like the Wasp-class and America-class. The U.S. Navy classifies these ships as amphibious assault ships. Also, these platforms are home to hundreds of marines that can be deployed at a moment’s notice via helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft like the MV-22 Osprey. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)
Helicopter carriers are important for a few reasons. First, they serve as mobile airbases, much like typical aircraft carriers and this greatly extends the reach of rotary-wing aircraft far beyond land-based operations. These carriers also allow for the rapid deployment of troops and equipment. Lastly, helicopter carriers are a key component in anti-submarine warfare as they provide a platform for helicopters to detect and track enemy submarines.
Here is a look at the countries with the most helicopter carriers:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the significance of helicopter carriers gives context to many modern naval operations and explains the strategies employed by the countries that use these assets.
10. Thailand
- Helicopter carriers: 1
- Total naval vessels: 293
- Submarines: 0
- Destroyers: 0
- Corvettes: 6
- Total helicopters: 231
- Attack helicopters: 7
9. Spain
- Helicopter carriers: 1
- Total naval vessels: 168
- Submarines: 3
- Destroyers: 0
- Corvettes: 0
- Total helicopters: 121
- Attack helicopters: 17
8. Brazil
- Helicopter carriers: 1
- Total naval vessels: 134
- Submarines: 4
- Destroyers: 0
- Corvettes: 2
- Total helicopters: 195
- Attack helicopters: 0
7. Australia
- Helicopter carriers: 2
- Total naval vessels: 43
- Submarines: 6
- Destroyers: 3
- Corvettes: 0
- Total helicopters: 79
- Attack helicopters: 22
6. Egypt
- Helicopter carriers: 2
- Total naval vessels: 140
- Submarines: 8
- Destroyers: 0
- Corvettes: 7
- Total helicopters: 338
- Attack helicopters: 100
5. South Korea
- Helicopter carriers: 2
- Total naval vessels: 200
- Submarines: 22
- Destroyers: 13
- Corvettes: 5
- Total helicopters: 758
- Attack helicopters: 112
4. France
- Helicopter carriers: 3
- Total naval vessels: 128
- Submarines: 9
- Destroyers: 10
- Corvettes: 0
- Total helicopters: 447
- Attack helicopters: 69
3. China
- Helicopter carriers: 3
- Total naval vessels: 730
- Submarines: 61
- Destroyers: 49
- Corvettes: 72
- Total helicopters: 913
- Attack helicopters: 281
2. Japan
- Helicopter carriers: 4
- Total naval vessels: 155
- Submarines: 23
- Destroyers: 36
- Corvettes: 6
- Total helicopters: 577
- Attack helicopters: 119
1. United States
- Helicopter carriers: 9
- Total naval vessels: 472
- Submarines: 64
- Destroyers: 75
- Corvettes: 23
- Total helicopters: 5,737
- Attack helicopters: 1,000
