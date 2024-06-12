The Country with the Most Helicopter Carriers my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

When it comes to projecting power in naval operations helicopter carriers occupy a truly unique role. Unlike other aircraft carriers such as the Ford- or Nimitz-class that primarily launch fighter jets, helicopter carriers primarily deal with rotary-wing aircraft. Only some of the world’s strongest navies have these ships at their disposal because they are such valuable assets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most helicopter carriers. (Are aircraft carriers still relevant for defense?)

To identify the countries with the most helicopter carriers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vessels that are specifically designated as helicopter carriers. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, and other naval vessels, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

The United States Navy is at the top of this list with the most helicopter carriers, with vessels like the Wasp-class and America-class. The U.S. Navy classifies these ships as amphibious assault ships. Also, these platforms are home to hundreds of marines that can be deployed at a moment’s notice via helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft like the MV-22 Osprey. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)

Helicopter carriers are important for a few reasons. First, they serve as mobile airbases, much like typical aircraft carriers and this greatly extends the reach of rotary-wing aircraft far beyond land-based operations. These carriers also allow for the rapid deployment of troops and equipment. Lastly, helicopter carriers are a key component in anti-submarine warfare as they provide a platform for helicopters to detect and track enemy submarines.

Here is a look at the countries with the most helicopter carriers:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: navcent / Flickr

Understanding the significance of helicopter carriers gives context to many modern naval operations and explains the strategies employed by the countries that use these assets.

10. Thailand

Source: Kanok Sulaiman / Moment via Getty Images

Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Submarines: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Corvettes: 6

6 Total helicopters: 231

231 Attack helicopters: 7

9. Spain

Source: cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 168

168 Submarines: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Total helicopters: 121

121 Attack helicopters: 17

8. Brazil

Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 134

134 Submarines: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Total helicopters: 195

195 Attack helicopters: 0

7. Australia

Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Submarines: 6

6 Destroyers: 3

3 Corvettes: 0

0 Total helicopters: 79

79 Attack helicopters: 22

6. Egypt

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 140

140 Submarines: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Total helicopters: 338

338 Attack helicopters: 100

5. South Korea

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 200

200 Submarines: 22

22 Destroyers: 13

13 Corvettes: 5

5 Total helicopters: 758

758 Attack helicopters: 112

4. France

Source: jeangill / Getty Images

Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 128

128 Submarines: 9

9 Destroyers: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Total helicopters: 447

447 Attack helicopters: 69

3. China

Source: rhk111 / Flickr

Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 730

730 Submarines: 61

61 Destroyers: 49

49 Corvettes: 72

72 Total helicopters: 913

913 Attack helicopters: 281

2. Japan

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 155

155 Submarines: 23

23 Destroyers: 36

36 Corvettes: 6

6 Total helicopters: 577

577 Attack helicopters: 119

1. United States

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 472

472 Submarines: 64

64 Destroyers: 75

75 Corvettes: 23

23 Total helicopters: 5,737

5,737 Attack helicopters: 1,000