The Newest Aircraft Carriers in U.S. Navy History

After the First World War, the development and production of aircraft carriers were put on hold with the Washington Naval Treaty of 1922. Also known as the Five-Power Treaty, signed by the United States, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy, it intended to prevent an arms race and limited the production of aircraft carriers, battleships, and battlecruisers. By the 1930s, Japan and Italy refused to sign amended treaties and Germany would no longer adhere to them, setting the stage for the Second World War.

Since their inception, aircraft carriers have been integral components of the United States Navy and have only increased in importance and firepower over the years. Their distinct history demonstrates how the Navy has continually redefined nautical warfare since World War II, which is when the importance of these ships became evident.

The most decorated ship in the U.S. Navy was the USS Enterprise, an aircraft carrier that responded to the attack on Pearl Harbor and played a pivotal role in the Pacific War during multiple battles, some of which were the Battle of the Philippine Sea and the Battle of Leyte Gulf, assisting in causing immense damage to the Japanese Navy. (See the most highly decorated U.S. Navy ships of WWII.)

After World War II, there was a shift in aircraft carrier design, with an emphasis on larger vessels to accommodate the increasing size and capabilities of aircraft. The Midway-class carriers came into existence in the 1940s, and eventually, the first supercarrier, the USS Forrestal, was commissioned in 1955.

The nuclear age introduced the Nimitz-class carriers, marking a revolution in fuel sources. Today, the United States is comprised of two aircraft carrier classes – the Nimitz-class and the Gerald R. Ford-class, which entered the fleet in 2017. The Nimitz-class is the second-largest carrier in the world, with the Ford-class taking the top spot. With lengths of between 1,092 ft and 1,106 ft, it is the largest in the world. (Here are U.S. Navy ships that are being decommissioned and when.)

The United States Navy is fitting out one new Gerald Ford-class carrier, CVN-79 John F. Kennedy, scheduled for completion in 2025. Three additional Ford-class carriers are currently under construction – CVN-80 Enterprise, CVN-82 Dorris Miller, and the yet-to-be-named CVN-82 scheduled for completion in 2028, 2032, and 2034 respectively.

1. CV-34 Oriskany

Class: Essex (extended bow)

Essex (extended bow) Commissioned: September 25, 1950

September 25, 1950 Service life: 28 years, 11 months, and 26 days

28 years, 11 months, and 26 days Status: Scuttled as an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico in 2006

2. CV-36 Antietam

Class: Essex (extended bow)

Essex (extended bow) Commissioned: January 28, 1945

January 28, 1945 Service life: 18 years, 3 months, and 10 days

18 years, 3 months, and 10 days Status: Scrapped in 1974

3. CV-37 Princeton

Class: Essex (extended bow)

Essex (extended bow) Commissioned: November 18, 1945

November 18, 1945 Service life: 24 years, 2 months, and 12 days

24 years, 2 months, and 12 days Status: Scrapped in 1971

4. CV-38 Shangri-la

Class: Essex (extended bow)

Essex (extended bow) Commissioned: September 15, 1944

September 15, 1944 Service life: 26 years, 10 months, and 15 days

26 years, 10 months, and 15 days Status: Scrapped in 1988

5. CV-39 Lake Champlain

Class: Essex (extended bow)

Essex (extended bow) Commissioned: July 3, 1945

July 3, 1945 Service life: 20 years, 9 months, and 29 days

20 years, 9 months, and 29 days Status: Scrapped in 1972

6. CV-40 Tarawa

Class: Essex (extended bow)

Essex (extended bow) Commissioned: December 8, 1945

December 8, 1945 Service life: 14 years, 5 months, and 5 days

14 years, 5 months, and 5 days Status: Scrapped in 1968

7. CVB-41 Midway

Class: Midway

Midway Commissioned: September 10, 1945

September 10, 1945 Service life: 46 years, 7 months, and 1 day

46 years, 7 months, and 1 day Status: Preserved at the USS Midway Museum–San Diego, California

8. CVB-42 Franklin D. Roosevelt

Class: Midway

Midway Commissioned: October 27, 1945

October 27, 1945 Service life: 31 years, 11 months, and 4 days

31 years, 11 months, and 4 days Status: Scrapped in 1978

9. CVB-43 Coral Sea

Class: Midway

Midway Commissioned: October 1, 1947

October 1, 1947 Service life: 42 years, 6 months, and 25 days

42 years, 6 months, and 25 days Status: Scrapped in 1993

10. CV-45 Valley Forge

Class: Essex

Essex Commissioned: November 3, 1946

November 3, 1946 Service life: 23 years, 2 months, and 12 days

23 years, 2 months, and 12 days Status: Scrapped in 1971

11. CV-47 Philippine Sea

Class: Essex (extended bow)

Essex (extended bow) Commissioned: May 11, 1946

May 11, 1946 Service life: 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days

12 years, 7 months, and 17 days Status: Scrapped in 1971

12. CV-48 Saipan

Class: Saipan

Saipan Commissioned: July 14, 1946

July 14, 1946 Service life: 23 years and 6 months

23 years and 6 months Status: Scrapped in 1976

13. CVL-49 Wright

Class: Saipan

Saipan Commissioned: February 9, 1947

February 9, 1947 Service life: 9 years, 1 month, and 6 days

9 years, 1 month, and 6 days Status: Scrapped in 1980

14. CV-59 Forrestal

Class: Forrestal

Forrestal Commissioned: October 1, 1955

October 1, 1955 Service life: 37 years, 11 months, and 29 days

37 years, 11 months, and 29 days Status: Scrapped in 2014

15. CV-60 Saratoga

Class: Forrestal

Forrestal Commissioned: April 14, 1956

April 14, 1956 Service life: 38 years, 4 months, and 6 days

38 years, 4 months, and 6 days Status: Scrapped in 2015

16. CV-61 Ranger

Class: Forrestal

Forrestal Commissioned: August 10, 1957

August 10, 1957 Service life: 35 years and 11 months

35 years and 11 months Status: Scrapped in 2017

17. CV-62 Independence

Class: Forrestal

Forrestal Commissioned: January 10, 1959

January 10, 1959 Service life: 39 years, 8 months, and 20 days

39 years, 8 months, and 20 days Status: Scrapped in 2018

18. CV-63 Kitty Hawk

Class: Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk Commissioned: April 29, 1961

April 29, 1961 Service life: 48 years and 13 days

48 years and 13 days Status: Designated for scrapping

19. CV-64 Constellation

Class: Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk Commissioned: October 27, 1961

October 27, 1961 Service life: 41 years, 9 months, and 11 days

41 years, 9 months, and 11 days Status: Scrapped in 2015

20. CVN-65 Enterprise

Class: Enterprise

Enterprise Commissioned: November 25, 1961

November 25, 1961 Service life: 55 years, 2 months, and 9 days

55 years, 2 months, and 9 days Status: Scrapped in 2017

21. CV-66 America

Class: Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk Commissioned: January 23, 1965

January 23, 1965 Service life: 31 years, 6 months, and 17 days

31 years, 6 months, and 17 days Status: Sunk as a target in 2005

22. CV-67 John F. Kennedy

Class: John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy Commissioned: September 7, 1968

September 7, 1968 Service life: 38 years, 6 months, and 16 days

38 years, 6 months, and 16 days Status: Designated for scrapping

23. CVN-68 Nimitz

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: May 3, 1975

May 3, 1975 Service life: 48 years, 2 months, and 15 days

48 years, 2 months, and 15 days Status: Stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Washington

24. CVN-69 Dwight D. Eisenhower

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: October 18, 1977

October 18, 1977 Service life: 45 years, 9 months, and 1 day

45 years, 9 months, and 1 day Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

25. CVN-70 Carl Vinson

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: March 13, 1982

March 13, 1982 Service life: 41 years, 4 months, and 5 days

41 years, 4 months, and 5 days Status: Stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California

26. CVN-71 Theodore Roosevelt

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: October 25, 1986

October 25, 1986 Service life: 36 years, 8 months, and 25 days

36 years, 8 months, and 25 days Status: Stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California

27. CVN-72 Abraham Lincoln

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: November 11, 1989

November 11, 1989 Service life: 33 years, 8 months, and 9 days

33 years, 8 months, and 9 days Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

28. CVN-73 George Washington

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: July 4, 1992

July 4, 1992 Service life: 31 years and 16 days

31 years and 16 days Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

29. CVN-74 John C. Stennis

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: December 9, 1995

December 9, 1995 Service life: 27 years, 7 months, and 11 days

27 years, 7 months, and 11 days Status: Stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Washington

30. CVN-75 Harry S. Truman

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: July 25, 1998

July 25, 1998 Service life: 24 years, 11 months, and 25 days

24 years, 11 months, and 25 days Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

31. CVN-76 Ronald Reagan

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: July 12, 2003

July 12, 2003 Service life: 20 years and 8 days

20 years and 8 days Status: Stationed at Yokosuka Naval Base, Yokosuka, Japan

32. CVN-77 George H.W. Bush

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Commissioned: January 10, 2009

January 10, 2009 Service life: 14 years, 6 months, and 10 days

14 years, 6 months, and 10 days Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

33. CVN-78 Gerald R. Ford

Class: Gerald R. Ford

Gerald R. Ford Commissioned: July 22, 2017

July 22, 2017 Service life: 5 years, 11 months, and 28 days

5 years, 11 months, and 28 days Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

