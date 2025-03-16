This Nation Is Spending Massive Amounts of Cash For Its Huge Artillery Army peer_gynt / Flickr

On the ground, artillery represents a significant investment for countries looking to advance their land warfare capabilities. These big guns did not come cheap, but they are well worth the cost. The sizable arsenals that countries like Russia or the United States have taken years and billions to build up to what they are now. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the countries with the largest towed artillery forces.

To determine the countries with the most towed artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on towed artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most towed artillery in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Brazil

Total towed artillery: 412

412 Total self-propelled artillery: 109

109 Total artillery count: 521

521 Total number of tanks: 294

294 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 38

38 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 22,464

22,464 Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

0.2415 – #11 out of 145 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Brazil has 513 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 43 fighter aircraft, and 191 helicopters). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.05 million.

29. Cambodia

Total towed artillery: 430

430 Total self-propelled artillery: 30

30 Total artillery count: 460

460 Total number of tanks: 644

644 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 463

463 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,627

3,627 Military strength score: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

2.0752 – #95 out of 145 Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft (including 21 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.06 million.

28. Turkmenistan

Total towed artillery: 450

450 Total self-propelled artillery: 73

73 Total artillery count: 523

523 Total number of tanks: 654

654 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 164

164 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,016

5,016 Military strength score: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

1.6512 – #77 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.744 million.

27. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Total towed artillery: 457

457 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 457

457 Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 79

79 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 720

720 Military strength score: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

3.0799 – #131 out of 145 Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 22 military aircraft (including 22 helicopters). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.799 million.

26. Saudi Arabia

Total towed artillery: 467

467 Total self-propelled artillery: 332

332 Total artillery count: 799

799 Total number of tanks: 840

840 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040

19,040 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

0.4201 – #25 out of 145 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

25. Japan

Total towed artillery: 480

480 Total self-propelled artillery: 149

149 Total artillery count: 629

629 Total number of tanks: 521

521 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 31,964

31,964 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

24. Algeria

Total towed artillery: 483

483 Total self-propelled artillery: 224

224 Total artillery count: 707

707 Total number of tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 266

266 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 26,000

26,000 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

0.3589 – #20 out of 145 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.02 million.

23. Mongolia

Total towed artillery: 500

500 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 500

500 Total number of tanks: 420

420 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 130

130 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,560

2,560 Military strength score: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

2.1135 – #98 out of 145 Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft (including 2 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.282 million.

22. Vietnam

Total towed artillery: 535

535 Total self-propelled artillery: 40

40 Total artillery count: 575

575 Total number of tanks: 1,374

1,374 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 474

474 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,912

11,912 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

0.4024 – #24 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.76 million.

21. Bangladesh

Total towed artillery: 546

546 Total self-propelled artillery: 56

56 Total artillery count: 602

602 Total number of tanks: 320

320 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 110

110 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,584

11,584 Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

0.6062 – #35 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 214 military aircraft (including 42 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.70 million.

20. Angola

Total towed artillery: 575

575 Total self-propelled artillery: 25

25 Total artillery count: 600

600 Total number of tanks: 309

309 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 113

113 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,500

5,500 Military strength score: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

1.0961 – #56 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Angola has 298 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 71 fighter aircraft, and 116 helicopters). Angola has 107,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.20 million.

19. Thailand

Total towed artillery: 589

589 Total self-propelled artillery: 50

50 Total artillery count: 639

639 Total number of tanks: 635

635 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26

26 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,935

16,935 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

0.4536 – #26 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.

18. Iraq

Total towed artillery: 610

610 Total self-propelled artillery: 434

434 Total artillery count: 1044

1044 Total number of tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288

37,288 Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

0.7738 – #43 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

17. Ukraine

Total towed artillery: 615

615 Total self-propelled artillery: 658

658 Total artillery count: 1273

1273 Total number of tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279

279 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920

18,920 Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

0.3755 – #21 out of 145 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.

16. Syria

Total towed artillery: 641

641 Total self-propelled artillery: 90

90 Total artillery count: 731

731 Total number of tanks: 365

365 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 204

204 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,148

11,148 Military strength score: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

1.2771 – #64 out of 145 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

15. Azerbaijan

Total towed artillery: 650

650 Total self-propelled artillery: 198

198 Total artillery count: 848

848 Total number of tanks: 497

497 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 268

268 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,642

7,642 Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

1.2531 – #60 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.

14. Finland

Total towed artillery: 667

667 Total self-propelled artillery: 107

107 Total artillery count: 774

774 Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704

11,704 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

13. Greece

Total towed artillery: 698

698 Total self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total artillery count: 1287

1287 Total number of tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888

61,888 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

12. North Korea

Total towed artillery: 700

700 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,300

1,300 Total artillery count: 2,000

2,000 Total number of tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,500

1,500 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,288

18,288 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

0.6016 – #34 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.

11. Romania

Total towed artillery: 720

720 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 720

720 Total number of tanks: 328

328 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774

10,774 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

0.8984 – #51 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

10. Egypt

Total towed artillery: 962

962 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,056

1,056 Total artillery count: 2,018

2,018 Total number of tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 528

528 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 41,012

41,012 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.

9. China

Total towed artillery: 1,000

1,000 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,490

3,490 Total artillery count: 4,490

4,490 Total number of tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 144,017

144,017 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

8. United States

Total towed artillery: 1,212

1,212 Total self-propelled artillery: 671

671 Total artillery count: 1,883

1,883 Total number of tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963

391,963 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

7. Taiwan

Total towed artillery: 1,360

1,360 Total self-propelled artillery: 488

488 Total artillery count: 1,848

1,848 Total number of tanks: 888

888 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 234

234 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,921

19,921 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

0.3988 – #23 out of 145 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.

6. Turkey

Total towed artillery: 1,707

1,707 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total artillery count: 2,745

2,745 Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

5. Iran

Total towed artillery: 2,070

2,070 Total self-propelled artillery: 392

392 Total artillery count: 2,462

2,462 Total number of tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825

65,825 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

0.3048 – #16 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

4. Pakistan

Total towed artillery: 2,629

2,629 Total self-propelled artillery: 662

662 Total artillery count: 3,291

3,291 Total number of tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516

17,516 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

3. India

Total towed artillery: 3,975

3,975 Total self-propelled artillery: 100

100 Total artillery count: 4,075

4,075 Total number of tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 264

264 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 148,594

148,594 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

0.1184 – #4 out of 145 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.

2. South Korea

Total towed artillery: 4,400

4,400 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,270

3,270 Total artillery count: 7,670

7,670 Total number of tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 426

426 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 58,880

58,880 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

0.1656 – #5 out of 145 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

1. Russia

Total towed artillery: 8,505

8,505 Total self-propelled artillery: 5,168

5,168 Total artillery count: 13,673

13,673 Total number of tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 131,527

131,527 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

