This Nation Is Spending Massive Amounts of Cash For Its Huge Artillery Army

On the ground, artillery represents a significant investment for countries looking to advance their land warfare capabilities. These big guns did not come cheap, but they are well worth the cost. The sizable arsenals that countries like Russia or the United States have taken years and billions to build up to what they are now. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the countries with the largest towed artillery forces.
To determine the countries with the most towed artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on towed artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most towed artillery in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Brazil
- Total towed artillery: 412
- Total self-propelled artillery: 109
- Total artillery count: 521
- Total number of tanks: 294
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 38
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 22,464
- Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Brazil has 513 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 43 fighter aircraft, and 191 helicopters). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.05 million.
29. Cambodia
- Total towed artillery: 430
- Total self-propelled artillery: 30
- Total artillery count: 460
- Total number of tanks: 644
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 463
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,627
- Military strength score: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft (including 21 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.06 million.
28. Turkmenistan
- Total towed artillery: 450
- Total self-propelled artillery: 73
- Total artillery count: 523
- Total number of tanks: 654
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 164
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,016
- Military strength score: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.744 million.
27. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Total towed artillery: 457
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 457
- Total number of tanks: 45
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 79
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 720
- Military strength score: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 22 military aircraft (including 22 helicopters). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.799 million.
26. Saudi Arabia
- Total towed artillery: 467
- Total self-propelled artillery: 332
- Total artillery count: 799
- Total number of tanks: 840
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040
- Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.
25. Japan
- Total towed artillery: 480
- Total self-propelled artillery: 149
- Total artillery count: 629
- Total number of tanks: 521
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 31,964
- Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.
24. Algeria
- Total towed artillery: 483
- Total self-propelled artillery: 224
- Total artillery count: 707
- Total number of tanks: 1,485
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 266
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 26,000
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.02 million.
23. Mongolia
- Total towed artillery: 500
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 500
- Total number of tanks: 420
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 130
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,560
- Military strength score: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft (including 2 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.282 million.
22. Vietnam
- Total towed artillery: 535
- Total self-propelled artillery: 40
- Total artillery count: 575
- Total number of tanks: 1,374
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 474
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,912
- Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.76 million.
21. Bangladesh
- Total towed artillery: 546
- Total self-propelled artillery: 56
- Total artillery count: 602
- Total number of tanks: 320
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 110
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,584
- Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 214 military aircraft (including 42 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.70 million.
20. Angola
- Total towed artillery: 575
- Total self-propelled artillery: 25
- Total artillery count: 600
- Total number of tanks: 309
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 113
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,500
- Military strength score: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Angola has 298 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 71 fighter aircraft, and 116 helicopters). Angola has 107,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.20 million.
19. Thailand
- Total towed artillery: 589
- Total self-propelled artillery: 50
- Total artillery count: 639
- Total number of tanks: 635
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,935
- Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.
18. Iraq
- Total towed artillery: 610
- Total self-propelled artillery: 434
- Total artillery count: 1044
- Total number of tanks: 1,025
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288
- Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.
17. Ukraine
- Total towed artillery: 615
- Total self-propelled artillery: 658
- Total artillery count: 1273
- Total number of tanks: 1,114
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920
- Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.
16. Syria
- Total towed artillery: 641
- Total self-propelled artillery: 90
- Total artillery count: 731
- Total number of tanks: 365
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 204
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,148
- Military strength score: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.
15. Azerbaijan
- Total towed artillery: 650
- Total self-propelled artillery: 198
- Total artillery count: 848
- Total number of tanks: 497
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 268
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,642
- Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.
14. Finland
- Total towed artillery: 667
- Total self-propelled artillery: 107
- Total artillery count: 774
- Total number of tanks: 200
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704
- Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.
13. Greece
- Total towed artillery: 698
- Total self-propelled artillery: 589
- Total artillery count: 1287
- Total number of tanks: 1,344
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888
- Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.
12. North Korea
- Total towed artillery: 700
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,300
- Total artillery count: 2,000
- Total number of tanks: 4,344
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,500
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,288
- Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.
11. Romania
- Total towed artillery: 720
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 720
- Total number of tanks: 328
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774
- Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.
10. Egypt
- Total towed artillery: 962
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,056
- Total artillery count: 2,018
- Total number of tanks: 3,620
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 528
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 41,012
- Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.
9. China
- Total towed artillery: 1,000
- Total self-propelled artillery: 3,490
- Total artillery count: 4,490
- Total number of tanks: 6,800
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 144,017
- Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.
8. United States
- Total towed artillery: 1,212
- Total self-propelled artillery: 671
- Total artillery count: 1,883
- Total number of tanks: 4,640
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963
- Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.
7. Taiwan
- Total towed artillery: 1,360
- Total self-propelled artillery: 488
- Total artillery count: 1,848
- Total number of tanks: 888
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 234
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,921
- Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.
6. Turkey
- Total towed artillery: 1,707
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038
- Total artillery count: 2,745
- Total number of tanks: 2,238
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173
- Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
5. Iran
- Total towed artillery: 2,070
- Total self-propelled artillery: 392
- Total artillery count: 2,462
- Total number of tanks: 1,713
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825
- Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.
4. Pakistan
- Total towed artillery: 2,629
- Total self-propelled artillery: 662
- Total artillery count: 3,291
- Total number of tanks: 2,627
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516
- Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.
3. India
- Total towed artillery: 3,975
- Total self-propelled artillery: 100
- Total artillery count: 4,075
- Total number of tanks: 4,201
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 264
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 148,594
- Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.
2. South Korea
- Total towed artillery: 4,400
- Total self-propelled artillery: 3,270
- Total artillery count: 7,670
- Total number of tanks: 2,236
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 426
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 58,880
- Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.
1. Russia
- Total towed artillery: 8,505
- Total self-propelled artillery: 5,168
- Total artillery count: 13,673
- Total number of tanks: 5,750
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 131,527
- Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.
