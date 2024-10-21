These NATO Allies Are Dominating the Skies With Attack Helicopters Volodymyr Vorobiov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO for short, is considered the world’s most powerful military alliance, and this is no small feat. NATO countries have some of the most advanced aircraft and weaponry in the world. While the U.S. might stand at the top of the mountain for this, many European nations have powerful air forces that are built on fighter jets, bombers, and attack helicopters. (The U.S. has the strongest military in NATO, #2 might surprise you.)

Among the nations with the most powerful fleets of attack helicopters are the United Kingdom and France, two perennial air powers.

The United Kingdom operates the AH-64 Apache Guardian, which is an upgraded version of the Apache Longbow that features enhanced sensors, avionics, and improved weapon systems, making it one of the most lethal attack helicopters in the world.

France relies on the H725/EC725 Caracal, also known as the Super Cougar. This medium transport helicopter was a recent addition to the French Air and Space Force, coming into service in 2005. It can be outfitted with 7.62mm machine guns, 68mm rocket pods, and 20mm GIAT automatic cannon pods. Also, it has a top speed over 200 mph.

These two NATO members, among many others, have invested heavily in their attack helicopters and respective air forces, in general. This is one of the main reasons why NATO is as powerful as it is today. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look the attack helicopters of European nations, many of which are NATO members. (This NATO country has a standing army of 1.3 million.)

To determine the European countries with the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most attack helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded any nations that did not have any helicopters. Note that we have also excluded Russia from this list.

Here is a look at the largest helicopter armies in Europe:

15. Czechia

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Czechia has 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks and 53 artillery units). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

14. Serbia

curraheeshutter / Shutterstock.com

Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Serbia has 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 162 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

13. Bulgaria

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bulgaria has 7,420 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 273 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.

For its naval forces, Bulgaria has 40 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown for warships, this nation has 4 frigates, 3 corvettes, and 2 offshore patrol vessels.

12. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, North Macedonia has 2,156 military vehicles (including 23 tanks, 191 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

11. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Hungary has 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks and 318 artillery units). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.7 million.

10. Spain

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total helicopters: 121

121 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 139

139 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Spain has 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

For its naval forces, Spain has 168 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown for warships, this nation has 1 helicopter carrier, 11 frigates, and 23 offshore patrol vessels.

9. Netherlands

Total attack helicopters: 21

21 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the Netherlands has 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks and 72 artillery units). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.

For its naval forces, the Netherlands has 112 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown of warships, this nation has 6 frigates and 4 offshore patrol vessels.

8. Belarus

Total attack helicopters: 25

25 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37

37 Total strike and attack aircraft: 51

51 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Belarus has 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks, 539 artillery units, and 206 MLRS units). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

7. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total helicopters: 289

289 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 194

194 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Greece has 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 1,318 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,497,595 million.

For its naval forces, Greece has 187 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown of warships, this nation has 13 frigates and 35 offshore patrol vessels.

6. Poland

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Poland has 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks, 525 artillery units, and 211 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

For its naval forces, Poland has 45 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown for warships, this nation has 2 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 3 offshore patrol vessels.

5. Ukraine

Volodymyr Vorobiov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Total helicopters: 130

130 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Ukraine has 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks, 2,217 artillery units, and 491 MLRS units). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.

For its naval forces, Ukraine has 104 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown of warships, this nation has 33 offshore patrol vessels.

4. United Kingdom

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total attack helicopters: 52

52 Total helicopters: 276

276 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120

120 Total strike and attack aircraft: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the United Kingdom has 27,203 military vehicles (including 213 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 41 MLRS units). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.

For its naval forces, the United Kingdom has 117 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown, this nation has 2 aircraft carriers, 11 frigates, 6 destroyers, and 26 offshore patrol vessels.

3. Germany

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133

133 Total strike and attack aircraft: 76

76 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Germany has 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

For its naval forces, Germany has 64 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown of warships, this nation has 12 frigates and 5 corvettes.

2. Italy

usnavy / Flickr

Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total helicopters: 402

402 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90

90 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Italy has 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

For its naval forces, Italy has 309 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown, this nation has 2 aircraft carriers, 13 frigates, 4 destroyers, and 18 offshore patrol vessels.

1. France

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total attack helicopters: 69

69 Total helicopters: 447

447 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 224

224 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, France has 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

For its naval forces, France has 128 ships and submarines total. In terms of the breakdown, this nation has 1 aircraft carrier, 3 helicopter carriers, 11 frigates, 10 destroyers, and 15 offshore patrol vessels.

