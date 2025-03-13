These Are the Only Nations with Billion-Dollar Aircraft Carriers Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Aircraft carriers are considered some of the most powerful military assets on the planet. These ships are capable of housing a lot of fighter jets, among other aircraft, to launch and strike targets practically anywhere in the world. Aircraft carriers act as mobile air bases that can turn the tides of any conflict. With such great power and influence, only a handful of nations have access to these behemoths. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most aircraft carriers in the world.

To determine the countries with the most aircraft carriers in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total aircraft carriers. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. .

Here is a look at the countries with the most aircraft carriers in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

8. Spain

Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 22

22 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.28 million.

7. France

Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.37 million.

6. Russia

Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 10

10 Submarines: 63

63 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 140.82 million.

5. Italy

Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 60.96 million.

4. United Kingdom

Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.46 million.

3. India

U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons

Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 18

18 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.409 billion.

2. China

Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. United States

Aircraft carriers: 11

11 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Destroyers: 81

81 Submarines: 70

70 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has a total of 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 341.96 million.

