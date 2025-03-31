This Rising Military Power Has a Standing Army of Nearly 7 Million

Over the past year, countries around the world have risen and fallen in terms of military power. One of the most pivotal factors in this calculus is the overall size of a country’s military. While some countries might have technologically advanced forces, they might not have the manpower to back them up. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at military powers with the largest armies and fit-for-service populations.
To determine the countries with the largest military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. We ranked these countries according to their fit-for-service populations, but included numerous military personnel metrics for each country. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.
This is an updated version of a previously published article, now including more recent 2025 Military Strength Rankings along with various other military personnel statistics.
25. South Korea
- Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
- Population reaching military age annually: 416,654
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
24. Myanmar
- Fit-for-service: 21,975,367
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,035,489
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
23. Italy
- Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
- Population reaching military age annually: 548,684
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
22. France
- Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,121
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
21. United Kingdom
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
20. Thailand
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,118,736
- Active military personnel: 360,850
- Reserve military personnel: 200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
19. Germany
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
18. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Fit-for-service: 31,389,623
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867
- Active military personnel: 166,580
- Reserve military personnel: 31,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145
17. Ethiopia
- Fit-for-service: 35,327,989
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657
- Active military personnel: 162,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 162,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145
16. Turkey
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
15. Egypt
- Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
14. Iran
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,414,191
- Active military personnel: 610,000
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
13. Philippines
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,128,987
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145
12. Japan
- Fit-for-service: 42,874,277
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,108,818
- Active military personnel: 247,150
- Reserve military personnel: 56,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
11. Vietnam
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,797,903
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
10. Russia
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,267,387
- Active military personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
9. Mexico
- Fit-for-service: 49,811,912
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,222,579
- Active military personnel: 412,000
- Reserve military personnel: 98,655
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 630,655
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145
8. Bangladesh
- Fit-for-service: 66,129,296
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,205,246
- Active military personnel: 163,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145
7. Pakistan
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,794,908
- Active military personnel: 654,000
- Reserve military personnel: 550,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
6. Brazil
- Fit-for-service: 88,680,759
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,520,824
- Active military personnel: 360,000
- Reserve military personnel: 340,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
5. Nigeria
- Fit-for-service: 90,437,404
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448
- Active military personnel: 230,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 50
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145
4. Indonesia
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,786,562
- Active military personnel: 400,000
- Reserve military personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
3. United States
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
2. India
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Population reaching military age annually: 23,955,181
- Active military personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
1. China
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Population reaching military age annually: 19,810,606
- Active military personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserve military personnel: 510,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
