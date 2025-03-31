Military

This Rising Military Power Has a Standing Army of Nearly 7 Million

Over the past year, countries around the world have risen and fallen in terms of military power. One of the most pivotal factors in this calculus is the overall size of a country’s military. While some countries might have technologically advanced forces, they might not have the manpower to back them up. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at military powers with the largest armies and fit-for-service populations.

To determine the countries with the largest military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. We ranked these countries according to their fit-for-service populations, but included numerous military personnel metrics for each country. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

This is an updated version of a previously published article, now including more recent 2025 Military Strength Rankings along with various other military personnel statistics. 

25. South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). by Bumble Dee
  • Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
  • Population reaching military age annually: 416,654
  • Active military personnel: 600,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,820,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

24. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 21,975,367
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,035,489
  • Active military personnel: 150,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 225,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

23. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
  • Population reaching military age annually: 548,684
  • Active military personnel: 165,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 18,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
  • Total military personnel: 289,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

22. France

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
  • Population reaching military age annually: 752,121
  • Active military personnel: 200,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 376,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

21. United Kingdom

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. by Andrew Angelov
  • Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
  • Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
  • Active military personnel: 184,860
  • Reserve military personnel: 924,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

20. Thailand

130612-N-IY633-018 by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,118,736
  • Active military personnel: 360,850
  • Reserve military personnel: 200,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 585,850
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

19. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
  • Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
  • Active military personnel: 181,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 34,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 215,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

18. Democratic Republic of Congo

MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democr... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Fit-for-service: 31,389,623
  • Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867
  • Active military personnel: 166,580
  • Reserve military personnel: 31,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 207,580
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145

17. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 35,327,989
  • Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657
  • Active military personnel: 162,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 162,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145

16. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032
  • Active military personnel: 355,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 378,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

15. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709
  • Active military personnel: 440,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 480,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,220,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

14. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com
  • Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,414,191
  • Active military personnel: 610,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,180,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

13. Philippines

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
  • Population reaching military age annually: 2,128,987
  • Active military personnel: 150,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,385,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

12. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 42,874,277
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,108,818
  • Active military personnel: 247,150
  • Reserve military personnel: 56,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 328,150
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

11. Vietnam

Artillery by Marie
  • Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,797,903
  • Active military personnel: 600,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,850,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

10. Russia

Russia military | Close up hands russian soldier man dressed military camouflage uniform holds weapon in woodland at soldiers background. Male border guard in country border holding machine gun on war. Copy text space
Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,267,387
  • Active military personnel: 1,320,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,570,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

9. Mexico

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Fit-for-service: 49,811,912
  • Population reaching military age annually: 2,222,579
  • Active military personnel: 412,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 98,655
  • Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
  • Total military personnel: 630,655
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

8. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 66,129,296
  • Population reaching military age annually: 3,205,246
  • Active military personnel: 163,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000
  • Total military personnel: 6,963,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

7. Pakistan

Pakistan military tank by Ahmed Bin Mazhar
  • Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
  • Population reaching military age annually: 4,794,908
  • Active military personnel: 654,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 550,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,704,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

6. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 88,680,759
  • Population reaching military age annually: 3,520,824
  • Active military personnel: 360,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 340,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
  • Total military personnel: 900,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

5. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 90,437,404
  • Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448
  • Active military personnel: 230,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50
  • Total military personnel: 280,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

4. Indonesia

Yamtono_Sardi / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
  • Population reaching military age annually: 4,786,562
  • Active military personnel: 400,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 400,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,050,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

3. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
  • Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524
  • Active military personnel: 1,328,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 799,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

2. India

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
  • Population reaching military age annually: 23,955,181
  • Active military personnel: 1,455,550
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,137,550
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

1. China

Flag of China on military uniform. Army, troops, soldiers. Collage.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

  • Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
  • Population reaching military age annually: 19,810,606
  • Active military personnel: 2,035,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 510,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,170,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

