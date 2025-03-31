This Rising Military Power Has a Standing Army of Nearly 7 Million murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

Over the past year, countries around the world have risen and fallen in terms of military power. One of the most pivotal factors in this calculus is the overall size of a country’s military. While some countries might have technologically advanced forces, they might not have the manpower to back them up. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at military powers with the largest armies and fit-for-service populations.

To determine the countries with the largest military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. We ranked these countries according to their fit-for-service populations, but included numerous military personnel metrics for each country. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

This is an updated version of a previously published article, now including more recent 2025 Military Strength Rankings along with various other military personnel statistics.

25. South Korea

Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Population reaching military age annually: 416,654

416,654 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

0.1656 – #5 out of 145 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

24. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 21,975,367

21,975,367 Population reaching military age annually: 1,035,489

1,035,489 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

0.6735 – #37 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

23. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 22,191,235

22,191,235 Population reaching military age annually: 548,684

548,684 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

22. France

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Population reaching military age annually: 752,121

752,121 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

21. United Kingdom

Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Population reaching military age annually: 753,050

753,050 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

20. Thailand

Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Population reaching military age annually: 1,118,736

1,118,736 Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserve military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

0.4536 – #26 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

19. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 30,955,829

30,955,829 Population reaching military age annually: 841,191

841,191 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

18. Democratic Republic of Congo

Fit-for-service: 31,389,623

31,389,623 Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867

2,538,867 Active military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserve military personnel: 31,000

31,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

1.3111 – #66 out of 145 Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145

17. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 35,327,989

35,327,989 Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657

2,726,657 Active military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

0.9305 – #52 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145

16. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032

1,430,032 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

15. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709

1,668,709 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

14. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Population reaching military age annually: 1,414,191

1,414,191 Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

0.3048 – #16 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

13. Philippines

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 41,751,803

41,751,803 Population reaching military age annually: 2,128,987

2,128,987 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

0.6987 – #41 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

12. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 42,874,277

42,874,277 Population reaching military age annually: 1,108,818

1,108,818 Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

11. Vietnam

Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Population reaching military age annually: 1,797,903

1,797,903 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

0.4024 – #24 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

10. Russia

Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Population reaching military age annually: 1,267,387

1,267,387 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

9. Mexico

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Fit-for-service: 49,811,912

49,811,912 Population reaching military age annually: 2,222,579

2,222,579 Active military personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserve military personnel: 98,655

98,655 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

0.5965 – #32 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

8. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 66,129,296

66,129,296 Population reaching military age annually: 3,205,246

3,205,246 Active military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

0.6062 – #35 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

7. Pakistan

Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Population reaching military age annually: 4,794,908

4,794,908 Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

6. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 88,680,759

88,680,759 Population reaching military age annually: 3,520,824

3,520,824 Active military personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserve military personnel: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

0.2415 – #11 out of 145 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

5. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 90,437,404

90,437,404 Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448

4,261,448 Active military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 50

50 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

0.5771 – #31 out of 145 Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

4. Indonesia

Yamtono_Sardi / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Population reaching military age annually: 4,786,562

4,786,562 Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserve military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

0.2557 – #13 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

3. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524

4,445,524 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

2. India

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Population reaching military age annually: 23,955,181

23,955,181 Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

0.1184 – #4 out of 145 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

1. China

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Population reaching military age annually: 19,810,606

19,810,606 Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserve military personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary personnel: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

