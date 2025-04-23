NATO's Economic Powers with the Biggest Populations Reaching Military Age Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

NATO constantly needs to replenish its military forces on an annual basis with fresh soldiers and personnel

The more populous NATO nations typically contribute more personnel to the alliance as a whole

All NATO nations contribute in one way or another

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

NATO is constantly in need of replenishing its military forces to stay ready in the event of a global crisis. Having a constant influx of soldiers and personnel from its member nations is crucial to maintain its forces. Typically, the more populous countries in the alliance bear most of the brunt in terms of this. However, all nations contribute in one way or the other. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the NATO nations with the largest populations reaching military age annually.

To determine the NATO countries with the most people reaching military age annually, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their population reaching military age annually. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the NATO countries with the most people reaching military age annually:

Why Are We Covering This?

EA09 Studio / Shutterstock.com

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 1,820

1,820 Fit-for-service: 50,237

50,237 Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 0

0 Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

$312,400,000 – #121 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Iceland also has a total population of 364,036.

31. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 3,356

3,356 Fit-for-service: 92,633

92,633 Active military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

$726,092,925 – #98 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254. Along with its troops, this country has 1 military aircraft and 182 military vehicles.

30. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 3,599

3,599 Fit-for-service: 85,179

85,179 Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Montenegro has a total population of 599,849. Along with its troops, this country has 14 naval vessels, 11 military aircraft, and 471 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units).

29. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 13,132

13,132 Fit-for-service: 456,028

456,028 Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million. Along with its troops, this country has 8 naval vessels, 5 military aircraft, and 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units).

28. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 16,211

16,211 Fit-for-service: 648,449

648,449 Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million. Along with its troops, this country has 18 naval vessels, 7 military aircraft, and 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units).

27. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Population reaching military age annually: 22,867

22,867 Fit-for-service: 826,570

826,570 Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2 naval vessels, 39 military aircraft, and 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units).

26. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 27,763

27,763 Fit-for-service: 783,773

783,773 Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserve military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million. Along with its troops, this country has 20 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units).

25. Lithuania

usnavy / Flickr

Population reaching military age annually: 36,795

36,795 Fit-for-service: 1,332,490

1,332,490 Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary personnel: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million. Along with its troops, this country has 14 naval vessels, 9 military aircraft, and 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units).

24. Croatia

Population reaching military age annually: 53,952

53,952 Fit-for-service: 1,564,594

1,564,594 Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million. Along with its troops, this country has 30 naval vessels, 67 military aircraft, and 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units).

23. Finland

Population reaching military age annually: 56,264

56,264 Fit-for-service: 1,912,981

1,912,981 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland has a total population of 5.626 million. Along with its troops, this country has 264 naval vessels, 163 military aircraft, and 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units).

22. Bulgaria

martin-dm / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 61,044

61,044 Fit-for-service: 2,611,324

2,611,324 Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million. Along with its troops, this country has 36 naval vessels, 65 military aircraft, and 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units).

21. Slovakia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 61,200

61,200 Fit-for-service: 2,353,424

2,353,424 Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million. Along with its troops, this country has 41 military aircraft and 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units).

20. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 62,142

62,142 Fit-for-service: 1,292,554

1,292,554 Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Albania has a total population of 3.107 million. Along with its troops, this country has 19 naval vessels, 19 military aircraft, and 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units).

19. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 71,627

71,627 Fit-for-service: 1,807,192

1,807,192 Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Norway has a total population of 5.510 million. Along with its troops, this country has 43 naval vessels, 97 military aircraft, and 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units).

18. Denmark

Population reaching military age annually: 77,651

77,651 Fit-for-service: 2,126,436

2,126,436 Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million. Along with its troops, this country has 50 naval vessels, 117 military aircraft, and 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units).

17. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 97,541

97,541 Fit-for-service: 4,129,236

4,129,236 Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million. Along with its troops, this country has 99 military aircraft and 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units).

16. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 104,611

104,611 Fit-for-service: 3,985,676

3,985,676 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece has a total population of 10.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 192 naval vessels, 558 military aircraft, and 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units).

15. Sweden

johan_h / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 105,898

105,898 Fit-for-service: 3,558,185

3,558,185 Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 308 naval vessels, 169 military aircraft, and 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units).

14. Hungary

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 118,269

118,269 Fit-for-service: 3,794,462

3,794,462 Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million. Along with its troops, this country has 69 military aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units).

13. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 119,776

119,776 Fit-for-service: 3,880,753

3,880,753 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 9 naval vessels, 108 military aircraft, and 4,606 military vehicles.

12. Portugal

Population reaching military age annually: 127,677

127,677 Fit-for-service: 4,096,295

4,096,295 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary personnel: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million. Along with its troops, this country has 194 naval vessels, 115 military aircraft, and 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units).

11. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 195,496

195,496 Fit-for-service: 6,486,918

6,486,918 Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million. Along with its troops, this country has 64 naval vessels, 120 military aircraft, and 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units).

10. Romania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 199,630

199,630 Fit-for-service: 7,731,114

7,731,114 Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Romania has a total population of 18.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 20 naval vessels, 140 military aircraft, and 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units).

9. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 330,963

330,963 Fit-for-service: 17,635,602

17,635,602 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain has a total population of 47.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 152 naval vessels, 461 military aircraft, and 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units).

8. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 426,743

426,743 Fit-for-service: 13,500,595

13,500,595 Active military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserve military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Canada has a total population of 38.79 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73 naval vessels, 351 military aircraft, and 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks).

7. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 464,956

464,956 Fit-for-service: 15,576,017

15,576,017 Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland has a total population of 38.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 62 naval vessels, 479 military aircraft, and 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units).

6. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 548,684

548,684 Fit-for-service: 22,191,235

22,191,235 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy has a total population of 60.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 196 naval vessels, 729 military aircraft, and 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units).

5. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Population reaching military age annually: 752,121

752,121 Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France has a total population of 68.37 million. Along with its troops, this country has 129 naval vessels, 976 military aircraft, and 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units).

4. United Kingdom

Population reaching military age annually: 753,050

753,050 Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 109 naval vessels, 631 military aircraft, and 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units).

3. Germany

huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 841,191

841,191 Fit-for-service: 30,955,829

30,955,829 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61 naval vessels, 584 military aircraft, and 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units).

2. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032

1,430,032 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 182 naval vessels, 1,083 military aircraft, and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units).

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524

4,445,524 Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The United States has a total population of 341.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 440 naval vessels, 13,043 military aircraft, and 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units).

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!