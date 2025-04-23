NATO's Economic Powers with the Biggest Populations Reaching Military Age

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:
- NATO constantly needs to replenish its military forces on an annual basis with fresh soldiers and personnel
- The more populous NATO nations typically contribute more personnel to the alliance as a whole
- All NATO nations contribute in one way or another
NATO is constantly in need of replenishing its military forces to stay ready in the event of a global crisis. Having a constant influx of soldiers and personnel from its member nations is crucial to maintain its forces. Typically, the more populous countries in the alliance bear most of the brunt in terms of this. However, all nations contribute in one way or the other. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the NATO nations with the largest populations reaching military age annually.
To determine the NATO countries with the most people reaching military age annually, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their population reaching military age annually. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the NATO countries with the most people reaching military age annually:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
32. Iceland
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,820
- Fit-for-service: 50,237
- Active military personnel: 0
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 0
- Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
Iceland also has a total population of 364,036.
31. Luxembourg
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,356
- Fit-for-service: 92,633
- Active military personnel: 1,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254. Along with its troops, this country has 1 military aircraft and 182 military vehicles.
30. Montenegro
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,599
- Fit-for-service: 85,179
- Active military personnel: 2,350
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
Montenegro has a total population of 599,849. Along with its troops, this country has 14 naval vessels, 11 military aircraft, and 471 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units).
29. Estonia
- Population reaching military age annually: 13,132
- Fit-for-service: 456,028
- Active military personnel: 7,700
- Reserve military personnel: 78,800
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million. Along with its troops, this country has 8 naval vessels, 5 military aircraft, and 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units).
28. Latvia
- Population reaching military age annually: 16,211
- Fit-for-service: 648,449
- Active military personnel: 17,250
- Reserve military personnel: 36,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million. Along with its troops, this country has 18 naval vessels, 7 military aircraft, and 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units).
27. Slovenia
- Population reaching military age annually: 22,867
- Fit-for-service: 826,570
- Active military personnel: 7,300
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2 naval vessels, 39 military aircraft, and 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units).
26. North Macedonia
- Population reaching military age annually: 27,763
- Fit-for-service: 783,773
- Active military personnel: 9,000
- Reserve military personnel: 60,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 3,500
- Total military personnel: 7,250
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million. Along with its troops, this country has 20 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units).
25. Lithuania
- Population reaching military age annually: 36,795
- Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
- Active military personnel: 23,000
- Reserve military personnel: 104,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million. Along with its troops, this country has 14 naval vessels, 9 military aircraft, and 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units).
24. Croatia
- Population reaching military age annually: 53,952
- Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
- Active military personnel: 14,325
- Reserve military personnel: 20,100
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million. Along with its troops, this country has 30 naval vessels, 67 military aircraft, and 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units).
23. Finland
- Population reaching military age annually: 56,264
- Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 870,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Finland has a total population of 5.626 million. Along with its troops, this country has 264 naval vessels, 163 military aircraft, and 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units).
22. Bulgaria
- Population reaching military age annually: 61,044
- Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
- Active military personnel: 37,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million. Along with its troops, this country has 36 naval vessels, 65 military aircraft, and 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units).
21. Slovakia
- Population reaching military age annually: 61,200
- Fit-for-service: 2,353,424
- Active military personnel: 19,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million. Along with its troops, this country has 41 military aircraft and 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units).
20. Albania
- Population reaching military age annually: 62,142
- Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
- Active military personnel: 6,600
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
Albania has a total population of 3.107 million. Along with its troops, this country has 19 naval vessels, 19 military aircraft, and 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units).
19. Norway
- Population reaching military age annually: 71,627
- Fit-for-service: 1,807,192
- Active military personnel: 23,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
Norway has a total population of 5.510 million. Along with its troops, this country has 43 naval vessels, 97 military aircraft, and 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units).
18. Denmark
- Population reaching military age annually: 77,651
- Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
- Active military personnel: 20,000
- Reserve military personnel: 12,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million. Along with its troops, this country has 50 naval vessels, 117 military aircraft, and 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units).
17. Czechia
- Population reaching military age annually: 97,541
- Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
- Active military personnel: 28,000
- Reserve military personnel: 4,200
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million. Along with its troops, this country has 99 military aircraft and 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units).
16. Greece
- Population reaching military age annually: 104,611
- Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Greece has a total population of 10.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 192 naval vessels, 558 military aircraft, and 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units).
15. Sweden
- Population reaching military age annually: 105,898
- Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Reserve military personnel: 32,900
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 308 naval vessels, 169 military aircraft, and 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units).
14. Hungary
- Population reaching military age annually: 118,269
- Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
- Active military personnel: 41,600
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million. Along with its troops, this country has 69 military aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units).
13. Belgium
- Population reaching military age annually: 119,776
- Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 6,400
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 9 naval vessels, 108 military aircraft, and 4,606 military vehicles.
12. Portugal
- Population reaching military age annually: 127,677
- Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 211,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million. Along with its troops, this country has 194 naval vessels, 115 military aircraft, and 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units).
11. Netherlands
- Population reaching military age annually: 195,496
- Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
- Active military personnel: 41,380
- Reserve military personnel: 6,765
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million. Along with its troops, this country has 64 naval vessels, 120 military aircraft, and 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units).
10. Romania
- Population reaching military age annually: 199,630
- Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
- Active military personnel: 81,300
- Reserve military personnel: 55,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
Romania has a total population of 18.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 20 naval vessels, 140 military aircraft, and 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units).
9. Spain
- Population reaching military age annually: 330,963
- Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
Spain has a total population of 47.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 152 naval vessels, 461 military aircraft, and 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units).
8. Canada
- Population reaching military age annually: 426,743
- Fit-for-service: 13,500,595
- Active military personnel: 68,000
- Reserve military personnel: 27,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 100,500
- Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
Canada has a total population of 38.79 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73 naval vessels, 351 military aircraft, and 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks).
7. Poland
- Population reaching military age annually: 464,956
- Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Poland has a total population of 38.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 62 naval vessels, 479 military aircraft, and 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units).
6. Italy
- Population reaching military age annually: 548,684
- Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
Italy has a total population of 60.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 196 naval vessels, 729 military aircraft, and 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units).
5. France
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,121
- Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
France has a total population of 68.37 million. Along with its troops, this country has 129 naval vessels, 976 military aircraft, and 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units).
4. United Kingdom
- Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 109 naval vessels, 631 military aircraft, and 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units).
3. Germany
- Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
Germany has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61 naval vessels, 584 military aircraft, and 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units).
2. Turkey
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 182 naval vessels, 1,083 military aircraft, and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units).
1. United States
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
The United States has a total population of 341.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 440 naval vessels, 13,043 military aircraft, and 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units).
