The Nations with the Most Fit-for-Service Populations to Drive the War Economy

When push comes to shove, having a large military force is crucial in determining the outcome of the conflict. To build a large force, nations have to draw from their populations and their citizens that are “fit-to-serve” in order to have an effective force. Countries that have a larger pool to draw from have a distinct advantage when it comes to building an army, not only that but they also have an economical advantage at large by having a young population capable of military operations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the largest fit-to-serve populations.
To determine the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.
In turn, many of the countries with these large fit-to-serve populations also have large standing armies. Countries like China, India, or the United States have some of the largest militaries on Earth as a result of this. (These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1)
Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Saudi Arabia
- Fit-for-service: 17,468,238
- Population reaching military age annually: 621,255
- Active military personnel: 257,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 407,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 321 MLRS, and 799 artillery units), 32 naval vessels, and 917 military aircraft.
29. Argentina
- Fit-for-service: 17,575,900
- Population reaching military age annually: 704,916
- Active military personnel: 108,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 20,000
- Total military personnel: 128,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $928,897,000 – #89 out of 145
Argentina has a total population of 47.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 21,724 military vehicles (including 342 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 227 artillery units), 44 naval vessels, and 239 military aircraft.
28. Spain
- Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
- Population reaching military age annually: 330,963
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
Spain has a total population of 47.3 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units), 152 naval vessels, and 461 military aircraft.
27. Algeria
- Fit-for-service: 19,185,169
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,360
- Active military personnel: 325,000
- Reserve military personnel: 135,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
Algeria has a total population of 47.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS, and 707 artillery units), 110 naval vessels, and 608 military aircraft.
26. Colombia
- Fit-for-service: 19,190,694
- Population reaching military age annually: 843,002
- Active military personnel: 293,200
- Reserve military personnel: 35,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 478,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145
Colombia has a total population of 49.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units), 233 naval vessels, and 436 military aircraft.
25. South Korea
- Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
- Population reaching military age annually: 416,654
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
South Korea has a total population of 52.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS, and 7,670 artillery units), 227 naval vessels, and 1,592 military aircraft.
24. Myanmar
- Fit-for-service: 21,975,367
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,035,489
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
Myanmar has a total population of 57.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 180 MLRS, and 305 artillery units), 232 naval vessels, and 317 military aircraft.
23. Italy
- Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
- Population reaching military age annually: 548,684
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
Italy has a total population of 61.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS, and 172 artillery units), 196 naval vessels, and 729 military aircraft.
22. France
- Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,121
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
France has a total population of 68.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS, and 96 artillery units), 129 naval vessels, and 976 military aircraft.
21. United Kingdom
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
United Kingdom has a total population of 68.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS, and 197 artillery units), 109 naval vessels, and 631 military aircraft.
20. Thailand
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,118,736
- Active military personnel: 360,850
- Reserve military personnel: 200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
Thailand has a total population of 69.9 million. Along with its troops, this country has 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 639 artillery units), 293 naval vessels, and 493 military aircraft.
19. Germany
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
Germany has a total population of 84.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS, and 134 artillery units), 61 naval vessels, and 584 military aircraft.
18. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Fit-for-service: 31,389,623
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867
- Active military personnel: 166,580
- Reserve military personnel: 31,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145
Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115,403,027 million. Along with its troops, this country has 916 military vehicles (including 105 tanks, 25 MLRS, and 68 artillery units), 16 naval vessels, and 46 military aircraft.
17. Ethiopia
- Fit-for-service: 35,327,989
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657
- Active military personnel: 162,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 162,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145
Ethiopia has a total population of 118.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,256 military vehicles (including 338 tanks, 40 MLRS, and 344 artillery units) and 103 military aircraft.
16. Turkey
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Turkey has a total population of 84.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units), 182 naval vessels, and 1,083 military aircraft.
15. Egypt
- Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
Egypt has a total population of 111.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS, and 2,018 artillery units), 150 naval vessels, and 1,093 military aircraft.
14. Iran
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,414,191
- Active military personnel: 610,000
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
Iran has a total population of 88.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS, and 2,462 artillery units), 107 naval vessels, and 551 military aircraft.
13. Philippines
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,128,987
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145
Philippines has a total population of 118.3 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units), 113 naval vessels, and 202 military aircraft.
12. Japan
- Fit-for-service: 42,874,277
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,108,818
- Active military personnel: 247,150
- Reserve military personnel: 56,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
Japan has a total population of 123.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 54 MLRS, and 629 artillery units), 159 naval vessels, and 1,443 military aircraft.
11. Vietnam
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,797,903
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
Vietnam has a total population of 105.8 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS, and 575 artillery units), 110 naval vessels, and 246 military aircraft.
10. Russia
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,267,387
- Active military personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
Russia has a total population of 140.8 million. Along with its troops, this country has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS, and 13,673 artillery units), 419 naval vessels, and 4,292 military aircraft.
9. Mexico
- Fit-for-service: 49,811,912
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,222,579
- Active military personnel: 412,000
- Reserve military personnel: 98,655
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 630,655
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145
Mexico has a total population of 130.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units), 167 naval vessels, and 433 military aircraft.
8. Bangladesh
- Fit-for-service: 66,129,296
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,205,246
- Active military personnel: 163,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145
Bangladesh has a total population of 168,697,184 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 110 MLRS, and 602 artillery units), 118 naval vessels, and 214 military aircraft.
7. Pakistan
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,794,908
- Active military personnel: 654,000
- Reserve military personnel: 550,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
Pakistan has a total population of 252.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS, and 3,291 artillery units), 121 naval vessels, and 1,399 military aircraft.
6. Brazil
- Fit-for-service: 88,680,759
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,520,824
- Active military personnel: 360,000
- Reserve military personnel: 340,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
Brazil has a total population of 220.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 38 MLRS, and 521 artillery units), 64 naval vessels, and 513 military aircraft.
5. Nigeria
- Fit-for-service: 90,437,404
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448
- Active military personnel: 230,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 50
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145
Nigeria has a total population of 236.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 8,962 military vehicles (including 330 tanks, 37 MLRS, and 379 artillery units), 133 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.
4. Indonesia
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,786,562
- Active military personnel: 400,000
- Reserve military personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
Indonesia has a total population of 281.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 63 MLRS, and 549 artillery units), 331 naval vessels, and 459 military aircraft.
3. United States
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
United States has a total population of 342.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units), 440 naval vessels, and 13,043 military aircraft.
2. India
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Population reaching military age annually: 23,955,181
- Active military personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
India has a total population of 1.41 billion. Along with its troops, this country has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS, and 4,075 artillery units), 293 naval vessels, and 2,229 military aircraft.
1. China
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Population reaching military age annually: 19,810,606
- Active military personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserve military personnel: 510,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
China has a total population of 1.42 billion. Along with its troops, this country has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS, and 4,490 artillery units), 754 naval vessels, and 3,309 military aircraft.
Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.