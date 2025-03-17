The Nations with the Most Fit-for-Service Populations to Drive the War Economy murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

When push comes to shove, having a large military force is crucial in determining the outcome of the conflict. To build a large force, nations have to draw from their populations and their citizens that are “fit-to-serve” in order to have an effective force. Countries that have a larger pool to draw from have a distinct advantage when it comes to building an army, not only that but they also have an economical advantage at large by having a young population capable of military operations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the largest fit-to-serve populations.

To determine the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.

In turn, many of the countries with these large fit-to-serve populations also have large standing armies. Countries like China, India, or the United States have some of the largest militaries on Earth as a result of this. (These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1)

Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Saudi Arabia

Fit-for-service: 17,468,238

17,468,238 Population reaching military age annually: 621,255

621,255 Active military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

0.4201 – #25 out of 145 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 321 MLRS, and 799 artillery units), 32 naval vessels, and 917 military aircraft.

29. Argentina

Fit-for-service: 17,575,900

17,575,900 Population reaching military age annually: 704,916

704,916 Active military personnel: 108,000

108,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 128,000

128,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145

0.6013 – #33 out of 145 Military defense budget: $928,897,000 – #89 out of 145

Argentina has a total population of 47.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 21,724 military vehicles (including 342 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 227 artillery units), 44 naval vessels, and 239 military aircraft.

28. Spain

Fit-for-service: 17,635,602

17,635,602 Population reaching military age annually: 330,963

330,963 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain has a total population of 47.3 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units), 152 naval vessels, and 461 military aircraft.

27. Algeria

Fit-for-service: 19,185,169

19,185,169 Population reaching military age annually: 752,360

752,360 Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

0.3589 – #20 out of 145 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

Algeria has a total population of 47.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS, and 707 artillery units), 110 naval vessels, and 608 military aircraft.

26. Colombia

Fit-for-service: 19,190,694

19,190,694 Population reaching military age annually: 843,002

843,002 Active military personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

0.8353 – #46 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

Colombia has a total population of 49.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units), 233 naval vessels, and 436 military aircraft.

25. South Korea

Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Population reaching military age annually: 416,654

416,654 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

0.1656 – #5 out of 145 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

South Korea has a total population of 52.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS, and 7,670 artillery units), 227 naval vessels, and 1,592 military aircraft.

24. Myanmar

Fit-for-service: 21,975,367

21,975,367 Population reaching military age annually: 1,035,489

1,035,489 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

0.6735 – #37 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

Myanmar has a total population of 57.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 180 MLRS, and 305 artillery units), 232 naval vessels, and 317 military aircraft.

23. Italy

Fit-for-service: 22,191,235

22,191,235 Population reaching military age annually: 548,684

548,684 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy has a total population of 61.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS, and 172 artillery units), 196 naval vessels, and 729 military aircraft.

22. France

Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Population reaching military age annually: 752,121

752,121 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France has a total population of 68.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS, and 96 artillery units), 129 naval vessels, and 976 military aircraft.

21. United Kingdom

Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Population reaching military age annually: 753,050

753,050 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

United Kingdom has a total population of 68.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS, and 197 artillery units), 109 naval vessels, and 631 military aircraft.

20. Thailand

Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Population reaching military age annually: 1,118,736

1,118,736 Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserve military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

0.4536 – #26 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Thailand has a total population of 69.9 million. Along with its troops, this country has 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 639 artillery units), 293 naval vessels, and 493 military aircraft.

19. Germany

Fit-for-service: 30,955,829

30,955,829 Population reaching military age annually: 841,191

841,191 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS, and 134 artillery units), 61 naval vessels, and 584 military aircraft.

18. Democratic Republic of Congo

Fit-for-service: 31,389,623

31,389,623 Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867

2,538,867 Active military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserve military personnel: 31,000

31,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

1.3111 – #66 out of 145 Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145

Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115,403,027 million. Along with its troops, this country has 916 military vehicles (including 105 tanks, 25 MLRS, and 68 artillery units), 16 naval vessels, and 46 military aircraft.

17. Ethiopia

Fit-for-service: 35,327,989

35,327,989 Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657

2,726,657 Active military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

0.9305 – #52 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145

Ethiopia has a total population of 118.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,256 military vehicles (including 338 tanks, 40 MLRS, and 344 artillery units) and 103 military aircraft.

16. Turkey

Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032

1,430,032 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 84.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units), 182 naval vessels, and 1,083 military aircraft.

15. Egypt

Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709

1,668,709 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Egypt has a total population of 111.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS, and 2,018 artillery units), 150 naval vessels, and 1,093 military aircraft.

14. Iran

Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Population reaching military age annually: 1,414,191

1,414,191 Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

0.3048 – #16 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 88.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS, and 2,462 artillery units), 107 naval vessels, and 551 military aircraft.

13. Philippines

Fit-for-service: 41,751,803

41,751,803 Population reaching military age annually: 2,128,987

2,128,987 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

0.6987 – #41 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

Philippines has a total population of 118.3 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units), 113 naval vessels, and 202 military aircraft.

12. Japan

Fit-for-service: 42,874,277

42,874,277 Population reaching military age annually: 1,108,818

1,108,818 Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Japan has a total population of 123.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 54 MLRS, and 629 artillery units), 159 naval vessels, and 1,443 military aircraft.

11. Vietnam

Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Population reaching military age annually: 1,797,903

1,797,903 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

0.4024 – #24 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Vietnam has a total population of 105.8 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS, and 575 artillery units), 110 naval vessels, and 246 military aircraft.

10. Russia

Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Population reaching military age annually: 1,267,387

1,267,387 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Russia has a total population of 140.8 million. Along with its troops, this country has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS, and 13,673 artillery units), 419 naval vessels, and 4,292 military aircraft.

9. Mexico

Fit-for-service: 49,811,912

49,811,912 Population reaching military age annually: 2,222,579

2,222,579 Active military personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserve military personnel: 98,655

98,655 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

0.5965 – #32 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

Mexico has a total population of 130.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units), 167 naval vessels, and 433 military aircraft.

8. Bangladesh

Fit-for-service: 66,129,296

66,129,296 Population reaching military age annually: 3,205,246

3,205,246 Active military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

0.6062 – #35 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

Bangladesh has a total population of 168,697,184 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 110 MLRS, and 602 artillery units), 118 naval vessels, and 214 military aircraft.

7. Pakistan

Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Population reaching military age annually: 4,794,908

4,794,908 Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Pakistan has a total population of 252.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS, and 3,291 artillery units), 121 naval vessels, and 1,399 military aircraft.

6. Brazil

Fit-for-service: 88,680,759

88,680,759 Population reaching military age annually: 3,520,824

3,520,824 Active military personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserve military personnel: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

0.2415 – #11 out of 145 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Brazil has a total population of 220.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 38 MLRS, and 521 artillery units), 64 naval vessels, and 513 military aircraft.

5. Nigeria

Fit-for-service: 90,437,404

90,437,404 Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448

4,261,448 Active military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 50

50 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

0.5771 – #31 out of 145 Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

Nigeria has a total population of 236.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 8,962 military vehicles (including 330 tanks, 37 MLRS, and 379 artillery units), 133 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.

4. Indonesia

Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Population reaching military age annually: 4,786,562

4,786,562 Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserve military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

0.2557 – #13 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Indonesia has a total population of 281.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 63 MLRS, and 549 artillery units), 331 naval vessels, and 459 military aircraft.

3. United States

Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524

4,445,524 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

United States has a total population of 342.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units), 440 naval vessels, and 13,043 military aircraft.

2. India

Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Population reaching military age annually: 23,955,181

23,955,181 Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

0.1184 – #4 out of 145 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

India has a total population of 1.41 billion. Along with its troops, this country has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS, and 4,075 artillery units), 293 naval vessels, and 2,229 military aircraft.

1. China

Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Population reaching military age annually: 19,810,606

19,810,606 Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserve military personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary personnel: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

China has a total population of 1.42 billion. Along with its troops, this country has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS, and 4,490 artillery units), 754 naval vessels, and 3,309 military aircraft.

