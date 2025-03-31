These Nations Have the Most Army Personnel (America Isn't Even Top 3) ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The sheer number of army personnel a country can marshal not only reflects its military strength but also implies a huge financial investment. Nations like China, India, and the United States, which are home to some of the world’s largest armies also have some of the largest defense budgets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most army personnel in the world.

To determine the countries with the most army personnel in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total army personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most army personnel in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Morocco

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr / Public Domain

Total army personnel: 175,000

175,000 Total air force personnel: 13,500

13,500 Total navy personnel: 7,800

7,800 Active military personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserve military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

1.1273 – #59 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

Morocco’s army personnel operate 7,877 total military vehicles, including 903 tanks, 129 MLRS, and 549 artillery units.

29. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 175,000

175,000 Total air force personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total navy personnel: 12,500

12,500 Active military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

0.7738 – #43 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

Iraq’s army personnel operate 37,288 total military vehicles, including 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS, and 1,044 artillery units.

28. Nepal

murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 180,000

180,000 Total air force personnel: 500

500 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 95,000

95,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

2.8915 – #126 out of 145 Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145

Nepal’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including 14 artillery units.

27. Paraguay

Total army personnel: 180,000

180,000 Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 5,400

5,400 Active military personnel: 15,650

15,650 Reserve military personnel: 168,500

168,500 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 199,150

199,150 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9044 – #87 out of 145

1.9044 – #87 out of 145 Military defense budget: $17,595,000,000 – #24 out of 145

Paraguay’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including 25 artillery units.

26. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 182,500

182,500 Total air force personnel: 14,000

14,000 Total navy personnel: 6,000

6,000 Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

0.3589 – #20 out of 145 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

Algeria’s army personnel operate 26,000 total military vehicles, including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS, and 707 artillery units.

25. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 196,700

196,700 Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total navy personnel: 50,800

50,800 Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Japan’s army personnel operate 31,964 total military vehicles, including 521 tanks, 54 MLRS, and 629 artillery units.

24. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 1,770

1,770 Active military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserve military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

1.7448 – #81 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

Bahrain’s army personnel operate 2,764 total military vehicles, including 150 tanks, 17 MLRS, and 64 artillery units.

23. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total air force personnel: 42,500

42,500 Total navy personnel: 30,000

30,000 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s army personnel operate 61,888 total military vehicles, including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS, and 1,287 artillery units.

22. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 200,785

200,785 Total air force personnel: 27,000

27,000 Total navy personnel: 48,000

48,000 Active military personnel: 346,000

346,000 Reserve military personnel: 90,000

90,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

1.3941 – #69 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

Sri Lanka’s army personnel operate 3,190 total military vehicles, including 44 tanks, 28 MLRS, and 96 artillery units.

21. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 201,250

201,250 Total air force personnel: 33,600

33,600 Total navy personnel: 39,500

39,500 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

0.6987 – #41 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

The Philippines’s army personnel operate 11,878 total military vehicles, including 10 tanks, 0 MLRS, and 306 artillery units.

20. Ukraine

Total army personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total navy personnel: 15,000

15,000 Active military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

0.3755 – #21 out of 145 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

Ukraine’s army personnel operate 18,920 total military vehicles, including 1,114 tanks, 279 MLRS, and 1,273 artillery units.

19. Mexico

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 261,755

261,755 Total air force personnel: 30,515

30,515 Total navy personnel: 87,555

87,555 Active military personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserve military personnel: 98,655

98,655 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

0.5965 – #32 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

Mexico’s army personnel operate 19,658 total military vehicles, including 90 artillery units.

18. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 280,000

280,000 Total air force personnel: 13,500

13,500 Total navy personnel: 9,000

9,000 Active military personnel: 51,000

51,000 Reserve military personnel: 252,500

252,500 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

0.5271 – #29 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

Singapore’s army personnel operate 8,998 total military vehicles, including 170 tanks, 24 MLRS, and 137 artillery units.

17. Vietnam

Photo by D. Myles Cullen / U.S. Department of Defense

Total army personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total navy personnel: 50,000

50,000 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

0.4024 – #24 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Vietnam’s army personnel operate 11,912 total military vehicles, including 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS, and 575 artillery units.

16. Indonesia

Gitoyo aryo / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 300,400

300,400 Total air force personnel: 30,100

30,100 Total navy personnel: 66,034

66,034 Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserve military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

0.2557 – #13 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Indonesia’s army personnel operate 20,440 total military vehicles, including 331 tanks, 63 MLRS, and 549 artillery units.

15. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 325,000

325,000 Total air force personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total navy personnel: 16,000

16,000 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

0.6735 – #37 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

Myanmar’s army personnel operate 5,980 total military vehicles, including 445 tanks, 180 MLRS, and 305 artillery units.

14. Iran

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 350,000

350,000 Total air force personnel: 42,000

42,000 Total navy personnel: 18,500

18,500 Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

0.3048 – #16 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

Iran’s army personnel operate 65,825 total military vehicles, including 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS, and 2,462 artillery units.

13. South Korea

Total army personnel: 365,000

365,000 Total air force personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total navy personnel: 70,000

70,000 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

0.1656 – #5 out of 145 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

South Korea’s army personnel operate 58,880 total military vehicles, including 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS, and 7,670 artillery units.

12. Thailand

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

Total army personnel: 457,300

457,300 Total air force personnel: 46,000

46,000 Total navy personnel: 84,000

84,000 Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserve military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

0.4536 – #26 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Thailand’s army personnel operate 16,935 total military vehicles, including 635 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 639 artillery units.

11. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 518,900

518,900 Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Total navy personnel: 100,000

100,000 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s army personnel operate 61,173 total military vehicles, including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units.

10. Israel

Israel Defense Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 526,000

526,000 Total air force personnel: 89,000

89,000 Total navy personnel: 19,500

19,500 Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

0.2661 – #15 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

Israel’s army personnel operate 35,985 total military vehicles, including 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS, and 523 artillery units.

9. Russia

Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 550,000

550,000 Total air force personnel: 165,000

165,000 Total navy personnel: 160,000

160,000 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Russia’s army personnel operate 131,527 total military vehicles, including 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS, and 13,673 artillery units.

8. Egypt

Courtesy of Egyptian Military Academy via Facebook

Total army personnel: 685,000

685,000 Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total navy personnel: 32,500

32,500 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Egypt’s army personnel operate 41,012 total military vehicles, including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS, and 2,018 artillery units.

7. Pakistan

Total army personnel: 1,311,500

1,311,500 Total air force personnel: 78,128

78,128 Total navy personnel: 124,800

124,800 Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Pakistan’s army personnel operate 17,516 total military vehicles, including 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS, and 3,291 artillery units.

6. North Korea

Total army personnel: 1,370,000

1,370,000 Total air force personnel: 110,000

110,000 Total navy personnel: 60,000

60,000 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 560,000

560,000 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

0.6016 – #34 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

North Korea’s army personnel operate 18,288 total military vehicles, including 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS, and 2,000 artillery units.

5. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Total air force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Total navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

Army personnel for the United States operate 391,963 total military vehicles, including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units.

4. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 1,554,000

1,554,000 Total air force personnel: 81,000

81,000 Total navy personnel: 80,500

80,500 Active military personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserve military personnel: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

0.2415 – #11 out of 145 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Brazil’s army personnel operate 22,464 total military vehicles, including 294 tanks, 38 MLRS, and 521 artillery units.

3. Colombia

Joel Carillet / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 2,048,583

2,048,583 Total air force personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total navy personnel: 35,100

35,100 Active military personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

0.8353 – #46 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

Colombia’s army personnel operate 3,460 total military vehicles, including 116 artillery units.

2. India

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 2,197,117

2,197,117 Total air force personnel: 310,575

310,575 Total navy personnel: 142,252

142,252 Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

0.1184 – #4 out of 145 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

India’s army personnel operate 148,594 total military vehicles, including 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS, and 4,075 artillery units.

1. China

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Total army personnel: 2,545,000

2,545,000 Total air force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Total navy personnel: 380,000

380,000 Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserve military personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary personnel: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

China’s army personnel operate 144,017 total military vehicles, including 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS, and 4,490 artillery units.

