These Nations Have the Most Army Personnel (America Isn't Even Top 3)

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

The sheer number of army personnel a country can marshal not only reflects its military strength but also implies a huge financial investment. Nations like China, India, and the United States, which are home to some of the world’s largest armies also have some of the largest defense budgets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most army personnel in the world.

To determine the countries with the most army personnel in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total army personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most army personnel in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Earth photo at night, City Lights of Europe, Middle East, Turkey, Italy, Black Sea, Mediterrenian Sea from space, World map on dark globe on satellite photo. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Morocco

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Total army personnel: 175,000
  • Total air force personnel: 13,500
  • Total navy personnel: 7,800
  • Active military personnel: 195,800
  • Reserve military personnel: 150,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 395,800
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

Morocco’s army personnel operate 7,877 total military vehicles, including 903 tanks, 129 MLRS, and 549 artillery units.

29. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total army personnel: 175,000
  • Total air force personnel: 5,000
  • Total navy personnel: 12,500
  • Active military personnel: 193,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 293,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

Iraq’s army personnel operate 37,288 total military vehicles, including 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS, and 1,044 artillery units.

28. Nepal

murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total army personnel: 180,000
  • Total air force personnel: 500
  • Total navy personnel: 0
  • Active military personnel: 95,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 110,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145

Nepal’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including 14 artillery units.

27. Paraguay

Paraguay tank by Rolgiati
Paraguay tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Rolgiati
  • Total army personnel: 180,000
  • Total air force personnel: 1,500
  • Total navy personnel: 5,400
  • Active military personnel: 15,650
  • Reserve military personnel: 168,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 199,150
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9044 – #87 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $17,595,000,000 – #24 out of 145

Paraguay’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including 25 artillery units.

26. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total army personnel: 182,500
  • Total air force personnel: 14,000
  • Total navy personnel: 6,000
  • Active military personnel: 325,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 135,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 610,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

Algeria’s army personnel operate 26,000 total military vehicles, including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS, and 707 artillery units.

25. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Total army personnel: 196,700
  • Total air force personnel: 50,000
  • Total navy personnel: 50,800
  • Active military personnel: 247,150
  • Reserve military personnel: 56,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 328,150
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Japan’s army personnel operate 31,964 total military vehicles, including 521 tanks, 54 MLRS, and 629 artillery units.

24. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com
  • Total army personnel: 200,000
  • Total air force personnel: 1,500
  • Total navy personnel: 1,770
  • Active military personnel: 18,400
  • Reserve military personnel: 110,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 1,500
  • Total military personnel: 129,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

Bahrain’s army personnel operate 2,764 total military vehicles, including 150 tanks, 17 MLRS, and 64 artillery units.

23. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Total army personnel: 200,000
  • Total air force personnel: 42,500
  • Total navy personnel: 30,000
  • Active military personnel: 142,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 221,350
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s army personnel operate 61,888 total military vehicles, including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS, and 1,287 artillery units.

22. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total army personnel: 200,785
  • Total air force personnel: 27,000
  • Total navy personnel: 48,000
  • Active military personnel: 346,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 90,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 436,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

Sri Lanka’s army personnel operate 3,190 total military vehicles, including 44 tanks, 28 MLRS, and 96 artillery units.

21. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total army personnel: 201,250
  • Total air force personnel: 33,600
  • Total navy personnel: 39,500
  • Active military personnel: 150,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,385,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

The Philippines’s army personnel operate 11,878 total military vehicles, including 10 tanks, 0 MLRS, and 306 artillery units.

20. Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson. by President Of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson. (CC0 1.0) by President Of Ukraine
  • Total army personnel: 250,000
  • Total air force personnel: 35,000
  • Total navy personnel: 15,000
  • Active military personnel: 900,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 2,200,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

Ukraine’s army personnel operate 18,920 total military vehicles, including 1,114 tanks, 279 MLRS, and 1,273 artillery units.

19. Mexico

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Total army personnel: 261,755
  • Total air force personnel: 30,515
  • Total navy personnel: 87,555
  • Active military personnel: 412,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 98,655
  • Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
  • Total military personnel: 630,655
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

Mexico’s army personnel operate 19,658 total military vehicles, including 90 artillery units.

18. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total army personnel: 280,000
  • Total air force personnel: 13,500
  • Total navy personnel: 9,000
  • Active military personnel: 51,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 252,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 12,000
  • Total military personnel: 315,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

Singapore’s army personnel operate 8,998 total military vehicles, including 170 tanks, 24 MLRS, and 137 artillery units.

17. Vietnam

Photo by D. Myles Cullen / U.S. Department of Defense

  • Total army personnel: 300,000
  • Total air force personnel: 35,000
  • Total navy personnel: 50,000
  • Active military personnel: 600,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,850,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Vietnam’s army personnel operate 11,912 total military vehicles, including 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS, and 575 artillery units.

16. Indonesia

Gitoyo aryo / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total army personnel: 300,400
  • Total air force personnel: 30,100
  • Total navy personnel: 66,034
  • Active military personnel: 400,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 400,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,050,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Indonesia’s army personnel operate 20,440 total military vehicles, including 331 tanks, 63 MLRS, and 549 artillery units.

15. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total army personnel: 325,000
  • Total air force personnel: 15,000
  • Total navy personnel: 16,000
  • Active military personnel: 150,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 225,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

Myanmar’s army personnel operate 5,980 total military vehicles, including 445 tanks, 180 MLRS, and 305 artillery units.

14. Iran

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Total army personnel: 350,000
  • Total air force personnel: 42,000
  • Total navy personnel: 18,500
  • Active military personnel: 610,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,180,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

Iran’s army personnel operate 65,825 total military vehicles, including 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS, and 2,462 artillery units.

13. South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). by Bumble Dee
Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). (Shutterstock.com) by Bumble Dee
  • Total army personnel: 365,000
  • Total air force personnel: 65,000
  • Total navy personnel: 70,000
  • Active military personnel: 600,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,820,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

South Korea’s army personnel operate 58,880 total military vehicles, including 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS, and 7,670 artillery units.

12. Thailand

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

  • Total army personnel: 457,300
  • Total air force personnel: 46,000
  • Total navy personnel: 84,000
  • Active military personnel: 360,850
  • Reserve military personnel: 200,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 585,850
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Thailand’s army personnel operate 16,935 total military vehicles, including 635 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 639 artillery units.

11. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total army personnel: 518,900
  • Total air force personnel: 115,000
  • Total navy personnel: 100,000
  • Active military personnel: 355,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 378,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s army personnel operate 61,173 total military vehicles, including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units.

10. Israel

Israel Defense Forces / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total army personnel: 526,000
  • Total air force personnel: 89,000
  • Total navy personnel: 19,500
  • Active military personnel: 170,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 465,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 670,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

Israel’s army personnel operate 35,985 total military vehicles, including 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS, and 523 artillery units.

9. Russia

Russia military | Close up hands russian soldier man dressed military camouflage uniform holds weapon in woodland at soldiers background. Male border guard in country border holding machine gun on war. Copy text space
Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total army personnel: 550,000
  • Total air force personnel: 165,000
  • Total navy personnel: 160,000
  • Active military personnel: 1,320,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,570,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Russia’s army personnel operate 131,527 total military vehicles, including 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS, and 13,673 artillery units.

8. Egypt

Courtesy of Egyptian Military Academy via Facebook

  • Total army personnel: 685,000
  • Total air force personnel: 50,000
  • Total navy personnel: 32,500
  • Active military personnel: 440,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 480,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,220,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Egypt’s army personnel operate 41,012 total military vehicles, including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS, and 2,018 artillery units.

7. Pakistan

Pakistan military tank by Ahmed Bin Mazhar
Pakistan military tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Ahmed Bin Mazhar
  • Total army personnel: 1,311,500
  • Total air force personnel: 78,128
  • Total navy personnel: 124,800
  • Active military personnel: 654,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 550,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,704,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Pakistan’s army personnel operate 17,516 total military vehicles, including 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS, and 3,291 artillery units.

6. North Korea

North Korean soldiers placard at the military parade in Pyongyang. Pyongyang, North Korea, July 2013. by Astrelok
North Korean soldiers placard at the military parade in Pyongyang. Pyongyang, North Korea, July 2013. (Shutterstock.com) by Astrelok
  • Total army personnel: 1,370,000
  • Total air force personnel: 110,000
  • Total navy personnel: 60,000
  • Active military personnel: 1,320,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 560,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,980,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

North Korea’s army personnel operate 18,288 total military vehicles, including 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS, and 2,000 artillery units.

5. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Total army personnel: 1,403,200
  • Total air force personnel: 701,319
  • Total navy personnel: 667,108
  • Active military personnel: 1,328,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 799,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

Army personnel for the United States operate 391,963 total military vehicles, including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units.

4. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total army personnel: 1,554,000
  • Total air force personnel: 81,000
  • Total navy personnel: 80,500
  • Active military personnel: 360,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 340,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
  • Total military personnel: 900,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Brazil’s army personnel operate 22,464 total military vehicles, including 294 tanks, 38 MLRS, and 521 artillery units.

3. Colombia

Joel Carillet / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total army personnel: 2,048,583
  • Total air force personnel: 25,000
  • Total navy personnel: 35,100
  • Active military personnel: 293,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 35,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 478,200
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

Colombia’s army personnel operate 3,460 total military vehicles, including 116 artillery units.

2. India

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Total army personnel: 2,197,117
  • Total air force personnel: 310,575
  • Total navy personnel: 142,252
  • Active military personnel: 1,455,550
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,137,550
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

India’s army personnel operate 148,594 total military vehicles, including 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS, and 4,075 artillery units.

1. China

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

  • Total army personnel: 2,545,000
  • Total air force personnel: 400,000
  • Total navy personnel: 380,000
  • Active military personnel: 2,035,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 510,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,170,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

China’s army personnel operate 144,017 total military vehicles, including 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS, and 4,490 artillery units.

