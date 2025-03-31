These Nations Have the Most Army Personnel (America Isn't Even Top 3)

The sheer number of army personnel a country can marshal not only reflects its military strength but also implies a huge financial investment. Nations like China, India, and the United States, which are home to some of the world’s largest armies also have some of the largest defense budgets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most army personnel in the world.
To determine the countries with the most army personnel in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total army personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most army personnel in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Morocco
- Total army personnel: 175,000
- Total air force personnel: 13,500
- Total navy personnel: 7,800
- Active military personnel: 195,800
- Reserve military personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 395,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145
Morocco’s army personnel operate 7,877 total military vehicles, including 903 tanks, 129 MLRS, and 549 artillery units.
29. Iraq
- Total army personnel: 175,000
- Total air force personnel: 5,000
- Total navy personnel: 12,500
- Active military personnel: 193,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 293,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
Iraq’s army personnel operate 37,288 total military vehicles, including 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS, and 1,044 artillery units.
28. Nepal
- Total army personnel: 180,000
- Total air force personnel: 500
- Total navy personnel: 0
- Active military personnel: 95,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 110,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145
Nepal’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including 14 artillery units.
27. Paraguay
- Total army personnel: 180,000
- Total air force personnel: 1,500
- Total navy personnel: 5,400
- Active military personnel: 15,650
- Reserve military personnel: 168,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 199,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9044 – #87 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $17,595,000,000 – #24 out of 145
Paraguay’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including 25 artillery units.
26. Algeria
- Total army personnel: 182,500
- Total air force personnel: 14,000
- Total navy personnel: 6,000
- Active military personnel: 325,000
- Reserve military personnel: 135,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
Algeria’s army personnel operate 26,000 total military vehicles, including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS, and 707 artillery units.
25. Japan
- Total army personnel: 196,700
- Total air force personnel: 50,000
- Total navy personnel: 50,800
- Active military personnel: 247,150
- Reserve military personnel: 56,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
Japan’s army personnel operate 31,964 total military vehicles, including 521 tanks, 54 MLRS, and 629 artillery units.
24. Bahrain
- Total army personnel: 200,000
- Total air force personnel: 1,500
- Total navy personnel: 1,770
- Active military personnel: 18,400
- Reserve military personnel: 110,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 1,500
- Total military personnel: 129,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145
Bahrain’s army personnel operate 2,764 total military vehicles, including 150 tanks, 17 MLRS, and 64 artillery units.
23. Greece
- Total army personnel: 200,000
- Total air force personnel: 42,500
- Total navy personnel: 30,000
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Greece’s army personnel operate 61,888 total military vehicles, including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS, and 1,287 artillery units.
22. Sri Lanka
- Total army personnel: 200,785
- Total air force personnel: 27,000
- Total navy personnel: 48,000
- Active military personnel: 346,000
- Reserve military personnel: 90,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 436,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145
Sri Lanka’s army personnel operate 3,190 total military vehicles, including 44 tanks, 28 MLRS, and 96 artillery units.
21. Philippines
- Total army personnel: 201,250
- Total air force personnel: 33,600
- Total navy personnel: 39,500
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145
The Philippines’s army personnel operate 11,878 total military vehicles, including 10 tanks, 0 MLRS, and 306 artillery units.
20. Ukraine
- Total army personnel: 250,000
- Total air force personnel: 35,000
- Total navy personnel: 15,000
- Active military personnel: 900,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
Ukraine’s army personnel operate 18,920 total military vehicles, including 1,114 tanks, 279 MLRS, and 1,273 artillery units.
19. Mexico
- Total army personnel: 261,755
- Total air force personnel: 30,515
- Total navy personnel: 87,555
- Active military personnel: 412,000
- Reserve military personnel: 98,655
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 630,655
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145
Mexico’s army personnel operate 19,658 total military vehicles, including 90 artillery units.
18. Singapore
- Total army personnel: 280,000
- Total air force personnel: 13,500
- Total navy personnel: 9,000
- Active military personnel: 51,000
- Reserve military personnel: 252,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145
Singapore’s army personnel operate 8,998 total military vehicles, including 170 tanks, 24 MLRS, and 137 artillery units.
17. Vietnam
- Total army personnel: 300,000
- Total air force personnel: 35,000
- Total navy personnel: 50,000
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
Vietnam’s army personnel operate 11,912 total military vehicles, including 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS, and 575 artillery units.
16. Indonesia
- Total army personnel: 300,400
- Total air force personnel: 30,100
- Total navy personnel: 66,034
- Active military personnel: 400,000
- Reserve military personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
Indonesia’s army personnel operate 20,440 total military vehicles, including 331 tanks, 63 MLRS, and 549 artillery units.
15. Myanmar
- Total army personnel: 325,000
- Total air force personnel: 15,000
- Total navy personnel: 16,000
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
Myanmar’s army personnel operate 5,980 total military vehicles, including 445 tanks, 180 MLRS, and 305 artillery units.
14. Iran
- Total army personnel: 350,000
- Total air force personnel: 42,000
- Total navy personnel: 18,500
- Active military personnel: 610,000
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
Iran’s army personnel operate 65,825 total military vehicles, including 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS, and 2,462 artillery units.
13. South Korea
- Total army personnel: 365,000
- Total air force personnel: 65,000
- Total navy personnel: 70,000
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
South Korea’s army personnel operate 58,880 total military vehicles, including 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS, and 7,670 artillery units.
12. Thailand
- Total army personnel: 457,300
- Total air force personnel: 46,000
- Total navy personnel: 84,000
- Active military personnel: 360,850
- Reserve military personnel: 200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
Thailand’s army personnel operate 16,935 total military vehicles, including 635 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 639 artillery units.
11. Turkey
- Total army personnel: 518,900
- Total air force personnel: 115,000
- Total navy personnel: 100,000
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Turkey’s army personnel operate 61,173 total military vehicles, including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units.
10. Israel
- Total army personnel: 526,000
- Total air force personnel: 89,000
- Total navy personnel: 19,500
- Active military personnel: 170,000
- Reserve military personnel: 465,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
Israel’s army personnel operate 35,985 total military vehicles, including 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS, and 523 artillery units.
9. Russia
- Total army personnel: 550,000
- Total air force personnel: 165,000
- Total navy personnel: 160,000
- Active military personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
Russia’s army personnel operate 131,527 total military vehicles, including 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS, and 13,673 artillery units.
8. Egypt
- Total army personnel: 685,000
- Total air force personnel: 50,000
- Total navy personnel: 32,500
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
Egypt’s army personnel operate 41,012 total military vehicles, including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS, and 2,018 artillery units.
7. Pakistan
- Total army personnel: 1,311,500
- Total air force personnel: 78,128
- Total navy personnel: 124,800
- Active military personnel: 654,000
- Reserve military personnel: 550,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
Pakistan’s army personnel operate 17,516 total military vehicles, including 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS, and 3,291 artillery units.
6. North Korea
- Total army personnel: 1,370,000
- Total air force personnel: 110,000
- Total navy personnel: 60,000
- Active military personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserve military personnel: 560,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
North Korea’s army personnel operate 18,288 total military vehicles, including 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS, and 2,000 artillery units.
5. United States
- Total army personnel: 1,403,200
- Total air force personnel: 701,319
- Total navy personnel: 667,108
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
Army personnel for the United States operate 391,963 total military vehicles, including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units.
4. Brazil
- Total army personnel: 1,554,000
- Total air force personnel: 81,000
- Total navy personnel: 80,500
- Active military personnel: 360,000
- Reserve military personnel: 340,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
Brazil’s army personnel operate 22,464 total military vehicles, including 294 tanks, 38 MLRS, and 521 artillery units.
3. Colombia
- Total army personnel: 2,048,583
- Total air force personnel: 25,000
- Total navy personnel: 35,100
- Active military personnel: 293,200
- Reserve military personnel: 35,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 478,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145
Colombia’s army personnel operate 3,460 total military vehicles, including 116 artillery units.
2. India
- Total army personnel: 2,197,117
- Total air force personnel: 310,575
- Total navy personnel: 142,252
- Active military personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
India’s army personnel operate 148,594 total military vehicles, including 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS, and 4,075 artillery units.
1. China
- Total army personnel: 2,545,000
- Total air force personnel: 400,000
- Total navy personnel: 380,000
- Active military personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserve military personnel: 510,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
China’s army personnel operate 144,017 total military vehicles, including 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS, and 4,490 artillery units.
