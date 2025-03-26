The World's Economic Powers with the Biggest Populations Reaching Military Age public domain / wikimedia commons

Regardless of the nation, the size of a population reaching military age annually within it yields a significant advantage for a country’s future military and economic prospects. For nations with large youth populations, like Pakistan, China, and Indonesia, this demographic presents a unique economic advantage. (These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1)

This population can move national economies forward through increased labor force participation. Accordingly, this demographic can drive growth in a number of ways. For example, countries focusing on rapid industrialization and technological innovation are more apt to use this youthful population to compete in these areas.

The main advantage from this population is that these countries can fill their military ranks fairly quickly if need be, should a conflict pop off. Also, this population can act as able bodies that can help towards domestic military infrastructure in a meaningful way as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the largest populations reaching military age around the world.

To determine the countries with the most people reaching military age annually in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their population reaching military age annually. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most people reaching military age annually in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Algeria

Population reaching military age annually: 752,360

752,360 Fit-for-service: 19,185,169

19,185,169 Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

0.3589 – #20 out of 145 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

Algeria has a total population of 47.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110 naval vessels, 608 military aircraft, and 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS, and 707 artillery units).

29. United Kingdom

Population reaching military age annually: 753,050

753,050 Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 109 naval vessels, 631 military aircraft, and 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS, and 197 artillery units).

28. Nepal

Population reaching military age annually: 778,060

778,060 Fit-for-service: 11,733,140

11,733,140 Active military personnel: 95,000

95,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

2.8915 – #126 out of 145 Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145

Nepal has a total population of 31.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 15 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 14 artillery units).

27. Germany

Population reaching military age annually: 841,191

841,191 Fit-for-service: 30,955,829

30,955,829 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61 naval vessels, 584 military aircraft, and 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS, and 134 artillery units).

26. Afghanistan

Population reaching military age annually: 842,553

842,553 Fit-for-service: 8,826,741

8,826,741 Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

2.6442 – #118 out of 145 Military defense budget: $290,000,000 – #125 out of 145

Afghanistan has a total population of 40.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 9 military aircraft and 5,202 military vehicles. .

25. Colombia

Population reaching military age annually: 843,002

843,002 Fit-for-service: 19,190,694

19,190,694 Active military personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

0.8353 – #46 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

Colombia has a total population of 49.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 233 naval vessels, 436 military aircraft, and 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units).

24. Kenya

Population reaching military age annually: 931,942

931,942 Fit-for-service: 14,037,377

14,037,377 Active military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145

1.8135 – #83 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145

Kenya has a total population of 58.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23 naval vessels, 156 military aircraft, and 4,128 military vehicles (including 188 tanks and 71 artillery units).

23. Uganda

Population reaching military age annually: 985,661

985,661 Fit-for-service: 9,905,891

9,905,891 Active military personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145

2.4767 – #114 out of 145 Military defense budget: $985,400,000 – #88 out of 145

Uganda has a total population of 49.3 million. Along with its troops, this country has 51 military aircraft and 3,862 military vehicles (including 259 tanks, 12 MLRS, and 32 artillery units).

22. South Africa

Population reaching military age annually: 1,027,525

1,027,525 Fit-for-service: 14,989,776

14,989,776 Active military personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserve military personnel: 29,350

29,350 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

0.6889 – #40 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145

South Africa has a total population of 60.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 49 naval vessels, 182 military aircraft, and 18,692 military vehicles (including 252 tanks, 101 MLRS, and 183 artillery units).

21. Myanmar

Population reaching military age annually: 1,035,489

1,035,489 Fit-for-service: 21,975,367

21,975,367 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

0.6735 – #37 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

Myanmar has a total population of 57.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 232 naval vessels, 317 military aircraft, and 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 180 MLRS, and 305 artillery units).

20. Japan

Population reaching military age annually: 1,108,818

1,108,818 Fit-for-service: 42,874,277

42,874,277 Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Japan has a total population of 123.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 159 naval vessels, 1,443 military aircraft, and 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 54 MLRS, and 629 artillery units).

19. Thailand

Population reaching military age annually: 1,118,736

1,118,736 Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserve military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

0.4536 – #26 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Thailand has a total population of 69.9 million. Along with its troops, this country has 293 naval vessels, 493 military aircraft, and 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 639 artillery units).

18. Russia

Population reaching military age annually: 1,267,387

1,267,387 Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Russia has a total population of 140.8 million. Along with its troops, this country has 419 naval vessels, 4,292 military aircraft, and 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS, and 13,673 artillery units).

17. Sudan

Population reaching military age annually: 1,312,149

1,312,149 Fit-for-service: 17,108,407

17,108,407 Active military personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserve military personnel: 85,000

85,000 Paramilitary personnel: 17,500

17,500 Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

1.4756 – #74 out of 145 Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145

Sudan has a total population of 50.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6 naval vessels, 165 military aircraft, and 2,900 military vehicles (including 224 tanks, 192 MLRS, and 387 artillery units).

16. Iran

Population reaching military age annually: 1,414,191

1,414,191 Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

0.3048 – #16 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 88.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 107 naval vessels, 551 military aircraft, and 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS, and 2,462 artillery units).

15. Turkey

Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032

1,430,032 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 84.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 182 naval vessels, 1,083 military aircraft, and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units).

14. Egypt

Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709

1,668,709 Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Egypt has a total population of 111.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 150 naval vessels, 1,093 military aircraft, and 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS, and 2,018 artillery units).

13. Vietnam

Population reaching military age annually: 1,797,903

1,797,903 Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

0.4024 – #24 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Vietnam has a total population of 105.8 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110 naval vessels, 246 military aircraft, and 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS, and 575 artillery units).

12. Philippines

Population reaching military age annually: 2,128,987

2,128,987 Fit-for-service: 41,751,803

41,751,803 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

0.6987 – #41 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

Philippines has a total population of 118.3 million. Along with its troops, this country has 113 naval vessels, 202 military aircraft, and 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units).

11. Mexico

Population reaching military age annually: 2,222,579

2,222,579 Fit-for-service: 49,811,912

49,811,912 Active military personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserve military personnel: 98,655

98,655 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

0.5965 – #32 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

Mexico has a total population of 130.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 167 naval vessels, 433 military aircraft, and 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units).

10. Democratic Republic of Congo

Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867

2,538,867 Fit-for-service: 31,389,623

31,389,623 Active military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserve military personnel: 31,000

31,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

1.3111 – #66 out of 145 Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145

Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 16 naval vessels, 46 military aircraft, and 916 military vehicles (including 105 tanks, 25 MLRS, and 68 artillery units).

9. Ethiopia

Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657

2,726,657 Fit-for-service: 35,327,989

35,327,989 Active military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

0.9305 – #52 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145

Ethiopia has a total population of 118.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 103 military aircraft and 7,256 military vehicles (including 338 tanks, 40 MLRS, and 344 artillery units).

8. Bangladesh

Population reaching military age annually: 3,205,246

3,205,246 Fit-for-service: 66,129,296

66,129,296 Active military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

0.6062 – #35 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

Bangladesh has a total population of 168.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 118 naval vessels, 214 military aircraft, and 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 110 MLRS, and 602 artillery units).

7. Brazil

Population reaching military age annually: 3,520,824

3,520,824 Fit-for-service: 88,680,759

88,680,759 Active military personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserve military personnel: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

0.2415 – #11 out of 145 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Brazil has a total population of 220.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 64 naval vessels, 513 military aircraft, and 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 38 MLRS, and 521 artillery units).

6. Nigeria

Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448

4,261,448 Fit-for-service: 90,437,404

90,437,404 Active military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 50

50 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

0.5771 – #31 out of 145 Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

Nigeria has a total population of 236.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 133 naval vessels, 163 military aircraft, and 8,962 military vehicles (including 330 tanks, 37 MLRS, and 379 artillery units).

5. United States

Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524

4,445,524 Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

United States has a total population of 342.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 440 naval vessels, 13,043 military aircraft, and 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units).

4. Indonesia

Population reaching military age annually: 4,786,562

4,786,562 Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserve military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

0.2557 – #13 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Indonesia has a total population of 281.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 331 naval vessels, 459 military aircraft, and 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 63 MLRS, and 549 artillery units).

3. Pakistan

Population reaching military age annually: 4,794,908

4,794,908 Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Pakistan has a total population of 252.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 121 naval vessels, 1,399 military aircraft, and 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS, and 3,291 artillery units).

2. China

Population reaching military age annually: 19,810,606

19,810,606 Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserve military personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary personnel: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

China has a total population of 1.42 billion. Along with its troops, this country has 754 naval vessels, 3,309 military aircraft, and 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS, and 4,490 artillery units).

1. India

Population reaching military age annually: 23,955,181

23,955,181 Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

0.1184 – #4 out of 145 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

India has a total population of 1.41 billion. Along with its troops, this country has 293 naval vessels, 2,229 military aircraft, and 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS, and 4,075 artillery units).

