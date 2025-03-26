The World's Economic Powers with the Biggest Populations Reaching Military Age

Regardless of the nation, the size of a population reaching military age annually within it yields a significant advantage for a country’s future military and economic prospects. For nations with large youth populations, like Pakistan, China, and Indonesia, this demographic presents a unique economic advantage. (These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1)
This population can move national economies forward through increased labor force participation. Accordingly, this demographic can drive growth in a number of ways. For example, countries focusing on rapid industrialization and technological innovation are more apt to use this youthful population to compete in these areas.
The main advantage from this population is that these countries can fill their military ranks fairly quickly if need be, should a conflict pop off. Also, this population can act as able bodies that can help towards domestic military infrastructure in a meaningful way as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the largest populations reaching military age around the world.
To determine the countries with the most people reaching military age annually in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their population reaching military age annually. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most people reaching military age annually in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Algeria
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,360
- Fit-for-service: 19,185,169
- Active military personnel: 325,000
- Reserve military personnel: 135,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
Algeria has a total population of 47.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110 naval vessels, 608 military aircraft, and 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS, and 707 artillery units).
29. United Kingdom
- Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 109 naval vessels, 631 military aircraft, and 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS, and 197 artillery units).
28. Nepal
- Population reaching military age annually: 778,060
- Fit-for-service: 11,733,140
- Active military personnel: 95,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 110,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145
Nepal has a total population of 31.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 15 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 14 artillery units).
27. Germany
- Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
Germany has a total population of 84.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61 naval vessels, 584 military aircraft, and 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS, and 134 artillery units).
26. Afghanistan
- Population reaching military age annually: 842,553
- Fit-for-service: 8,826,741
- Active military personnel: 0
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 80,000
- Total military personnel: 80,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $290,000,000 – #125 out of 145
Afghanistan has a total population of 40.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 9 military aircraft and 5,202 military vehicles. .
25. Colombia
- Population reaching military age annually: 843,002
- Fit-for-service: 19,190,694
- Active military personnel: 293,200
- Reserve military personnel: 35,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 478,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145
Colombia has a total population of 49.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 233 naval vessels, 436 military aircraft, and 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units).
24. Kenya
- Population reaching military age annually: 931,942
- Fit-for-service: 14,037,377
- Active military personnel: 50,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 75,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145
Kenya has a total population of 58.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23 naval vessels, 156 military aircraft, and 4,128 military vehicles (including 188 tanks and 71 artillery units).
23. Uganda
- Population reaching military age annually: 985,661
- Fit-for-service: 9,905,891
- Active military personnel: 45,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 55,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $985,400,000 – #88 out of 145
Uganda has a total population of 49.3 million. Along with its troops, this country has 51 military aircraft and 3,862 military vehicles (including 259 tanks, 12 MLRS, and 32 artillery units).
22. South Africa
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,027,525
- Fit-for-service: 14,989,776
- Active military personnel: 71,235
- Reserve military personnel: 29,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 150,585
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145
South Africa has a total population of 60.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 49 naval vessels, 182 military aircraft, and 18,692 military vehicles (including 252 tanks, 101 MLRS, and 183 artillery units).
21. Myanmar
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,035,489
- Fit-for-service: 21,975,367
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
Myanmar has a total population of 57.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 232 naval vessels, 317 military aircraft, and 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 180 MLRS, and 305 artillery units).
20. Japan
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,108,818
- Fit-for-service: 42,874,277
- Active military personnel: 247,150
- Reserve military personnel: 56,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
Japan has a total population of 123.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 159 naval vessels, 1,443 military aircraft, and 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 54 MLRS, and 629 artillery units).
19. Thailand
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,118,736
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Active military personnel: 360,850
- Reserve military personnel: 200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
Thailand has a total population of 69.9 million. Along with its troops, this country has 293 naval vessels, 493 military aircraft, and 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 26 MLRS, and 639 artillery units).
18. Russia
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,267,387
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Active military personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
Russia has a total population of 140.8 million. Along with its troops, this country has 419 naval vessels, 4,292 military aircraft, and 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS, and 13,673 artillery units).
17. Sudan
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,312,149
- Fit-for-service: 17,108,407
- Active military personnel: 92,000
- Reserve military personnel: 85,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 17,500
- Total military personnel: 194,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145
Sudan has a total population of 50.5 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6 naval vessels, 165 military aircraft, and 2,900 military vehicles (including 224 tanks, 192 MLRS, and 387 artillery units).
16. Iran
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,414,191
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Active military personnel: 610,000
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
Iran has a total population of 88.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 107 naval vessels, 551 military aircraft, and 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS, and 2,462 artillery units).
15. Turkey
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,430,032
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Turkey has a total population of 84.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 182 naval vessels, 1,083 military aircraft, and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS, and 2,745 artillery units).
14. Egypt
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709
- Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
Egypt has a total population of 111.2 million. Along with its troops, this country has 150 naval vessels, 1,093 military aircraft, and 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS, and 2,018 artillery units).
13. Vietnam
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,797,903
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
Vietnam has a total population of 105.8 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110 naval vessels, 246 military aircraft, and 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS, and 575 artillery units).
12. Philippines
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,128,987
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145
Philippines has a total population of 118.3 million. Along with its troops, this country has 113 naval vessels, 202 military aircraft, and 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units).
11. Mexico
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,222,579
- Fit-for-service: 49,811,912
- Active military personnel: 412,000
- Reserve military personnel: 98,655
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 630,655
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145
Mexico has a total population of 130.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 167 naval vessels, 433 military aircraft, and 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units).
10. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867
- Fit-for-service: 31,389,623
- Active military personnel: 166,580
- Reserve military personnel: 31,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145
Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 16 naval vessels, 46 military aircraft, and 916 military vehicles (including 105 tanks, 25 MLRS, and 68 artillery units).
9. Ethiopia
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657
- Fit-for-service: 35,327,989
- Active military personnel: 162,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 162,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145
Ethiopia has a total population of 118.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 103 military aircraft and 7,256 military vehicles (including 338 tanks, 40 MLRS, and 344 artillery units).
8. Bangladesh
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,205,246
- Fit-for-service: 66,129,296
- Active military personnel: 163,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145
Bangladesh has a total population of 168.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 118 naval vessels, 214 military aircraft, and 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 110 MLRS, and 602 artillery units).
7. Brazil
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,520,824
- Fit-for-service: 88,680,759
- Active military personnel: 360,000
- Reserve military personnel: 340,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
Brazil has a total population of 220.1 million. Along with its troops, this country has 64 naval vessels, 513 military aircraft, and 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 38 MLRS, and 521 artillery units).
6. Nigeria
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448
- Fit-for-service: 90,437,404
- Active military personnel: 230,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 50
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145
Nigeria has a total population of 236.7 million. Along with its troops, this country has 133 naval vessels, 163 military aircraft, and 8,962 military vehicles (including 330 tanks, 37 MLRS, and 379 artillery units).
5. United States
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,445,524
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
United States has a total population of 342.0 million. Along with its troops, this country has 440 naval vessels, 13,043 military aircraft, and 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS, and 1,883 artillery units).
4. Indonesia
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,786,562
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Active military personnel: 400,000
- Reserve military personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
Indonesia has a total population of 281.6 million. Along with its troops, this country has 331 naval vessels, 459 military aircraft, and 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 63 MLRS, and 549 artillery units).
3. Pakistan
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,794,908
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Active military personnel: 654,000
- Reserve military personnel: 550,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
Pakistan has a total population of 252.4 million. Along with its troops, this country has 121 naval vessels, 1,399 military aircraft, and 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS, and 3,291 artillery units).
2. China
- Population reaching military age annually: 19,810,606
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Active military personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserve military personnel: 510,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
China has a total population of 1.42 billion. Along with its troops, this country has 754 naval vessels, 3,309 military aircraft, and 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS, and 4,490 artillery units).
1. India
- Population reaching military age annually: 23,955,181
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Active military personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
India has a total population of 1.41 billion. Along with its troops, this country has 293 naval vessels, 2,229 military aircraft, and 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS, and 4,075 artillery units).
It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor)
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.